Immunodeficiency, Infection, and Stem Cell Transplantation, An Issue of Hematology/Oncology Clinics of North America, Volume 25-1

This issue compiled by Dr. Nancy Berliner focuses on such topics as: A History of Bone Marrow Transplantation, Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation for Severe Combined Immune Deficiency Or What the Children have Taught Us; HLA-haploidentical Donor Transplantation in Severe Combined Immunodeficiency; Haploidentical Bone Marrow Transplantation in Primary Immune Deficiency: Stem Cell Selection and Manipulation; Suffering from Severe Combined Immunodeficiency; Herpes Viruses in Transplant Recipients: HSV,VZV, Human Herpes Viruses, and EBV; and Immunotherapy and Vaccination After Transplant: The Present, the Future.