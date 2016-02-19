Immunodermatology presents a comprehensive examination of the proceedings that resulted from the International Immunodermatology Symposium which happened in London. It discusses the relationship of immuno-histochemical study to skin disease. It addresses the function and recognition of lymphocytes. Some of the topics covered in the book are the immunological observations in 12 cases of Kaposi’s herpetic eruption; anti-inflammatory effects of adrenoceptor agonists in patients with atopic eczema; a study of the sensitivity and specificity of cutaneous vascular immunofluorescence; and functional activity of granulocytes from patients with neutrophilic dermatoses. The mechanisms of cutaneous lupus erythematosus are fully covered. An in-depth account of the cytochemical and immunological findings in cutaneous multilobated cell lymphoma are provided. The immunohistological analysis of dermal leprous granulomas is completely presented. A chapter is devoted to the study of human epidermal cell differentiation using monoclonal antibodies. Another section focuses on the prognostic significance of melanoma-associated antigens in primary and metastatic melanomas. The book can provide useful information to doctors, dermatologists, students, and researchers.

Table of Contents



I Eczema

Kaposi's Herpetic Eruption: Immunological Observations in 12 Cases

Anti-Inflammatory Effects of Adrenoceptor Agonists in Patients with Atopic Eczema

Specific Hyposensitization and Non-Specific Immunotherapy in Severe Atopic Dermatitis

Inhalant and Food Allergens in Atopic Eczema Assessed by Rast Studies

Analysis of the IgE Response to Pure Cows' Milk and Hens' Egg Proteins in Eczematous Patients

Abnormal Intestinal Permeability to Lactulose in Patients with Atopic Dermatitis

Comparison of Predictive Drug Photosensitivity Models in Guinea Pigs, Mice and Humans

Actinic Reticuloid: Sensitivity to Light and Fragrances

Cellular Events in Human Skin after Challenge with Dinitrochlorobenzene

Inhibition of the Suppressor Cell Circuit of Contact Allergy by Interferon

Lymphocyte Transformation Test in Allergic Contact Dermatitis by Mercury

II Labeled Antibody Studies

Quantitative Analysis of HLA-DR Antigen Expression by Normal Human Epidermal Cells (Light Microscopy and Flow Cytometry Sorting)

Studies of Human Epidermal Cell Differentiation Using Monoclonal Antibodies

Epidermal B2M Labeling in Verrucous Carcinoma, Viral Warts and Pseudo-Epitheliomatous Hyperplasia

Epithelial Markers in Primary Skin Cancer. An Immunoperoxidase Study

Carcinoembryonic Antigen in Mammary and Extramammary Paget's Disease

S-100 Protein: an Immunohistochemical Study of Fetal Eccrine Sweat Glands and of Sweat Gland Adenomas

Prognostic Significance of Melanoma-Associated Antigens in Primary and Metastatic Melanomas

Fcγ-Receptors in Normal and Lesional Skin

Immunohistochemical Localization of Factor VIII Related Antigen in Kaposi's Sarcoma

Ulex europeus 1: a Tool to Study Vascular Endothelium

NK-Cells and Nervous Tissue Share a Common Antigen

Immunocytochemistry at the Electron Microscopic Level: a New Routine Technique

III Immunocompetent Cells: Function and Recognition

The IEM Techniques in Immunodermatology

Identification and Functions of Human Langerhans and Epidermal Indeterminate Cells Participating in the In Vitro Generation of Alloreactive Human Cytotoxic T Cells

Human Langerhans Cells in In Vitro Systems: Epidermal Cell Culture, Skin Explants and Skin Grafts onto 'Nude' Mice

Ultrastructural and Quantitative Evaluation of HLA-DR Antigen Densities of Langerhans Cells (LC) and Indeterminate Cells (IC) Using Immunogold Labeling

A Novel Cell Population within Mouse Epidermis

S22 Antibody: a New Marker For Mononuclear Phagocytes in Dermatopathology

Heterogeneity of Sézary Cells, Multiparameter Approach in Two Cases

Longitudinal Study of Surface Antigen Pattern in Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphomas

Cytochemical and Immunological Findings in Cutaneous Multilobated Cell Lymphoma

Lymphomatoid Papulosis: Its Relationship with Mycosis Fungoides and Hodgkin's Disease

Morphological Recognition of 'Immunoblastomas' and 'Centroblastomas'

Natural Killer Cells in Skin Pathology

Influence of Lymphocytes from Patients with Systemic Sclerosis on Cultured Fibroblasts

Erythema Fixum: a Histological and An Immunoperoxidase Study Using Monoclonal Antibodies

Immunohistological Analysis of Dermal Leprous Granulomas

A Quantitative Labeled Antibody Study of the Evolving Patterns of T Cell Subsets in Lichen Planus

Plasma Cells Accumulating around Epidermal Neoplasias. Immunoenzymatic Staining of Paraffin Sections

Immunoglobulin Demonstration in Circumorificial Plasmacytosis

Immunocytochemical and Electron Microscopic Observations of Langerhans Cells in Psoriasis before and during Etretinate Therapy

Epidermal T Lymphocytes and HLA-DR Expression in Psoriasis

The Significance of Antigen Presenting Cells in Psoriasis

Stimulation of T Lymphocytes by Isolated Autologous or Allogeneic Human Epidermal Cells

Production of Lipoxygenase Products of Arachidonic Acid by Isolated Human Epidermal Cells

Morphological Changes in Polymorphonuclear Leucocytes (PMN) with and without Chemotactic Stimulation are Modulated by Ferritin-Labeled Lectins

Modulation of Polymorphonuclear Leucocyte (PMN) Chemotaxis and Superoxide Anion Production by Wheat Germ Agglutinin (WGA) in Skin Diseases with PMN Hyper-Responsiveness

Study of Microphage Functions in Lichen Ruber Planus

Functional Activity of Granulocytes from Patients with Neutrophilic Dermatoses

IV Vasculitis and Autoimmune Disease

Role of Platelet Activating Factor (Paf-Acether) in the Pathogenesis of Vasculitis

Cutaneous Vascular Immunofluorescence: a Sensitivity and Specificity Study

Immuno- and Histopathology of the Skin in Patients with Rheumatoid Arthritis

Circulating Immune Complexes Containing Igg Anti-Gliadin Antibody in Dermatitis Herpetiformis Detected by Sucrose Density Gradient Centrifugation and Subsequent Serological Analysis

Microfibrils of Elastic Fibers as a Major Site of IgA Deposition in Dermatitis Herpetiformis: an Immunofluorescence and Immunoelectron Microscopical Study

Mixed Immunodermatological Characteristics of Pemphigoid and Dermatitis Herpetiformis

The Spectrum of Linear IgA Dermatoses

Paternal Responsibility For Herpes Gestationis

Suppressor Cell Functions in Pemphigus Patients

Radioimmunoassay to Study Pemphigus Antibodies

T-Cell Subsets and Langerhans Cells in Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus

New Evidence Pertaining to the Mechanism of Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus

Serological Profiles as Immunological Markers for Different Clinical Presentations of Lupus Erythematosus and Scleroderma

Antibodies to Nuclear Organelles Occur in Scleroderma and Relate to Clinical Pattern

Treatment of Alopecia Areata with Diphencyprone Induces Hair Regrowth and Affects the Composition of Peribulbar Infiltrates

Immunopathology of Bowel Bypass Disease

Does IgM Class Rheumatoid Factor Disturb Candida Specific IgM-Diagnosis?