Immunological Influence on Human Fertility
1st Edition
Proceedings of the Workshop on Fertility in Human Reproduction, University of Newcastle, Australia, July 11-13, 1977
Description
Immunological Influence on Human Fertility covers the proceedings of the Workshop on Fertility in Human Reproduction, held at the Department of Biological Science, University of Newcastle, Australia on July 11 -13, 1977. The book focuses on topics on the immunological control of human and animal fertility.
The selection first discusses the zona pellucida as a possible target in immunocontraception, immunological aspects of vasectomy, and the clinical significance of antibodies to spermatozoa. Topics include performance and significance of the SCMC-test, antibodies and fertility after vasovasostomy, vasectomy and the blood-testis barrier, cellular immune response, active and passive immunization, and tissue and species specificity. The book then tackles the nature of the barrier to autoimmunity in the excurrent ducts of the mammalian testis, immune activities of the male and female reproductive tracts, and isolation of spermatozoal antigens.
The manuscript examines the immunological capacity of the male genital tract, clinical significance of antibodies to antigens of the reproductive tract, immunological aspects of vasectomy, and antigens of human trophoblasts. The text also takes a look at the immunological and anti-tumor effects of orchidectomy, immune infertility and approaches to treatment, natural insemination as an immune phenomenon, and modified seminal plasma antigens and subfertility.
The selection is a valuable source of information for researchers wanting to study the immunological control of human and animal fertility.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Introduction
Section A. Invited Lectures
Antoni van Leeuwenhoek, the Founder of "Spermatology"
The Zona Pellucida as a Possible Target in Immunocontraception
Immunological Aspects of Vasectomy
The Clinical Significance of Antibodies to Spermatozoa
The Nature of the Barrier to Autoimmunity in the Excurrent Ducts of the Mammalian Testis
Immune Activities of the Male and Female Reproductive Tracts
Section B. Workshop Reports
Isolation of Spermatozoal Antigens
Foeto-Maternal Relationships
Immunological Capacity of the Male Genital Tract
Clinical Significance of Antibodies to Antigens of the Reproductive Tract
Immunological Aspects of Vasectomy
Section C. Free Communications
Pregnancy Associated Antigens in Early Pregnancy in the Ewe
The Characterization of an Antigen(s) Associated with Pregnancy in the Ewe
Antigens of Human Trophoblasts: Immunological and Biochemical Characterization
Immunoglobulins in the Human Placenta
Comparison of the Biological Effects of Three Types of Testosterone Inhibitors in Mice
Possible Role of Progesterone in Immunoregulation During Pregnancy
Metabolism of Maternally Derived IgG in the Foetus
Fetal and Neonatal Fatality in Rat Hybrids from Mothers Stimulated with Paternal Skin
Cell-Mediated Immunity to Spermatozoa Following Vasectomy
Detection of Antibodies to Sperm Antigens by Means of the Indirect Immunofluorescence Test
Actin-Like Protein in Human Sperm Heads
Quantitative Estimation of Alloantisera Against Mouse Histocompatibility Antigens on Motility of Spermatozoa
Isolation of the Sperm Specific Lactate Dehydrogenase from Mouse, Rabbit and Human Testis and Human Spermatozoa
Sperm Surface Immobilization Isoantigens
The Application of the Uranyl-Labelled Antibody (ULA) Method for ABO, Rh, HLA, AIHA and Anti-Sperm Antibodies
The Important Role of Complement in Sperm Immobilization Test
Modified Seminal Plasma Antigens and Subfertility
Modified Seminal Plasma Antigens: Further Characterisation of Antigenic Activity
Natural Insemination as an Immune Phenomenon
Incidence of Antispermatozoal Antibodies in Sera and Seminal Plasma from Male Partners of Infertile Couples
Immune Infertility and New Approaches to Treatment
Immunoglobulin Class of Sperm Agglutinins in Cervical Mucus
Immunological and Anti-Tumour Effects of Orchidectomy
Studies of PBL Transformation to Testis in Patients with Lepromatous Leprosy
Infertility in Rats Induced by Neonatal Thymectomy
Population of B and T Lymphocytes and Lymphocyte Blast Transformation Test in Spontaneous and Missed Abortions in the First Trimester of Pregnancy
Immunological Consequences of Human Vasectomy
Inhibition of Mitogen Induced Blast Transformation by Male Genital Components
Appendix
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 384
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1977
- Published:
- 1st January 1977
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483268958