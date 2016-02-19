Immunodiffusion
2nd Edition
Description
Table of Contents
Preface to the First Edition
Introduction
1. Basic Information
Antiserum
Antigens
The Precipitin Reaction
Other Serologic Reactions
Diffusion
Electrophoresis
Other Methods of Reactant Migration
2. General Information
Antiserum
Antigen
Immunization Protocols
Collection and Care of Antiserum
Nonantibody Precipitins
Preparation of Antigens
Media for Immunodiffusion
Composition of Immunodiffusion Test Solvents
Environmental Conditions for Immunodiffusion Tests
Apparatus
Reaction Enhancement
Nonspecific Precipitation in Immunodiffusion Tests
Washing and Staining Immunodiffusion Patterns
Observing Recording, and Photographing Immunodiffusion Reactions
3. Single Diffusion Tests
Mechanisms of Single Diffusion Tests
Selected Single Diffusion Techniques
Conclusion
4. Double Diffusion Tests
Characteristics and Mechanisms
Selected Double Diffusion Techniques
Sensitivity of Double Diffusion Tests
5. Immunoelectrophoresis
Theory and Interpretation of Immunoelectrophoresis
Immunoelectrophoresis Techniques
6. Electroimmunodiffusion
History
Theory and Mechanisms
Techniques
7. Ancillary Immunodiffusion Techniques
Alternative Methods for Detecting Antigen-Antibody Reactions
Auxiliary Indicators for Antigen-Antibody Reaction
Novel Varieties of Immunodiffusion
8. History
References
Glossary
Appendix I. Adjuvants
Appendix U. Selected Immunodiffusion Electrolyte Solutions
Appendix III. Selected Inmiunoelectrophoresis and Electroinmiunodiffusion Buffers
Appendix IV. Immunochromatography Buffers
Appendix V. Selected Protein Stains
Appendix VI. Selected Lipid Stains
Appendix VII. Selected Polysaccharide Stains
Appendix VIII. Selected Nucleic Acid Stains
Appendix IX. Selected Double Stains
Subject Index
