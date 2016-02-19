Immunobiology of Transfer Factor
1st Edition
Description
Immunobiology of Transfer Factor compiles research papers presented at the Fourth International Transfer Factor Workshop, held at the Given Institute of Pathobiology in Aspen, Colorado, on October 3-6, 1982.
This book focuses on the immunologic effects of transfer factor, which are supported by in vitro and in vivo experiments that indicate immunologically specific interactions between transfer factor and antigens. The topics include the selective removal of transfer factor activity with antigen, antigen-specific suppressor factor in human leukocyte dialysates, and specific suppressor dialysates from mice. The kinetics of immune response and production of transfer factor in bovine, dialyzable leukocyte extracts in pulmonary diseases, and mechanisms of action of human transfer factor are also elaborated.
This compilation is suitable for microbiologists, immunologists, and specialists researching on transfer factor.
Table of Contents
Section I. The Nature of Transfer Factor
The Immunological Enigma of Transfer Factor
Human Transfer Factor: Specificity and Structural Models
Human Transfer Factor: Exogenous Labeling, Purification, and Role of Ribonucleic Acid Segment
Selective Removal of Transfer Factor Activity with Antigen
Antigen-Specific Inducer Factor in Human Leukocyte Dialysates: A Product of TH Cells which Binds to Anti-V Region and Anti-La Region Antibodies
Antigen-Specific Suppressor Factor in Human Leukocyte Dialysates: A Product of Ts Cells which Binds to Anti-V Region and Anti-La Region Antibodies
Isolation and Purification of Antigen-Specific Inducer and Suppressor Factors from Pooled Leukocyte Dialysates of Unselected Donors by Affinity Adsorption
Section II. Studies of Dialyzable Leukocyte Extracts in Animals
Dialyzable Leukocyte Extract Containing Transfer Factor—Its Future in Veterinary Medicine
Effect of Dialyzable Leucocyte Extract and Other Tissue Dialysates on Listeria Resistance
Osteosarcoma-Specific Dialyzable Extracts: Prophylaxis Post Surgery in an Animal Model of Human Osteosarcoma
Antigen-Specific Transfer Factor Induced in Mice by an Attenuated Virus from the Tick-Borne Encephalitis Complex: Biological, Histological, and Concentration Studies
Antigen-Specific Suppressor Factor in Human Leukocyte Dialysates Suppresses in Vivo Footpad Reactivity in Immunized BALB/c Mice
Specific Suppressor Dialysates from Mice
Kinetics of Immune Response and Production of Transer Factor in Bovine
Transfer of Cell-Mediated Immunity in Vitro to Human Lymphocytes Using Dialyzable Leukocyte Extracts from Immune Burros
Section III. Studies of Dialyzable Leukocyte Extracts in ManThe Use of Antigen Specific Transfer Factor in the Management of Infections with Herpes Viruses
Specific Bovine Transfer Factor for the Treatment of Herpes Infections
Oral Bovine Transfer Factor (OTF) Use in the Hyper-IgE Syndrome
Dialyzable Leukocyte Extracts in Pulmonary Diseases (Lung Cancer and Recurrent Bronchitis)
Clinical Use of Leukocyte Dialysate (Transfer Factor) in Osaka Area of Japan
Clinical Applications of the Leukocyte Migration Inhibition Assay—New Methods for Determining Transfer Factor Potency and for Predicting Clinical Response
The Effects of Immune and Nonimmune Dialyzable Leucocyte Extracts on KLH and HCH Reactivity in Unprimed Human Recipients: A Double Blind Study
Section IV. In Vitro Activities in Dialyzable Leukocyte Extracts
Mechanism(s) of Action of Human Transfer Factor: Insights Obtained from Studying "Antigen-Liberated Transfer Factor" Specific for Tuberculin
Dialyzable Leukocytes Extracts (D.L.E.) and Theophylline-Treated Lymphocytes
Dialyzable Leucocyte Extract Stimulates cAMP in Τγ Lymphocytes: Lack of Fc-Receptor Induction or NK-Cell Activation
Porcine Spleen Cell Dialysate Increases the Phagocytic Capacity and Decreases Prostaglandin Levels of Peritoneal Macrophages in Mouse
Initial Characterization of an Ampliative Nucleoside Isolated from Human Dialyzable Leukocyte Lysate
Immunochemical and Physical-Chemical Evidence for the Presence of Thymosin AlpharPeptide in Dialyzable Leukocyte Extracts
Thymosin α1-Like Material in Dialy sates of Leukocyte Extracts
Transfer Factor and Immune RNA
Closing Comments
Index
