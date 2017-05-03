Immunology & Serology in Laboratory Medicine
6th Edition
Description
If you’re looking to succeed in today’s modern laboratory environment, then you need the insightful guidance found in Immunology & Serology in Laboratory Medicine, 6th Edition. Continuing to set the standard for comprehensive coverage of immunology, this must-have resource covers everything from mastering automated techniques to understanding immunoassay instrumentation and disorders of infectious and immunologic origin. As with previous editions, trusted author, teacher and former university program director, Mary Louise Turgeon helps you build a solid foundation of knowledge and skills by taking you from basic immunologic mechanisms and serologic concepts to the theory behind the procedures you will encounter in the lab. And now with a new full-color design, additional case studies, wealth of content updates, and new features, there’s never been more reason to rely on Turgeon to stretch your critical thinking skills and fully prepare for success in the clinical lab.
Key Features
- Comprehensive immunology coverage features the latest illustrations, photographs and summary tables to help clarify various concepts and information visually.
- Emphasis on critical thinking utilizes case studies to challenge readers to apply their knowledge to practice.
- Procedural protocols move readers from immunology theory to practical aspects of the clinical lab.
- Chapter highlights and review questions at the end of each chapter offer opportunities for review and self-assessment.
- Learning objectives and key terms at the beginning of each chapter outline the important vocabulary, information, and concepts found in the chapter.
- Glossary at the end of the book provides a quick reference to key terms and definitions.
Table of Contents
Part I: Basic Immunologic Mechanisms
1. An Overview of Immunology
2. Antigens and Antibodies
3. Cells and Cellular Activities of the Immune System: Granulocytes and Mononuclear Cells
4. Cells and Cellular Activities of the Immune System: Lymphocytes and Plasma Cells
5. Soluble Mediators of the Immune System
Part II: The Theory of Immunologic and Serologic Procedures
6. Safety in the Immunology-Serology Laboratory
7. Quality Assurance and Quality Control
8. Basic Serologic Laboratory Techniques
9. Rapid Testing
10. Precipitation and Agglutination
11. Electrophoresis Techniques
12. Labeling Techniques in Immunoassay
13. Flow Cytometry
14. Molecular Laboratory Techniques
Part III: Immunologic Manifestations of Infectious Diseases
15. Infectious Diseases: Traditional and Alternate Diagnostic Techniques
16. Streptococcal Infections
17. Syphilis
18. Vector-Borne Diseases
19. Toxoplasmosis
20. Cytomegalovirus
21. Infectious Mononucleosis
22. Viral Hepatitis
23. Rubella and Rubeola Infections
24. Primary and Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndromes
Part IV: Immune Disorders
25. Hypersensitivity Reactions
26. Immunoproliferative Disorders
27. Tolerance, Autoimmunity and Autoimmune Diseases
28. Systemic Lupus Erythematosus
29. Rheumatoid Arthritis
Part 5: Transplantation and Tumor Immunology
30. Transplantation: HLA, Solid Organ & Hematopoietic Stem Cells
31. Tumor Immunology and Up-to-Date Applications of Next Generation Sequencing
Part 6: Vaccines
32. Vaccines
Appendices
Appendix A: Answers to Case Study Multiple Choice Questions
Appendix B: Answers to Review Questions
Appendix C: Representative Diagnostic Assays in Medical Laboratory Immunology
Glossary
Details
- No. of pages:
- 592
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2018
- Published:
- 3rd May 2017
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323431477
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323402873
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323402835
About the Author
Mary Turgeon
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinical Laboratory Education Consultant, Mary L. Turgeon & Associates, Boston, MA, and St. Petersburg, FL; Clinical Adjunct Assistant Professor, School of Medicine, Tufts University, Boston, MA; Adjunct Professor, Northeastern University, College of Professional Studies, Boston, MA; Professor, South University, Physician Assistant Program, Tampa, FL