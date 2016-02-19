Immunogenetics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780407022805, 9781483164618

Immunogenetics

1st Edition

Editors: Gabriel S Panayi Chella S. David
eBook ISBN: 9781483164618
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 1st August 1984
Page Count: 416
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
43.99
37.39
54.95
46.71
72.95
62.01
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Immunogenetics is a 12-chapter book that begins with the elucidation of the major histocompatibility complex genes and their role in autoimmune and infectious diseases. Subsequent chapters explore the human major histocompatibility complex, including implications of their complement genes for linkage disequilibrium and disease associations. This book also describes the genetics of human immunoglobulins; T-cell clones; genes of the major histocompatibility complex of the mouse; and the generation, characterization, and use of monoclonal antibodies of murine and human origin. Specific diseases are also discussed; these include spondoarthritides, rheumatoid arthritis, systemic lupus erythematosus, multiple sclerosis, and autoimmune thyroid disease. This book will be of beneficial value to specialists in infectious diseases, endocrinology, connective tissue diseases, and neurology, as well as to medical scientists in immunology and molecular biology.

Table of Contents


1 Major Histocompatibility Complex Genes and their Role in Autoimmune and Infectious Diseases

2 The Human Major Histocompatibility Complex (MHC)

3 Complement Genes of the Human Major Histocompatibility Complex: Implication for Linkage Disequilibrium and Disease Associations

4 Genetics of Human Immunoglobulins

5 The Spondoarthritides

6 Genetic Studies of Rheumatoid Arthritis

7 Genetics of Systemic Lupus Erythematosus

8 Immunogenetics of Multiple Sclerosis

9 Autoimmune Thyroid Disease

10 T-Cell Clones

11 Molecular Immunology: Genes of the Major Histocompatibility Complex of the Mouse

12 Monoclonal Antibodies of Murine and Human Origin: Their Generation, Characterization and Use

Index


Details

No. of pages:
416
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 1984
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9781483164618

About the Editor

Gabriel S Panayi

Affiliations and Expertise

ARC Professor of Rheumatology Arthritis Research Campaign, Professor of Rheumatology, Department of Rheumatology, Guy’s, King’s and St. Thomas’ School of Medicine, King’s College London, Guy’s Hospital London, UK

Chella S. David

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.