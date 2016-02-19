Immunological Tolerance: Mechanisms and Potential Therapeutic Applications documents the proceedings of a conference held at Brook Lodge, Michigan, April 27-May 1, 1974. The conference brought together many of the investigators who have actively contributed to furthering knowledge and understanding of immunological tolerance. It will be immediately clear to the reader that the conference was structured in a way to consider phenomena of tolerance and immune suppression as interrelated entities with a certain degree of emphasis on the possible common cellular mechanisms involved. The volume contains 36 contributions presented during the seven sessions of the conference. The papers presented in Session I examined T-cell tolerance. The presentations in Session II focused on B cell tolerance. The papers in Sessions III and IV focused on the mechanisms of B cell and T cell tolerance, respectively. Session V dealt with the activity of suppressor cells as a mechanism of tolerance. The papers in Session VI investigated the suppressive activity of antibody and antigen-antibody complexes. In Session VII a final General Discussion was held in order to identify what has been established concerning the phenomenology and mechanisms of specific immunological tolerance, what are the major unresolved issues, and what approaches appear most promising to answer these questions.

Table of Contents



Participants

Preface

Photographs of Participants

Session I: T Cell Tolerance

Factors Influencing the Rate of Induction of Tolerance by Bovine Gamma Globulin

Discussion following David Dresser

Interactions of T and B Lymphocytes in Self-Tolerance and Autoimmunity

Discussion following Anthony Allison

The Cellular Basis for Establishing Tolerance or Immunity to Bovine γ-Globulin in Mice

The Role of Accessory and Thymus-Derived Cells in Resistance to Tolerance Induction

Suppressor Activity in Mice Tolerant of Hemocyanin

Specific Suppression of the Immune Response by T Cells

Tolerance to Contact Sensitivity—a Role for Suppressor T Cells?

General Discussion—Session I

Session II: B Cell Tolerance

Activation of and Tolerance Induction in DNP-Specific B Cells: Analysis with Three Distinct DNP-Carrier Conjugates

Discussion following William E. Paul

Three Catergories of B Cell Tolerance Induced by Polysaccharides: Characteristics, Interrelationships and General Implications

Discussion following James Howard

Effect of Tolerance on Antibody-Binding Affinity

Hapten-Specific Tolerance Induced by the DNP Derivative of D-Glutamic Acid and D-Lysine (D-GL) Copolymer

Tolerance in Isolated B-Cell Populations Identified by an Allotype Marker: Role of T Cells in Induction

B Cell Tolerance Induced by Non-Metabolized or Toxic Antigens

Effect of Epitope Density on the Induction of Tolerance In Vitro

General Discussion—Session II

Session III: Mechanisms of B Cell Tolerance

Reversible and Irreversible B Cell Tolerance: Distinguishing Properties and Mechanisms

Discussion following David H. Katz

High-Dose Tolerance in Mice Deficient in Reactive T Cells

Discussion following Graham F. Mitchell

Functional Relationships in Antigen-Receptor Interactions in B Lymphocytes

B Cell Tolerance In Vitro—the Fate of the Tolerant Cell and Its Control by Hormones

Graft-versus-Host Reactions, Tumor-Specific Immunity and Self-Tolerance

Receptor Blockade by Tolerogen: One Explanation of Tolerance

General Discussion—Session III

Session IV: Mechanisms of T Cell Tolerance

Unifying Concepts in Tolerance Induction for Various T and B Cell Sub-Populations

Discussion following G.J.V. Nossal

Cellular Parameters of the Tolerant State Induced to Human γ Globulin in

Mice and of Its Modulation by Bacterial Lipopolysaccharides

Discussion following Jacques M. Chiller

Effect of Antigen Structure on the Induction of Tolerance in T Cells

Indications of Active Suppression in Mouse Carriers of Lymphocytic Choriomeningitis Virus

Interactions between T Cells Which Result in Suppression of T Cell Functions

General Discussion—Session IV

Session V: Activity of Suppressor Cells as a Mechanism of Tolerance

Introduction

Lack of Activity of Contra-Suppressor T Cells as a Mechanism of Tolerance

Discussion following Richard K. Gershon

The Mode and Sites of Action of Suppressor T Cells in the Antigen-Induced Differentiation of B Cells

Discussion following Tomio Tada

The Role of Suppressor T Cells in the Development of Low-Dose Paralysis to Type III Pneumococcal Polysaccharide

Are Suppressor T Cells Responsible for Tolerance to a Soluble Antigen?

Stimulation of Specific Suppressor T Cells by the Terpolymer L-Glutamic Acid60—L-Alanine30—L-Tyrosine10 in Genetic Non-Responder Mice

Mechanism of Allotype Suppression in Mice

Remarks on Allotype Suppression in Rabbits

General Discussion—Session

Session VI: Suppressive Activity of Antibody and Antigen-Antibody Complexes

Is There a Unifying Concept for Diverse Models of Tolerance Induction?

Discussion following Erwin Diener

Blocking Factors in Tumor Immunity and Allograft Tolerance

Discussion following Karl-Erik Hellstrom

Antibody-Mediated Tolerance

IgE Antibody-Specific Abrogation of an Established Immune Response in Mice by Modified Antigens

General Discussion—Session

Session VII: Summary and Potential Therapeutic Applications

General Discussion—Session VII

Closing Comments