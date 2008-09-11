Immunology & Serology in Laboratory Medicine
4th Edition
Description
Completely updated, the 4th edition of this classic resource offers the current, comprehensive coverage of immunology you need to stay on the cutting-edge of clinical laboratory science. It provides a solid foundation of knowledge and skills to take you from basic immunologic mechanisms and serologic concepts to the theory behind the procedures you’ll perform in the lab, including automated techniques. It also explores the medical applications of clinical laboratory science, with information on disorders of infectious and immunologic origin, as well as topics such as transplantation and tumor immunology. Learning objectives, review questions, step-by-step procedures, and case studies help you master key concepts and prepare you to succeed in today’s modern laboratory environment.
Key Features
- Author Mary Louise Turgeon, a leader in the field of clinical laboratory science, shares with you her wealth of knowledge and experience in this outstanding textbook.
- The book’s two-color design provides you with at-a-glance access to special features and vital information.
- In-depth chapter outlines prepare you for the material you will be learning in each chapter and help you see how the topics flow and connect to each other.
- Learning objectives at the beginning of each chapter allow you to set study goals and assess your progress as you move through the textbook.
- Highlights at the end of every chapter summarize the most important points you should take away from the chapter.
- Review questions help you assess and reinforce your understanding of chapter content.
- Case studies in many of the chapters allow you to see how key concepts apply to real-life scenarios.
- Hands-on procedure coverage in many chapters offer detailed descriptions of exactly what happens during every step of laboratory procedures.
- A convenient glossary of key terms in the back of the book provides quick access to definitions for new or unfamiliar words.
Table of Contents
PART 1: BASIC IMMUNOLOGIC MECHANISMS
1. An Overview of Immunology
2. Antigens and Antibodies
3. The Cells and Cellular Activities of the Immune System: Granulocytes and Mononuclear Cells
4. The Cells and Cellular Activities of the Immune System: Lymphocytes and Plasma Cells
5. Soluble Mediators of the Immune System
PART 2: THE THEORY OF IMMUNOLOGIC AND SEROLOGIC PROCEDURES
6. Safety in the Immunology-Serology Laboratory
7. Quality Assurance and Quality Control NEW!
8. Basic Serologic Laboratory Techniques NEW!
9. Point-of-Care Testing NEW!
10. Agglutination Methods
11. Electrophoresis Techniques
12. Labeling Techniques in Immunoassay
13. Automated Procedures
14. Molecular Techniques
PART 3: IMMUNOLOGIC MANIFESTATIONS OF INFECTIOUS DISEASES
15. The Immune Response in Infectious Diseases
16. A Primer on Vaccines NEW!
17. Streptococcal Infections
18. Syphilis
19. Vector-Borne Diseases
20. Toxoplasmosis
21. Cytomegalovirus
22. Infectious Mononucleosis
23. Viral Hepatitis
24. Rubella Infection
25. Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome (AIDS)
PART 4: IMMUNOLOGICALLY AND SEROLOGICALLY RELATED DISORDERS
26. Hypersensitivity Reactions
27. Immunoproliferative Disorders
28. Autoimmune Disorders
29. Systemic Lupus Erythematosus
30. Rheumatoid Arthritis
31. Solid Organ Transplantation
32. Bone Marrow Transplantation
33. Tumor Immunology
Appendixes
A. Answers to Review Questions
B. Diagnostic Tests in Medical Laboratory Immunology
Glossary
Details
- No. of pages:
- 544
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2009
- Published:
- 11th September 2008
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323075213
About the Author
Mary Turgeon
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinical Laboratory Education Consultant, Mary L. Turgeon & Associates, Boston, MA, and St. Petersburg, FL; Clinical Adjunct Assistant Professor, School of Medicine, Tufts University, Boston, MA; Adjunct Professor, Northeastern University, College of Professional Studies, Boston, MA; Professor, South University, Physician Assistant Program, Tampa, FL
