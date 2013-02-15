Immunology & Serology in Laboratory Medicine - 5th Edition - ISBN: 9780323085182, 9780323085175

Immunology & Serology in Laboratory Medicine

5th Edition

Authors: Mary Turgeon
eBook ISBN: 9780323085175
eBook ISBN: 9780323277716
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 15th February 2013
Page Count: 584
Description

The 5th edition of this classic text sets the standard for comprehensive coverage of immunology. Building from a solid foundation of knowledge and skills, trusted author Mary Louise Turgeon takes you from basic immunologic mechanisms and serologic concepts to the theory behind the procedures you’ll perform in the lab. Immunology & Serology in Laboratory Medicine, Fifth Edition is the go-to resource for everything from mastering automated techniques to understanding immunoassay instrumentation and disorders of infectious and immunologic origin. Packed with learning objectives, review questions, step-by-step procedures, and case studies, this text is your key to succeeding in today’s modern laboratory environment.

Key Features

  • Full-color, six-page insert of photomicrographs provide a better picture of what you’ll see in the laboratory.
  • Learning objectives at the beginning of each chapter offer a measurable outcome you can achieve by completing the material.
  • Chapter highlights at the end of each chapter provide a summary of the most important information covered in each chapter.
  • Review questions at the end of each chapter are tied to learning objectives further enhance your understanding.
  • Case studies challenge you to apply your knowledge and help strengthen your critical thinking skills.
  • Glossary at the end of the book provides quick access to key terms and definitions.

Table of Contents

Part I: Basic Immunologic Mechanisms

  1. An Overview of Immunology

  2. Antigens and Antibodies

  3. Cells and Cellular Activities of the Immune System: Granulocytes and Mononuclear Cells

  4. Cells and Cellular Activities of the Immune System: Lymphocytes and Plasma Cells

  5. Soluble Mediators of the Immune System

    6. Part II: The Theory of Immunologic and Serologic Procedures

  6. Safety in the Immunology-Serology Laboratory

  7. Quality Assurance and Quality Control

  8. Basic Serologic Laboratory Techniques

  9. Point-of-Care Testing

  10. Agglutination Methods

  11. Electrophoresis Techniques

  12. Labeling Techniques in Immunoassay

  13. Automated Procedures

  14. Molecular Techniques

    15. Part III: Immunologic Manifestations of Infectious Disease

  15. The Immune Response in Infectious Disease

  16. A Primer on Vaccines

  17. Streptococcal Infections

  18. Syphilis

  19. Vector-Borne Diseases

  20. Toxoplasmosis

  21. Cytomegalovirus

  22. Infectious Mononucleosis

  23. Viral Hepatitis

  24. Rubella Infection

  25. Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome (AIDS)

    26. Part IV: Immunologically and Serologically Related Disorders

  26. Hypersensitivity Reactions

  27. Immunoproliferative Disorders

  28. Autoimmune Disorders

  29. Systemic Lupus Erythematosus

  30. Rheumatoid Arthritis

  31. Solid Organ Transplantation

  32. Bone Marrow Transplantation

  33. Tumor Immunology

Appendixes

Appendix A. Answers to Case Study Questions

Appendix B. Answers to Review Questions

Appendix C. Representative Diagnostic Assays in Medical Laboratory Immunology

Glossary

About the Author

Mary Turgeon

Affiliations and Expertise

Clinical Laboratory Education Consultant, Mary L. Turgeon & Associates, Boston, MA, and St. Petersburg, FL; Clinical Adjunct Assistant Professor, School of Medicine, Tufts University, Boston, MA; Adjunct Professor, Northeastern University, College of Professional Studies, Boston, MA; Professor, South University, Physician Assistant Program, Tampa, FL

