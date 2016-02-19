Immunodiffusion

Cancer and Chemotherapy, Volume III: Antineoplastic Agents is a collection of articles that deals with the treatment of cancer using drugs. The collection describes the various drugs that are used, the therapeutic approaches being taken, and agents that are being developed.

Part I is a general review of anti-cancer drugs as regards their action mechanisms, pharmacokinetics, pharmacology, known toxicities, and clinical utility. These drugs include alkylating agents such as mitomycin C and nitrosoureas; plant alkaloids such as maytansine; antibiotics such as anthracyclines; platinum-containing complexes; antimetabolites; and hormones. Part II examines the molecular pharmacology of some major drug classes, namely, bleomycin and anthracycline. The text also discusses the chemistry, mechanism, and any structure-activity relationships found in these drug classes. Part III discusses in detail the clinical pharmacology of some antitumor drugs, for example, cisplatin and nitrosoureas. The text includes the clinical applications, biochemistry, metabolism, and the use of mathematical models in interpreting or describing resulting data.

The book is helpful for pharmacologists, molecular biologists, and scientists involved in cancer-research.