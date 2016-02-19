Immunointervention in Autoimmune Diseases is a collection of papers presented at the 1988 International Meeting by the same title, held in Paris, France.

This text contains 21 chapters and begins with surveys of the role of antigen in autoimmune responses and the moving boundaries between physiology and pathology of immunity. The succeeding chapters deal with the regulation, immunosuppressive therapy, infections, and immunointervention of autoimmune disorders. These topics are followed by discussions of specific immunosuppressive therapy for a particular disease, including type I diabetes, T-cell leukemia, and systemic lupus erythomatosus. This work also explores the principles of allograft, the use of monoclonal antibody, and OKT3. The remaining chapters consider the maintenance of autoimmunity and the risk/benefit in immunointervention for autoimmune diseases.

This book will prove useful to immunologists, pathologists, physiologists, and researchers.