Immunology and Allergy Clinics, An Issue of Immunology and Allergy Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323760034

Immunology and Allergy Clinics, An Issue of Immunology and Allergy Clinics of North America, Volume 40-3

1st Edition

Editors: Mark Ballow Elena Ronda Pérez
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323760034
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 28th August 2020
Page Count: 240
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This issue of Immunology and Allergy Clinics, guest edited by Dr. Mark Ballow and Dr. Elena Perez, will provide up-to-date clinical concepts regarding Immunodeficiencies. Articles in this outstanding issue include: Precision Medicine for Patients with Primary Immune Dysregulation, Immune Disorders Associated with Abnormalities in Treg Cells, Defining Common Variable Immunodeficiency, The Importance of Primary Immune Deficiency Registries, Chronic Lung Disease in Primary Antibody Deficiency: Diagnosis and Management, Immune Deficiencies Associated with Th17 Immunity, Truths and Myths of Vaccines in Patients with Primary Immune Deficiency, The Nuts and Bolts of Subcutaneous Immunoglobulin Replacement Therapy, Newly Discovered Primary Immune Deficiencies, and Specific Antibody Deficiency.

Details

No. of pages:
240
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2020
Published:
28th August 2020
Imprint:
Elsevier
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323760034

About the Editors

Mark Ballow

Elena Ronda Pérez

Affiliations and Expertise

Área de Medicina Preventiva y Salud Pública, Universidad de Alicante, Alicante, España.

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.