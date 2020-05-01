Immunological Methods in Microbiology, Volume 47
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Introduction to immunological techniques in the clinical laboratory
Tony A. Slieman and Joerg Leheste
2. Combining antigen detection and serology for the diagnosis of selected infectious diseases
Maria M. Plummer and Charles S. Pavia
3. Immunologic detection of Lyme disease and the related borrelioses
Charles S. Pavia
4. Immunodetection of bacteria causing brucellosis
Sukhadeo B. Barbuddhe, Jess Vergis and Deepak B. Rawool
5. Immunological and molecular techniques used for determination of serotypes in Pasteurellaceae
Henrik Christensen, Janine Bossé, Øystein Angen, Niels Nørskov-Lauritsen and Magne Bisgaard
6. Immunological tests for diarrhoea caused by diarrhoeagenic Escherichia coli targeting their main virulence factors
Roxane M.F. Piazza, Bruna A. Caetano, Camila P. Henrique, Daniela Luz, Danielle D. Munhoz, Juliana M. Polatto, Letícia B. Rocha, Miriam A. Silva and Thais Mitsunari
7. Development and improvement of a colony blot immunoassay for the detection of thermotolerant Campylobacter species
Hongsheng Huang, Philippe Raymond, Chris Grenier and Jessica Fahey
8. Serodiagnosis of Strongyloides stercoralis infection
Rahmah Noordin, Norsyahida Arifin, Dinesh Balachandra and Hussain Ahmad
9. Immunological detection of Zika virus: A summary in the context of general viral diagnostics
Rebecca Peters
10. Detection of microorganisms using recombinase polymerase amplification with lateral flow dipsticks
Yuhang Zhang, Jinqiang Hu, Qingmei Li, Junqing Guo and Gaiping Zhang
11. Detection of microorganisms with lateral flow test strips
Tatsuya Tominaga and Masaharu Ishii
Description
Immunological Methods in Microbiology, Volume 47 in the Methods in Microbiology series, highlights new advances in the field, with this new volume presenting interesting chapters on Immunological Techniques in the Clinical laboratory, Immunologic Diagnosis of HIV and Opportunistic Infections, Combining Antigen Detection and Serology for the Diagnosis of Selected Infectious Diseases, Immunologic Detection of Lyme Disease and Related Borrelioses, Immunodetection of Bacteria Causing Brucellosis, Immunological Diagnostic Techniques Used to Identify and Type Pasteurella, Immunological Tests for Diarrhea caused by Diarrheagenic Escherichia coli Targeting Their Main Virulence Factors, and much more.
Key Features
Readership
Undergraduates, graduates, academics and researchers in the field of Microbiology
Details
- No. of pages:
- 410
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st May 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128208113
About the Serial Volume Editors
Volker Gurtler
Dr Gurtler is a Molecular biologist with extensive industry experience and expertise in DNA analysis for the identification and typing of organisms. He is known internationally as the author of the original methodology of ribotyping. He is Advisor to Geneious (Bioinformatics software company) and previous head of Molecular Biology at Austin Health Microbiology, currently Adjunct Professor at RMIT University, Editor of Journal of Microbiological Methods, Editor of Heliyon and Series Editor of Methods in Microbiology. Dr Gurtler is currently working in collaboration with Assoc. Prof Danilla Grando on ribosome analysis of E. coli isolates and association with virulence. He visits RMIT regularly to advise on experimental methods and help PhD students use Geneious Bioinformatic software.
Affiliations and Expertise
Adjunct Professor, RMIT University, Melbourne, Australia
Charles s Pavia
Dr. Pavia is a Microbiologist/Immunologist and an Associate Professor at the NYIT College of Osteopathic Medicine in Old Westbury, New York. He is also an Adjunct Associate Professor at New York Medical College. He previously worked and held research appointments at the Trudeau Institute in Saranac Lake, NY, and the Walter Reed Army Institute for Research in Washington, DC. Throughout his career, he has focused his research activities on various pathogenic microbes with a particular emphasis on the disease-causing spirochetes and certain protozoan pathogens. His research has covered multiple areas including the basic microbiologic, immunologic, molecular, diagnostic and clinical aspects of Lyme disease, syphilis, malaria and toxoplasmosis. He has published widely on these areas in peer-reviewed journals, as well as given numerous research presentations of his work at national and international conferences. As a principal investigator or co-investigator, he has received research funding from the NIH, the CDC, the J.M. Foundation, and various other organizations to support his research work. He has been a member of the editorial board of the Journal of Microbiological Methods for the past 25 years, and has been an ad-hoc reviewer for a wide range of other scientific journals.
Affiliations and Expertise
NYIT College of Osteopathic Medicine, USA