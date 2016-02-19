Immunodermatology
1st Edition
Description
Immunodermatology presents a comprehensive examination of the proceedings that resulted from the International Immunodermatology Symposium which happened in London. It discusses the relationship of immuno-histochemical study to skin disease. It addresses the function and recognition of lymphocytes.
Some of the topics covered in the book are the immunological observations in 12 cases of Kaposi’s herpetic eruption; anti-inflammatory effects of adrenoceptor agonists in patients with atopic eczema; a study of the sensitivity and specificity of cutaneous vascular immunofluorescence; and functional activity of granulocytes from patients with neutrophilic dermatoses. The mechanisms of cutaneous lupus erythematosus are fully covered. An in-depth account of the cytochemical and immunological findings in cutaneous multilobated cell lymphoma are provided. The immunohistological analysis of dermal leprous granulomas is completely presented. A chapter is devoted to the study of human epidermal cell differentiation using monoclonal antibodies. Another section focuses on the prognostic significance of melanoma-associated antigens in primary and metastatic melanomas.
The book can provide useful information to doctors, dermatologists, students, and researchers.
Table of Contents
I Eczema
Kaposi's Herpetic Eruption: Immunological Observations in 12 Cases
Anti-Inflammatory Effects of Adrenoceptor Agonists in Patients with Atopic Eczema
Specific Hyposensitization and Non-Specific Immunotherapy in Severe Atopic Dermatitis
Inhalant and Food Allergens in Atopic Eczema Assessed by Rast Studies
Analysis of the IgE Response to Pure Cows' Milk and Hens' Egg Proteins in Eczematous Patients
Abnormal Intestinal Permeability to Lactulose in Patients with Atopic Dermatitis
Comparison of Predictive Drug Photosensitivity Models in Guinea Pigs, Mice and Humans
Actinic Reticuloid: Sensitivity to Light and Fragrances
Cellular Events in Human Skin after Challenge with Dinitrochlorobenzene
Inhibition of the Suppressor Cell Circuit of Contact Allergy by Interferon
Lymphocyte Transformation Test in Allergic Contact Dermatitis by Mercury
II Labeled Antibody Studies
Quantitative Analysis of HLA-DR Antigen Expression by Normal Human Epidermal Cells (Light Microscopy and Flow Cytometry Sorting)
Studies of Human Epidermal Cell Differentiation Using Monoclonal Antibodies
Epidermal B2M Labeling in Verrucous Carcinoma, Viral Warts and Pseudo-Epitheliomatous Hyperplasia
Epithelial Markers in Primary Skin Cancer. An Immunoperoxidase Study
Carcinoembryonic Antigen in Mammary and Extramammary Paget's Disease
S-100 Protein: an Immunohistochemical Study of Fetal Eccrine Sweat Glands and of Sweat Gland Adenomas
Prognostic Significance of Melanoma-Associated Antigens in Primary and Metastatic Melanomas
Fcγ-Receptors in Normal and Lesional Skin
Immunohistochemical Localization of Factor VIII Related Antigen in Kaposi's Sarcoma
Ulex europeus 1: a Tool to Study Vascular Endothelium
NK-Cells and Nervous Tissue Share a Common Antigen
Immunocytochemistry at the Electron Microscopic Level: a New Routine Technique
III Immunocompetent Cells: Function and Recognition
The IEM Techniques in Immunodermatology
Identification and Functions of Human Langerhans and Epidermal Indeterminate Cells Participating in the In Vitro Generation of Alloreactive Human Cytotoxic T Cells
Human Langerhans Cells in In Vitro Systems: Epidermal Cell Culture, Skin Explants and Skin Grafts onto 'Nude' Mice
Ultrastructural and Quantitative Evaluation of HLA-DR Antigen Densities of Langerhans Cells (LC) and Indeterminate Cells (IC) Using Immunogold Labeling
A Novel Cell Population within Mouse Epidermis
S22 Antibody: a New Marker For Mononuclear Phagocytes in Dermatopathology
Heterogeneity of Sézary Cells, Multiparameter Approach in Two Cases
Longitudinal Study of Surface Antigen Pattern in Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphomas
Cytochemical and Immunological Findings in Cutaneous Multilobated Cell Lymphoma
Lymphomatoid Papulosis: Its Relationship with Mycosis Fungoides and Hodgkin's Disease
Morphological Recognition of 'Immunoblastomas' and 'Centroblastomas'
Natural Killer Cells in Skin Pathology
Influence of Lymphocytes from Patients with Systemic Sclerosis on Cultured Fibroblasts
Erythema Fixum: a Histological and An Immunoperoxidase Study Using Monoclonal Antibodies
Immunohistological Analysis of Dermal Leprous Granulomas
A Quantitative Labeled Antibody Study of the Evolving Patterns of T Cell Subsets in Lichen Planus
Plasma Cells Accumulating around Epidermal Neoplasias. Immunoenzymatic Staining of Paraffin Sections
Immunoglobulin Demonstration in Circumorificial Plasmacytosis
Immunocytochemical and Electron Microscopic Observations of Langerhans Cells in Psoriasis before and during Etretinate Therapy
Epidermal T Lymphocytes and HLA-DR Expression in Psoriasis
The Significance of Antigen Presenting Cells in Psoriasis
Stimulation of T Lymphocytes by Isolated Autologous or Allogeneic Human Epidermal Cells
Production of Lipoxygenase Products of Arachidonic Acid by Isolated Human Epidermal Cells
Morphological Changes in Polymorphonuclear Leucocytes (PMN) with and without Chemotactic Stimulation are Modulated by Ferritin-Labeled Lectins
Modulation of Polymorphonuclear Leucocyte (PMN) Chemotaxis and Superoxide Anion Production by Wheat Germ Agglutinin (WGA) in Skin Diseases with PMN Hyper-Responsiveness
Study of Microphage Functions in Lichen Ruber Planus
Functional Activity of Granulocytes from Patients with Neutrophilic Dermatoses
IV Vasculitis and Autoimmune Disease
Role of Platelet Activating Factor (Paf-Acether) in the Pathogenesis of Vasculitis
Cutaneous Vascular Immunofluorescence: a Sensitivity and Specificity Study
Immuno- and Histopathology of the Skin in Patients with Rheumatoid Arthritis
Circulating Immune Complexes Containing Igg Anti-Gliadin Antibody in Dermatitis Herpetiformis Detected by Sucrose Density Gradient Centrifugation and Subsequent Serological Analysis
Microfibrils of Elastic Fibers as a Major Site of IgA Deposition in Dermatitis Herpetiformis: an Immunofluorescence and Immunoelectron Microscopical Study
Mixed Immunodermatological Characteristics of Pemphigoid and Dermatitis Herpetiformis
The Spectrum of Linear IgA Dermatoses
Paternal Responsibility For Herpes Gestationis
Suppressor Cell Functions in Pemphigus Patients
Radioimmunoassay to Study Pemphigus Antibodies
T-Cell Subsets and Langerhans Cells in Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus
New Evidence Pertaining to the Mechanism of Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus
Serological Profiles as Immunological Markers for Different Clinical Presentations of Lupus Erythematosus and Scleroderma
Antibodies to Nuclear Organelles Occur in Scleroderma and Relate to Clinical Pattern
Treatment of Alopecia Areata with Diphencyprone Induces Hair Regrowth and Affects the Composition of Peribulbar Infiltrates
Immunopathology of Bowel Bypass Disease
Does IgM Class Rheumatoid Factor Disturb Candida Specific IgM-Diagnosis?
Details
- No. of pages:
- 312
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1984
- Published:
- 19th July 1984
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483192000