Immunological and Blood Products - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483180304, 9781483196114

Immunological and Blood Products

1st Edition

Pharmaceutical Monographs

Authors: Mary Dawson G. R. Milne
Editors: J. B. Stenlake
eBook ISBN: 9781483196114
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 1st January 1966
Page Count: 204
Description

Pharmaceutical Monographs, Volume 5: Immunological and Blood Products provides an introduction to immunology and immunological products. This monograph describes various tissue culture techniques, which are important both in the preparation and standardization of certain immunological products.

Organized into two parts encompassing 13 chapters, this volume begins with an overview of the types of immunity. This text then examines the substances which when introduced parenterally into the tissues, stimulates the production of an antibody. Other chapters consider antibodies as substances appearing in the blood or body fluids in response to the stimulus provided by the introduction of an antigen. This monograph discusses as well the preparations capable of stimulating active immunity. The final chapter deals with the causation of hemolytic disease of the newborn.

This monograph is a valuable resource for medical students as well as undergraduate students of pharmacy. Students of veterinary medicine will also find this book extremely useful.

Table of Contents


Chapter 1 Introduction

Types of Immunity

Antigens

Antibodies

Formation of Antibodies

Reactions Between Antigens and Antibodies

Dose/Response in Antibody Production

Non-specific Immunity

Artificial Antigens

Chapter 2 Preparations Conferring Passive Immunity

Nature and Functions

Antitoxic Sera

General

Methods of Purifying Antitoxic Sera

Botulinum Antitoxin

Diphtheria Antitoxin

Gas-Gangrene Antitoxins

Scarlet Fever Antitoxin

Staphylococcus Antitoxin

Tetanus Antitoxin

Snake Venom Antitoxin

Scorpion Venom Antitoxin

Antibacterial Sera

General

Spirochaetal Jaundice Antiserum

Antiviral Sera

General, Including Gamma-Globulin

Rabies Antiserum

Chapter 3 Preparations Stimulating Active Immunity

Nature and Functions

Bacterial Toxoids

Diphtheria Vaccine

Mixed Vaccines which Include Diphtheria Vaccine

Bacterial Toxoids—Conta.

Staphylococcus Toxoid

Tetanus Vaccine

Bacterial Toxin

Scarlet Fever Prophylactic

Bacterial Vaccines

General

Methods of Preparing

Methods of Counting Bacteria

B.C.G. Vaccine and similar vaccines

Cholera Vaccine

Pertussis Vaccine

Plague Vaccine

Typhoid and Paratyphoid A and B Vaccine

Typhoid and Paratyphoid A, B and C Vaccine

Typhoid and Paratyphoid A and B and Cholera Vaccine

Typhoid and Paratyphoid A and B and Tetanus Vaccine

Interferon

Viral Vaccines

General

Methods of Growing Viruses

Methods of Counting Viruses

Influenza Vaccines

Measles Vaccine

Poliomyelitis Vaccine (Inactivated)

Poliomyelitis Vaccine (Oral)

Rabies Vaccine

Smallpox Vaccine

Yellow Fever Vaccine

The Common Cold

Mumps

Rickettsial Vaccine

Typhus Vaccine

New Viruses and Neorickettsia

Mycoplasmataceae

Protozoal Immunity

Chapter 4 Diagnostic Materials

General

Schick Test Toxin

Schick Control

Dick Test Toxin

Dick Control

Old Tuberculin

Tuberculin Purified Protein Derivative

Scarlet Fever Antitoxin

Mallein

Chapter 5 Veterinary Preparations

General

Antitoxic Sera

Antibacterial Sera

Antiviral Sera

Toxoids

Bacterial Vaccines

Viral Vaccines

Diagnostic Materials

Other Preparations

Chapter 6 Miscellaneous and Statistical Information

Abbreviated Titles for Immunological Preparations

Immunisation Schedules for Infants and Children

Immunisation for Travel

Vital Statistics

Chapter 7 Assays

General

Passive Immunity Preparations

Active Immunity Preparations

Diagnostic

Veterinary Immunological Preparation?

Appendix on Principles of Assay

Chapter 8 Allergy

Conclusion

Associated Reading

Bibliography

About the Author

Mary Dawson

G. R. Milne

About the Editor

J. B. Stenlake

