Immunology and Allergy Clinics, An Issue of Immunology and Allergy Clinics of North America, Volume 40-3
1st Edition
Description
This issue of Immunology and Allergy Clinics, guest edited by Dr. Mark Ballow and Dr. Elena Perez, will provide up-to-date clinical concepts regarding Immunodeficiencies. Articles in this outstanding issue include: Precision Medicine for Patients with Primary Immune Dysregulation, Immune Disorders Associated with Abnormalities in Treg Cells, Defining Common Variable Immunodeficiency, The Importance of Primary Immune Deficiency Registries, Chronic Lung Disease in Primary Antibody Deficiency: Diagnosis and Management, Immune Deficiencies Associated with Th17 Immunity, Truths and Myths of Vaccines in Patients with Primary Immune Deficiency, The Nuts and Bolts of Subcutaneous Immunoglobulin Replacement Therapy, Newly Discovered Primary Immune Deficiencies, and Specific Antibody Deficiency.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 240
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 28th August 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323760034
About the Editors
Mark Ballow
Elena Ronda Pérez
Affiliations and Expertise
Área de Medicina Preventiva y Salud Pública, Universidad de Alicante, Alicante, España.
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
Elsevier.com visitor survey
We are always looking for ways to improve customer experience on Elsevier.com.
We would like to ask you for a moment of your time to fill in a short questionnaire, at the end of your visit.
If you decide to participate, a new browser tab will open so you can complete the survey after you have completed your visit to this website.
Thanks in advance for your time.