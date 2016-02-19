Immunodiffusion - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780121981563, 9781483267272

Immunodiffusion

2nd Edition

Authors: Alfred J. Crowle
eBook ISBN: 9781483267272
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1973
Page Count: 560
Description

Table of Contents


Preface to the First Edition

Introduction

1. Basic Information

Antiserum

Antigens

The Precipitin Reaction

Other Serologic Reactions

Diffusion

Electrophoresis

Other Methods of Reactant Migration

2. General Information

Antiserum

Antigen

Immunization Protocols

Collection and Care of Antiserum

Nonantibody Precipitins

Preparation of Antigens

Media for Immunodiffusion

Composition of Immunodiffusion Test Solvents

Environmental Conditions for Immunodiffusion Tests

Apparatus

Reaction Enhancement

Nonspecific Precipitation in Immunodiffusion Tests

Washing and Staining Immunodiffusion Patterns

Observing Recording, and Photographing Immunodiffusion Reactions

3. Single Diffusion Tests

Mechanisms of Single Diffusion Tests

Selected Single Diffusion Techniques

Conclusion

4. Double Diffusion Tests

Characteristics and Mechanisms

Selected Double Diffusion Techniques

Sensitivity of Double Diffusion Tests

5. Immunoelectrophoresis

Theory and Interpretation of Immunoelectrophoresis

Immunoelectrophoresis Techniques

6. Electroimmunodiffusion

History

Theory and Mechanisms

Techniques

7. Ancillary Immunodiffusion Techniques

Alternative Methods for Detecting Antigen-Antibody Reactions

Auxiliary Indicators for Antigen-Antibody Reaction

Novel Varieties of Immunodiffusion

8. History

References

Glossary

Appendix I. Adjuvants

Appendix U. Selected Immunodiffusion Electrolyte Solutions

Appendix III. Selected Inmiunoelectrophoresis and Electroinmiunodiffusion Buffers

Appendix IV. Immunochromatography Buffers

Appendix V. Selected Protein Stains

Appendix VI. Selected Lipid Stains

Appendix VII. Selected Polysaccharide Stains

Appendix VIII. Selected Nucleic Acid Stains

Appendix IX. Selected Double Stains

Subject Index

About the Author

Alfred J. Crowle

