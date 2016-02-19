Immunological Influence on Human Fertility covers the proceedings of the Workshop on Fertility in Human Reproduction, held at the Department of Biological Science, University of Newcastle, Australia on July 11 -13, 1977. The book focuses on topics on the immunological control of human and animal fertility.

The selection first discusses the zona pellucida as a possible target in immunocontraception, immunological aspects of vasectomy, and the clinical significance of antibodies to spermatozoa. Topics include performance and significance of the SCMC-test, antibodies and fertility after vasovasostomy, vasectomy and the blood-testis barrier, cellular immune response, active and passive immunization, and tissue and species specificity. The book then tackles the nature of the barrier to autoimmunity in the excurrent ducts of the mammalian testis, immune activities of the male and female reproductive tracts, and isolation of spermatozoal antigens.

The manuscript examines the immunological capacity of the male genital tract, clinical significance of antibodies to antigens of the reproductive tract, immunological aspects of vasectomy, and antigens of human trophoblasts. The text also takes a look at the immunological and anti-tumor effects of orchidectomy, immune infertility and approaches to treatment, natural insemination as an immune phenomenon, and modified seminal plasma antigens and subfertility.

The selection is a valuable source of information for researchers wanting to study the immunological control of human and animal fertility.