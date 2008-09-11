Immunology & Serology in Laboratory Medicine - 4th Edition - ISBN: 9780323043823, 9780323075213

Immunology & Serology in Laboratory Medicine

4th Edition

Authors: Mary Turgeon Mary Turgeon
eBook ISBN: 9780323075213
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 11th September 2008
Page Count: 544
Description

Completely updated, the 4th edition of this classic resource offers the current, comprehensive coverage of immunology you need to stay on the cutting-edge of clinical laboratory science. It provides a solid foundation of knowledge and skills to take you from basic immunologic mechanisms and serologic concepts to the theory behind the procedures you’ll perform in the lab, including automated techniques. It also explores the medical applications of clinical laboratory science, with information on disorders of infectious and immunologic origin, as well as topics such as transplantation and tumor immunology. Learning objectives, review questions, step-by-step procedures, and case studies help you master key concepts and prepare you to succeed in today’s modern laboratory environment.

Key Features

  • Author Mary Louise Turgeon, a leader in the field of clinical laboratory science, shares with you her wealth of knowledge and experience in this outstanding textbook.
  • The book’s two-color design provides you with at-a-glance access to special features and vital information.
  • In-depth chapter outlines prepare you for the material you will be learning in each chapter and help you see how the topics flow and connect to each other.
  • Learning objectives at the beginning of each chapter allow you to set study goals and assess your progress as you move through the textbook.
  • Highlights at the end of every chapter summarize the most important points you should take away from the chapter.
  • Review questions help you assess and reinforce your understanding of chapter content.
  • Case studies in many of the chapters allow you to see how key concepts apply to real-life scenarios.
  • Hands-on procedure coverage in many chapters offer detailed descriptions of exactly what happens during every step of laboratory procedures.
  • A convenient glossary of key terms in the back of the book provides quick access to definitions for new or unfamiliar words.

Table of Contents

PART 1: BASIC IMMUNOLOGIC MECHANISMS

1. An Overview of Immunology

2. Antigens and Antibodies

3. The Cells and Cellular Activities of the Immune System: Granulocytes and Mononuclear Cells

4. The Cells and Cellular Activities of the Immune System: Lymphocytes and Plasma Cells

5. Soluble Mediators of the Immune System

PART 2: THE THEORY OF IMMUNOLOGIC AND SEROLOGIC PROCEDURES

6. Safety in the Immunology-Serology Laboratory

7. Quality Assurance and Quality Control NEW!

8. Basic Serologic Laboratory Techniques NEW!

9. Point-of-Care Testing NEW!

10. Agglutination Methods

11. Electrophoresis Techniques

12. Labeling Techniques in Immunoassay

13. Automated Procedures

14. Molecular Techniques

PART 3: IMMUNOLOGIC MANIFESTATIONS OF INFECTIOUS DISEASES

15. The Immune Response in Infectious Diseases

16. A Primer on Vaccines NEW!

17. Streptococcal Infections

18. Syphilis

19. Vector-Borne Diseases

20. Toxoplasmosis

21. Cytomegalovirus

22. Infectious Mononucleosis

23. Viral Hepatitis

24. Rubella Infection

25. Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome (AIDS)

PART 4: IMMUNOLOGICALLY AND SEROLOGICALLY RELATED DISORDERS

26. Hypersensitivity Reactions

27. Immunoproliferative Disorders

28. Autoimmune Disorders

29. Systemic Lupus Erythematosus

30. Rheumatoid Arthritis

31. Solid Organ Transplantation

32. Bone Marrow Transplantation

33. Tumor Immunology

Appendixes

A. Answers to Review Questions

B. Diagnostic Tests in Medical Laboratory Immunology

Glossary

About the Author

Mary Turgeon

Affiliations and Expertise

Clinical Laboratory Education Consultant, Mary L. Turgeon & Associates, Boston, MA, and St. Petersburg, FL; Clinical Adjunct Assistant Professor, School of Medicine, Tufts University, Boston, MA; Adjunct Professor, Northeastern University, College of Professional Studies, Boston, MA; Professor, South University, Physician Assistant Program, Tampa, FL

