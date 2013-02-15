Immunology & Serology in Laboratory Medicine
5th Edition
Description
The 5th edition of this classic text sets the standard for comprehensive coverage of immunology. Building from a solid foundation of knowledge and skills, trusted author Mary Louise Turgeon takes you from basic immunologic mechanisms and serologic concepts to the theory behind the procedures you’ll perform in the lab. Immunology & Serology in Laboratory Medicine, Fifth Edition is the go-to resource for everything from mastering automated techniques to understanding immunoassay instrumentation and disorders of infectious and immunologic origin. Packed with learning objectives, review questions, step-by-step procedures, and case studies, this text is your key to succeeding in today’s modern laboratory environment.
Key Features
- Full-color, six-page insert of photomicrographs provide a better picture of what you’ll see in the laboratory.
- Learning objectives at the beginning of each chapter offer a measurable outcome you can achieve by completing the material.
- Chapter highlights at the end of each chapter provide a summary of the most important information covered in each chapter.
- Review questions at the end of each chapter are tied to learning objectives further enhance your understanding.
- Case studies challenge you to apply your knowledge and help strengthen your critical thinking skills.
- Glossary at the end of the book provides quick access to key terms and definitions.
Table of Contents
Part I: Basic Immunologic Mechanisms
- An Overview of Immunology
- Antigens and Antibodies
- Cells and Cellular Activities of the Immune System: Granulocytes and Mononuclear Cells
- Cells and Cellular Activities of the Immune System: Lymphocytes and Plasma Cells
- Soluble Mediators of the Immune System
- Safety in the Immunology-Serology Laboratory
- Quality Assurance and Quality Control
- Basic Serologic Laboratory Techniques
- Point-of-Care Testing
- Agglutination Methods
- Electrophoresis Techniques
- Labeling Techniques in Immunoassay
- Automated Procedures
- Molecular Techniques
- The Immune Response in Infectious Disease
- A Primer on Vaccines
- Streptococcal Infections
- Syphilis
- Vector-Borne Diseases
- Toxoplasmosis
- Cytomegalovirus
- Infectious Mononucleosis
- Viral Hepatitis
- Rubella Infection
- Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome (AIDS)
- Hypersensitivity Reactions
- Immunoproliferative Disorders
- Autoimmune Disorders
- Systemic Lupus Erythematosus
- Rheumatoid Arthritis
- Solid Organ Transplantation
- Bone Marrow Transplantation
- Tumor Immunology
Part II: The Theory of Immunologic and Serologic Procedures
Part III: Immunologic Manifestations of Infectious Disease
Part IV: Immunologically and Serologically Related Disorders
Appendixes
Appendix A. Answers to Case Study Questions
Appendix B. Answers to Review Questions
Appendix C. Representative Diagnostic Assays in Medical Laboratory Immunology
Glossary
Details
- No. of pages:
- 584
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2014
- Published:
- 15th February 2013
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323085175
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323277716
About the Author
Mary Turgeon
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinical Laboratory Education Consultant, Mary L. Turgeon & Associates, Boston, MA, and St. Petersburg, FL; Clinical Adjunct Assistant Professor, School of Medicine, Tufts University, Boston, MA; Adjunct Professor, Northeastern University, College of Professional Studies, Boston, MA; Professor, South University, Physician Assistant Program, Tampa, FL