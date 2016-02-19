Immunological Tolerance
1st Edition
Mechanisms and Potential Therapeutic Applications
Description
Immunological Tolerance: Mechanisms and Potential Therapeutic Applications documents the proceedings of a conference held at Brook Lodge, Michigan, April 27-May 1, 1974. The conference brought together many of the investigators who have actively contributed to furthering knowledge and understanding of immunological tolerance. It will be immediately clear to the reader that the conference was structured in a way to consider phenomena of tolerance and immune suppression as interrelated entities with a certain degree of emphasis on the possible common cellular mechanisms involved.
The volume contains 36 contributions presented during the seven sessions of the conference. The papers presented in Session I examined T-cell tolerance. The presentations in Session II focused on B cell tolerance. The papers in Sessions III and IV focused on the mechanisms of B cell and T cell tolerance, respectively. Session V dealt with the activity of suppressor cells as a mechanism of tolerance. The papers in Session VI investigated the suppressive activity of antibody and antigen-antibody complexes. In Session VII a final General Discussion was held in order to identify what has been established concerning the phenomenology and mechanisms of specific immunological tolerance, what are the major unresolved issues, and what approaches appear most promising to answer these questions.
Table of Contents
Participants
Preface
Photographs of Participants
Session I: T Cell Tolerance
Factors Influencing the Rate of Induction of Tolerance by Bovine Gamma Globulin
Discussion following David Dresser
Interactions of T and B Lymphocytes in Self-Tolerance and Autoimmunity
Discussion following Anthony Allison
The Cellular Basis for Establishing Tolerance or Immunity to Bovine γ-Globulin in Mice
The Role of Accessory and Thymus-Derived Cells in Resistance to Tolerance Induction
Suppressor Activity in Mice Tolerant of Hemocyanin
Specific Suppression of the Immune Response by T Cells
Tolerance to Contact Sensitivity—a Role for Suppressor T Cells?
General Discussion—Session I
Session II: B Cell Tolerance
Activation of and Tolerance Induction in DNP-Specific B Cells: Analysis with Three Distinct DNP-Carrier Conjugates
Discussion following William E. Paul
Three Catergories of B Cell Tolerance Induced by Polysaccharides: Characteristics, Interrelationships and General Implications
Discussion following James Howard
Effect of Tolerance on Antibody-Binding Affinity
Hapten-Specific Tolerance Induced by the DNP Derivative of D-Glutamic Acid and D-Lysine (D-GL) Copolymer
Tolerance in Isolated B-Cell Populations Identified by an Allotype Marker: Role of T Cells in Induction
B Cell Tolerance Induced by Non-Metabolized or Toxic Antigens
Effect of Epitope Density on the Induction of Tolerance In Vitro
General Discussion—Session II
Session III: Mechanisms of B Cell Tolerance
Reversible and Irreversible B Cell Tolerance: Distinguishing Properties and Mechanisms
Discussion following David H. Katz
High-Dose Tolerance in Mice Deficient in Reactive T Cells
Discussion following Graham F. Mitchell
Functional Relationships in Antigen-Receptor Interactions in B Lymphocytes
B Cell Tolerance In Vitro—the Fate of the Tolerant Cell and Its Control by Hormones
Graft-versus-Host Reactions, Tumor-Specific Immunity and Self-Tolerance
Receptor Blockade by Tolerogen: One Explanation of Tolerance
General Discussion—Session III
Session IV: Mechanisms of T Cell Tolerance
Unifying Concepts in Tolerance Induction for Various T and B Cell Sub-Populations
Discussion following G.J.V. Nossal
Cellular Parameters of the Tolerant State Induced to Human γ Globulin in
Mice and of Its Modulation by Bacterial Lipopolysaccharides
Discussion following Jacques M. Chiller
Effect of Antigen Structure on the Induction of Tolerance in T Cells
Indications of Active Suppression in Mouse Carriers of Lymphocytic Choriomeningitis Virus
Interactions between T Cells Which Result in Suppression of T Cell Functions
General Discussion—Session IV
Session V: Activity of Suppressor Cells as a Mechanism of Tolerance
Introduction
Lack of Activity of Contra-Suppressor T Cells as a Mechanism of Tolerance
Discussion following Richard K. Gershon
The Mode and Sites of Action of Suppressor T Cells in the Antigen-Induced Differentiation of B Cells
Discussion following Tomio Tada
The Role of Suppressor T Cells in the Development of Low-Dose Paralysis to Type III Pneumococcal Polysaccharide
Are Suppressor T Cells Responsible for Tolerance to a Soluble Antigen?
Stimulation of Specific Suppressor T Cells by the Terpolymer L-Glutamic Acid60—L-Alanine30—L-Tyrosine10 in Genetic Non-Responder Mice
Mechanism of Allotype Suppression in Mice
Remarks on Allotype Suppression in Rabbits
General Discussion—Session
Session VI: Suppressive Activity of Antibody and Antigen-Antibody Complexes
Is There a Unifying Concept for Diverse Models of Tolerance Induction?
Discussion following Erwin Diener
Blocking Factors in Tumor Immunity and Allograft Tolerance
Discussion following Karl-Erik Hellstrom
Antibody-Mediated Tolerance
IgE Antibody-Specific Abrogation of an Established Immune Response in Mice by Modified Antigens
General Discussion—Session
Session VII: Summary and Potential Therapeutic Applications
General Discussion—Session VII
Closing Comments
Details
- No. of pages:
- 660
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1974
- Published:
- 1st January 1974
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483273433