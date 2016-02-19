Immunological Methods, Volume III provides information pertinent to the fundamental aspects of immunological methods. This book presents recombinant DNA technology as applied to immunology.

Organized into 25 chapters, this volume begins with an overview of the major histocompatibility complex. This text then examines the use of monoclonal antibodies in the identification of lymphocyte membrane antigens and explains the use of monoclonal antibodies in histocompatibility typing. Other chapters consider the methods in two-dimensional electrophoretic analysis of proteins and another to lymphokines that support B cells. This book discusses as well the production and expansion of cloned B and T cell lines and hybridomas. The final chapter deals with the sophisticated methodology used with particular animal species, namely, birds, sheep, and amphibians to probe specific immunological questions.

This book is a valuable resource for immunologists and investigators with extensive experience in using immunological methods. Protein chemists and biologists will also find this book useful.