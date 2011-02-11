Immunodeficiency, Infection, and Stem Cell Transplantation, An Issue of Hematology/Oncology Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781455706334

Immunodeficiency, Infection, and Stem Cell Transplantation, An Issue of Hematology/Oncology Clinics of North America, Volume 25-1

1st Edition

Authors: Nancy Berliner
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455706334
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 11th February 2011
Page Count: 256
Description

This issue compiled by Dr. Nancy Berliner focuses on such topics as: A History of Bone Marrow Transplantation, Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation for Severe Combined Immune Deficiency Or What the Children have Taught Us; HLA-haploidentical Donor Transplantation in Severe Combined Immunodeficiency; Haploidentical Bone Marrow Transplantation in Primary Immune Deficiency: Stem Cell Selection and Manipulation; Suffering from Severe Combined Immunodeficiency; Herpes Viruses in Transplant Recipients: HSV,VZV, Human Herpes Viruses, and EBV; and Immunotherapy and Vaccination After Transplant: The Present, the Future. 

About the Authors

Nancy Berliner Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Brigham and Women's Hospital Professor of Medicine Harvard Medical School Boston, MA

