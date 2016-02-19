Immunogenetics
1st Edition
Description
Immunogenetics is a 12-chapter book that begins with the elucidation of the major histocompatibility complex genes and their role in autoimmune and infectious diseases. Subsequent chapters explore the human major histocompatibility complex, including implications of their complement genes for linkage disequilibrium and disease associations. This book also describes the genetics of human immunoglobulins; T-cell clones; genes of the major histocompatibility complex of the mouse; and the generation, characterization, and use of monoclonal antibodies of murine and human origin. Specific diseases are also discussed; these include spondoarthritides, rheumatoid arthritis, systemic lupus erythematosus, multiple sclerosis, and autoimmune thyroid disease. This book will be of beneficial value to specialists in infectious diseases, endocrinology, connective tissue diseases, and neurology, as well as to medical scientists in immunology and molecular biology.
Table of Contents
1 Major Histocompatibility Complex Genes and their Role in Autoimmune and Infectious Diseases
2 The Human Major Histocompatibility Complex (MHC)
3 Complement Genes of the Human Major Histocompatibility Complex: Implication for Linkage Disequilibrium and Disease Associations
4 Genetics of Human Immunoglobulins
5 The Spondoarthritides
6 Genetic Studies of Rheumatoid Arthritis
7 Genetics of Systemic Lupus Erythematosus
8 Immunogenetics of Multiple Sclerosis
9 Autoimmune Thyroid Disease
10 T-Cell Clones
11 Molecular Immunology: Genes of the Major Histocompatibility Complex of the Mouse
12 Monoclonal Antibodies of Murine and Human Origin: Their Generation, Characterization and Use
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 416
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1984
- Published:
- 1st August 1984
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483164618
About the Editor
Gabriel S Panayi
Affiliations and Expertise
ARC Professor of Rheumatology Arthritis Research Campaign, Professor of Rheumatology, Department of Rheumatology, Guy’s, King’s and St. Thomas’ School of Medicine, King’s College London, Guy’s Hospital London, UK