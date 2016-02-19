Immunological Tolerance - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483227276, 9781483270654

Immunological Tolerance

1st Edition

A Reassessment of Mechanisms of the Immune Response

Editors: Maurice Landy Werner Braun
eBook ISBN: 9781483270654
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1969
Page Count: 368
Description

Immunological Tolerance: A Reassessment of Mechanisms of the Immune Response presents the basic biological phenomena of immunological tolerance. This book discusses immunology as a critical field for the analysis of molecular features of mammalian cell genetics, biosynthesis, differentiation, and interactions among cell types. Organized into six chapters, this book begins with an overview of the relationship between antigen structure and its ability to induce tolerance. This text then examines the essentiality of antigen for the proliferation of activated antibody-forming clones and discusses the role of antibody in homeostasis and suppression. Other chapters consider the restoration and transfer of immunological responsiveness by thoracic duct lymphocytes. This book discusses as well the distribution of antigen in tissues and cells. The final chapter deals with the origin of carrier antibody and the significance of maternal transfer of antibodies and antigens. This book is a valuable resource for immunologists, microbiologists, scientists, and clinicians.

Table of Contents


List of Conferees

Preface

Introductory Note

I. Properties of Antigens in Relation to Responsiveness and Non-responsiveness

II. Antigen Dosage in Relation to Responsiveness and Non-responsiveness

III. Cell Populations Involved in Immune Responses

IV. Antigen Handling by Macrophages

V. Immune Responses by Lymphocytes; Their Nature and Regulation

VI. Speculation on Cellular and Molecular Mechanisms Involved in Immunological Responsiveness and Tolerance

Postscript

List of Abbreviations

Author Index

Subject Index


About the Editor

Maurice Landy

Werner Braun

