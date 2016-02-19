Immunological Influence on Human Fertility - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780729500067, 9781483268958

Immunological Influence on Human Fertility

1st Edition

Proceedings of the Workshop on Fertility in Human Reproduction, University of Newcastle, Australia, July 11-13, 1977

Editors: Barry Boettcher
eBook ISBN: 9781483268958
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1977
Page Count: 384
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
43.99
30.79
30.79
30.79
35.19
30.79
30.79
35.19
54.95
38.47
38.47
38.47
43.96
38.47
38.47
43.96
72.95
51.06
51.06
51.06
58.36
51.06
51.06
58.36
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Immunological Influence on Human Fertility covers the proceedings of the Workshop on Fertility in Human Reproduction, held at the Department of Biological Science, University of Newcastle, Australia on July 11 -13, 1977. The book focuses on topics on the immunological control of human and animal fertility.

The selection first discusses the zona pellucida as a possible target in immunocontraception, immunological aspects of vasectomy, and the clinical significance of antibodies to spermatozoa. Topics include performance and significance of the SCMC-test, antibodies and fertility after vasovasostomy, vasectomy and the blood-testis barrier, cellular immune response, active and passive immunization, and tissue and species specificity. The book then tackles the nature of the barrier to autoimmunity in the excurrent ducts of the mammalian testis, immune activities of the male and female reproductive tracts, and isolation of spermatozoal antigens.

The manuscript examines the immunological capacity of the male genital tract, clinical significance of antibodies to antigens of the reproductive tract, immunological aspects of vasectomy, and antigens of human trophoblasts. The text also takes a look at the immunological and anti-tumor effects of orchidectomy, immune infertility and approaches to treatment, natural insemination as an immune phenomenon, and modified seminal plasma antigens and subfertility.

The selection is a valuable source of information for researchers wanting to study the immunological control of human and animal fertility.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Introduction

Section A. Invited Lectures

Antoni van Leeuwenhoek, the Founder of "Spermatology"

The Zona Pellucida as a Possible Target in Immunocontraception

Immunological Aspects of Vasectomy

The Clinical Significance of Antibodies to Spermatozoa

The Nature of the Barrier to Autoimmunity in the Excurrent Ducts of the Mammalian Testis

Immune Activities of the Male and Female Reproductive Tracts

Section B. Workshop Reports

Isolation of Spermatozoal Antigens

Foeto-Maternal Relationships

Immunological Capacity of the Male Genital Tract

Clinical Significance of Antibodies to Antigens of the Reproductive Tract

Immunological Aspects of Vasectomy

Section C. Free Communications

Pregnancy Associated Antigens in Early Pregnancy in the Ewe

The Characterization of an Antigen(s) Associated with Pregnancy in the Ewe

Antigens of Human Trophoblasts: Immunological and Biochemical Characterization

Immunoglobulins in the Human Placenta

Comparison of the Biological Effects of Three Types of Testosterone Inhibitors in Mice

Possible Role of Progesterone in Immunoregulation During Pregnancy

Metabolism of Maternally Derived IgG in the Foetus

Fetal and Neonatal Fatality in Rat Hybrids from Mothers Stimulated with Paternal Skin

Cell-Mediated Immunity to Spermatozoa Following Vasectomy

Detection of Antibodies to Sperm Antigens by Means of the Indirect Immunofluorescence Test

Actin-Like Protein in Human Sperm Heads

Quantitative Estimation of Alloantisera Against Mouse Histocompatibility Antigens on Motility of Spermatozoa

Isolation of the Sperm Specific Lactate Dehydrogenase from Mouse, Rabbit and Human Testis and Human Spermatozoa

Sperm Surface Immobilization Isoantigens

The Application of the Uranyl-Labelled Antibody (ULA) Method for ABO, Rh, HLA, AIHA and Anti-Sperm Antibodies

The Important Role of Complement in Sperm Immobilization Test

Modified Seminal Plasma Antigens and Subfertility

Modified Seminal Plasma Antigens: Further Characterisation of Antigenic Activity

Natural Insemination as an Immune Phenomenon

Incidence of Antispermatozoal Antibodies in Sera and Seminal Plasma from Male Partners of Infertile Couples

Immune Infertility and New Approaches to Treatment

Immunoglobulin Class of Sperm Agglutinins in Cervical Mucus

Immunological and Anti-Tumour Effects of Orchidectomy

Studies of PBL Transformation to Testis in Patients with Lepromatous Leprosy

Infertility in Rats Induced by Neonatal Thymectomy

Population of B and T Lymphocytes and Lymphocyte Blast Transformation Test in Spontaneous and Missed Abortions in the First Trimester of Pregnancy

Immunological Consequences of Human Vasectomy

Inhibition of Mitogen Induced Blast Transformation by Male Genital Components

Appendix

Index

Details

No. of pages:
384
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1977
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483268958

About the Editor

Barry Boettcher

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.