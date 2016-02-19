Immunointervention in Autoimmune Diseases - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120698608, 9781483282268

Immunointervention in Autoimmune Diseases

1st Edition

Papers Based on an International Meeting in Paris, France, in June 1988

Editors: J. F. Bach
eBook ISBN: 9781483282268
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1989
Page Count: 230
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
43.99
30.79
30.79
30.79
35.19
30.79
30.79
35.19
54.95
38.47
38.47
38.47
43.96
38.47
38.47
43.96
72.95
51.06
51.06
51.06
58.36
51.06
51.06
58.36
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Immunointervention in Autoimmune Diseases is a collection of papers presented at the 1988 International Meeting by the same title, held in Paris, France.

This text contains 21 chapters and begins with surveys of the role of antigen in autoimmune responses and the moving boundaries between physiology and pathology of immunity. The succeeding chapters deal with the regulation, immunosuppressive therapy, infections, and immunointervention of autoimmune disorders. These topics are followed by discussions of specific immunosuppressive therapy for a particular disease, including type I diabetes, T-cell leukemia, and systemic lupus erythomatosus. This work also explores the principles of allograft, the use of monoclonal antibody, and OKT3. The remaining chapters consider the maintenance of autoimmunity and the risk/benefit in immunointervention for autoimmune diseases.

This book will prove useful to immunologists, pathologists, physiologists, and researchers.

Table of Contents


Introduction

The Role of Antigen in Autoimmune Responses with Special References to Changes in Carbohydrate Structure of IgG in Rheumatoid Arthritis

Autoimmunity: The Moving Boundaries Between Physiology and Pathology

Cyclosporine A and the Regulation of Autoimmune Disease

Hazards of Cyclosporine A Therapy and Recommendations for its Use

Cancer is a Long-Term Hazard of Immunosuppressive Therapy

Some Viral Infections and Related Disorders Associated with Long-Term Immunosuppressive Treatments

Approach to the Use of Antigen Non-Specific Immunosuppression in Systemic Lupus Erythematosus and Other Rheumatic Autoimmune Diseases

Immunointervention in Skin Disorders

Therapeutic Immunosuppression in Type I (Insulin-Dependent) Diabetes

The Clinical Use of Immunosuppressants in the Treatment of Putative Autoimmune Intra-Ocular Diseases

A Theoretical Framework for Self-Tolerance and its Relevance to Therapy of Autoimmune Disease

Clinical Use of OKT3: The Role of Cytokine Release and Xenosensitization

The Multichain Interleukin-2-Receptor: A Target for Immunotherapy of Patients with Adult T-cell Leukemia, Autoimmune Disorders and Individuals Receiving Allografts

Anti-IL-2-R Monoclonal Antibody in Allograft Recipients

Therapy of Autoimmune Diseases with Monoclonal Antibodies to Class II Major Histocompatibility Complex Antigens: The Role of T Lymphocytes

Idiotype Selection is an Immunoregulatory Mechanism which Contributes to the Pathogenesis of Systemic Lupus Erythematosus

Induction of SLE-Like Disease in Naive Mice with a Monoclonal Anti-DNA Antibody Derived from a Patient with Polymyositis Carrying the 16/6 ID

Cellular Mechanisms in Immune Tolerance and Treatment of Autoimmune Disease: Studies Using Total Lymphoid Irradiation (TLI)

Maintenance of Autoimmunity

The Risk/Benefit Ratio in Immunointervention for Autoimmune Diseases

Details

No. of pages:
230
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1989
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483282268

About the Editor

J. F. Bach

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.