Immunointervention in Autoimmune Diseases
1st Edition
Papers Based on an International Meeting in Paris, France, in June 1988
Description
Immunointervention in Autoimmune Diseases is a collection of papers presented at the 1988 International Meeting by the same title, held in Paris, France.
This text contains 21 chapters and begins with surveys of the role of antigen in autoimmune responses and the moving boundaries between physiology and pathology of immunity. The succeeding chapters deal with the regulation, immunosuppressive therapy, infections, and immunointervention of autoimmune disorders. These topics are followed by discussions of specific immunosuppressive therapy for a particular disease, including type I diabetes, T-cell leukemia, and systemic lupus erythomatosus. This work also explores the principles of allograft, the use of monoclonal antibody, and OKT3. The remaining chapters consider the maintenance of autoimmunity and the risk/benefit in immunointervention for autoimmune diseases.
This book will prove useful to immunologists, pathologists, physiologists, and researchers.
Table of Contents
Introduction
The Role of Antigen in Autoimmune Responses with Special References to Changes in Carbohydrate Structure of IgG in Rheumatoid Arthritis
Autoimmunity: The Moving Boundaries Between Physiology and Pathology
Cyclosporine A and the Regulation of Autoimmune Disease
Hazards of Cyclosporine A Therapy and Recommendations for its Use
Cancer is a Long-Term Hazard of Immunosuppressive Therapy
Some Viral Infections and Related Disorders Associated with Long-Term Immunosuppressive Treatments
Approach to the Use of Antigen Non-Specific Immunosuppression in Systemic Lupus Erythematosus and Other Rheumatic Autoimmune Diseases
Immunointervention in Skin Disorders
Therapeutic Immunosuppression in Type I (Insulin-Dependent) Diabetes
The Clinical Use of Immunosuppressants in the Treatment of Putative Autoimmune Intra-Ocular Diseases
A Theoretical Framework for Self-Tolerance and its Relevance to Therapy of Autoimmune Disease
Clinical Use of OKT3: The Role of Cytokine Release and Xenosensitization
The Multichain Interleukin-2-Receptor: A Target for Immunotherapy of Patients with Adult T-cell Leukemia, Autoimmune Disorders and Individuals Receiving Allografts
Anti-IL-2-R Monoclonal Antibody in Allograft Recipients
Therapy of Autoimmune Diseases with Monoclonal Antibodies to Class II Major Histocompatibility Complex Antigens: The Role of T Lymphocytes
Idiotype Selection is an Immunoregulatory Mechanism which Contributes to the Pathogenesis of Systemic Lupus Erythematosus
Induction of SLE-Like Disease in Naive Mice with a Monoclonal Anti-DNA Antibody Derived from a Patient with Polymyositis Carrying the 16/6 ID
Cellular Mechanisms in Immune Tolerance and Treatment of Autoimmune Disease: Studies Using Total Lymphoid Irradiation (TLI)
Maintenance of Autoimmunity
The Risk/Benefit Ratio in Immunointervention for Autoimmune Diseases
Details
- No. of pages:
- 230
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1989
- Published:
- 28th January 1989
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483282268