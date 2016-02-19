Immunological Properties of Protein Hormones
1st Edition
Description
Immunological Properties of Protein Hormones covers the proceedings of the 1964 International Endocrinological Symposia on Immunological Properties of Protein Hormones, held in Rome, Italy. This symposium is organized under the auspices of Accademia Nazionale dei Lincei and of Consiglio Nazionale delle Rieerche Rome. This book is organized into four sections encompassing 27 chapters that tackle the immunological properties of gonadotropins, growth hormones, and insulin. The first section presents first an overview of immunological studies of protein hormones, followed by a discussion on the application of immunofluorescence to localization of pituitary hormones. This section also looks into the antigenic property of ACTH antibodies. The remaining sections cover the immunoassay methods of analysis, occurrence, distribution, clinical and physiological aspects, functions, and antigenic properties of the specific protein hormones. This book is of great benefit to immunoendocrinologists.
Table of Contents
Preface
List of Participants
Section I
Opening Address
Chairman's Opening Remarks: Immunological Properties of Protein Hormones
Localization of Pituitary Hormones by Immunofluorescence
ACTH Antibodies
SectionII
Gonadotropins
Recent Immunological Studies on Human Gonadotropins
Immunoassay of Human Pituitary Luteinizing Hormone
The Immunological Assay of Human Gonadotropins with Special Reference to Specificity
Problems of Immunological Assay of HCG
Immunochemical Assay of Human Pituitary Follicle-Stimulating Hormone (HPFSH)
The Problems of Immunological Quantitative Determination for Gonadotropins
Antigonadotropic Sera in the Bioassay of Human Gonadotropins
Riepilog on Gonadotropins
Section III
Growth Hormone
Methods for the Assay of Human Pituitary Growth Hormone in Biological Fluids
Problems and Results in the Assay of Human Growth Hormone in Serum
The Clinical and Physiological Application of Growth Hormone Assays
The Correlation Between Immunological and Biological Properties of Bovine and Sheep Growth Hormone Digested by Pepsin or Chymotrypsin
Investigations of the Growth Hormone Anti-Growth Hormone System with Regard to the Influence of the Protein Concentration on the Hemagglutination-Inhibition
Preliminary Studies on the Detection of Human Growth Hormone in Concentrates of 24 Hour Urines Using the Hemagglutination-Inhibition
Human Growth Hormone Radioimmunoassay: Response to Hyperglycemia and Hypoglycemia
Riepilog on Growth Hormone
Section IV
Insulin
Antigenic Characteristics of Insulin as Related to the Immunological Assay of Insulin
The Immunological Assay of Insulin Using an Antiserum to Human Insulin
Present Problems of Insulin Assay in Plasma
A New Assay Method for Serum Insulin
Some Characteristics of Radioiodine-Labeled Insulin
Riepilog on Insulin
Closing Address
Author Index
Subject Index
