Immunogenetics is a 12-chapter book that begins with the elucidation of the major histocompatibility complex genes and their role in autoimmune and infectious diseases. Subsequent chapters explore the human major histocompatibility complex, including implications of their complement genes for linkage disequilibrium and disease associations. This book also describes the genetics of human immunoglobulins; T-cell clones; genes of the major histocompatibility complex of the mouse; and the generation, characterization, and use of monoclonal antibodies of murine and human origin. Specific diseases are also discussed; these include spondoarthritides, rheumatoid arthritis, systemic lupus erythematosus, multiple sclerosis, and autoimmune thyroid disease. This book will be of beneficial value to specialists in infectious diseases, endocrinology, connective tissue diseases, and neurology, as well as to medical scientists in immunology and molecular biology.