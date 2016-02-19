Immunological and Blood Products
1st Edition
Pharmaceutical Monographs
Description
Pharmaceutical Monographs, Volume 5: Immunological and Blood Products provides an introduction to immunology and immunological products. This monograph describes various tissue culture techniques, which are important both in the preparation and standardization of certain immunological products.
Organized into two parts encompassing 13 chapters, this volume begins with an overview of the types of immunity. This text then examines the substances which when introduced parenterally into the tissues, stimulates the production of an antibody. Other chapters consider antibodies as substances appearing in the blood or body fluids in response to the stimulus provided by the introduction of an antigen. This monograph discusses as well the preparations capable of stimulating active immunity. The final chapter deals with the causation of hemolytic disease of the newborn.
This monograph is a valuable resource for medical students as well as undergraduate students of pharmacy. Students of veterinary medicine will also find this book extremely useful.
Table of Contents
Chapter 1 Introduction
Types of Immunity
Antigens
Antibodies
Formation of Antibodies
Reactions Between Antigens and Antibodies
Dose/Response in Antibody Production
Non-specific Immunity
Artificial Antigens
Chapter 2 Preparations Conferring Passive Immunity
Nature and Functions
Antitoxic Sera
General
Methods of Purifying Antitoxic Sera
Botulinum Antitoxin
Diphtheria Antitoxin
Gas-Gangrene Antitoxins
Scarlet Fever Antitoxin
Staphylococcus Antitoxin
Tetanus Antitoxin
Snake Venom Antitoxin
Scorpion Venom Antitoxin
Antibacterial Sera
General
Spirochaetal Jaundice Antiserum
Antiviral Sera
General, Including Gamma-Globulin
Rabies Antiserum
Chapter 3 Preparations Stimulating Active Immunity
Nature and Functions
Bacterial Toxoids
Diphtheria Vaccine
Mixed Vaccines which Include Diphtheria Vaccine
Bacterial Toxoids—Conta.
Staphylococcus Toxoid
Tetanus Vaccine
Bacterial Toxin
Scarlet Fever Prophylactic
Bacterial Vaccines
General
Methods of Preparing
Methods of Counting Bacteria
B.C.G. Vaccine and similar vaccines
Cholera Vaccine
Pertussis Vaccine
Plague Vaccine
Typhoid and Paratyphoid A and B Vaccine
Typhoid and Paratyphoid A, B and C Vaccine
Typhoid and Paratyphoid A and B and Cholera Vaccine
Typhoid and Paratyphoid A and B and Tetanus Vaccine
Interferon
Viral Vaccines
General
Methods of Growing Viruses
Methods of Counting Viruses
Influenza Vaccines
Measles Vaccine
Poliomyelitis Vaccine (Inactivated)
Poliomyelitis Vaccine (Oral)
Rabies Vaccine
Smallpox Vaccine
Yellow Fever Vaccine
The Common Cold
Mumps
Rickettsial Vaccine
Typhus Vaccine
New Viruses and Neorickettsia
Mycoplasmataceae
Protozoal Immunity
Chapter 4 Diagnostic Materials
General
Schick Test Toxin
Schick Control
Dick Test Toxin
Dick Control
Old Tuberculin
Tuberculin Purified Protein Derivative
Scarlet Fever Antitoxin
Mallein
Chapter 5 Veterinary Preparations
General
Antitoxic Sera
Antibacterial Sera
Antiviral Sera
Toxoids
Bacterial Vaccines
Viral Vaccines
Diagnostic Materials
Other Preparations
Chapter 6 Miscellaneous and Statistical Information
Abbreviated Titles for Immunological Preparations
Immunisation Schedules for Infants and Children
Immunisation for Travel
Vital Statistics
Chapter 7 Assays
General
Passive Immunity Preparations
Active Immunity Preparations
Diagnostic
Veterinary Immunological Preparation?
Appendix on Principles of Assay
Chapter 8 Allergy
Conclusion
Associated Reading
Bibliography
Details
- No. of pages:
- 204
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1967
- Published:
- 1st January 1966
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483196114