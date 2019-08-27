Immunologic Concepts in Transfusion Medicine
1st Edition
Description
Immunological Concepts in Transfusion Medicine provides a thorough discussion of the immune aspects of blood component transfusion, with in-depth information on the intricacies of immune responses to blood components and the immune processes that may be initiated in response to blood exposure. Written to increase knowledge and awareness of immune challenges such as alloimmunization and transfusion-related acute lung injury, this title bridges current basic scientific discoveries and the potential effects seen in blood recipients.
Table of Contents
1 Immunology primer
2 Mechanisms of alloimmunization to RBC antigens and testing methodologies
3 Autoimmunity: cold and warm autoantibodies, and autoimmune hemolytic anemia
4 Allergic immune reactions to blood components
5 Changing landscape in transfusion-transmitted infections
6 Transfusion-related immunomodulation
7 Transfusion-related acute lung injury
8 HLA-alloimmunization, platelet refractoriness, and post-transfusion purpura
9 Alloimmunization in pregnancy
10 Fetal and neonatal alloimmune thrombocytopenia, and neonatal neutropenia
11 Alloimmunization in chronically-transfused patients and those with malignancies
12 Graft-versus-Host disease and Transfusion-associated Graft-versus-Host disease
13 Complications of ABO- and non-ABO-incompatible stem cell transplantations
14 Complications of haploidentical and mismatched HSC transplantation
15 Apheresis therapy in immunological disorders and its immune complications
16 Passive monoclonal and polyclonal antibody therapies
17 Chimeric antigen receptor therapies
Details
- No. of pages:
- 380
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 27th August 2019
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323675093
About the Editor
Robert Maitta
Affiliations and Expertise
University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center, Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine, Cleveland, Ohio