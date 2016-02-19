Immunobiology of Transfer Factor compiles research papers presented at the Fourth International Transfer Factor Workshop, held at the Given Institute of Pathobiology in Aspen, Colorado, on October 3-6, 1982.

This book focuses on the immunologic effects of transfer factor, which are supported by in vitro and in vivo experiments that indicate immunologically specific interactions between transfer factor and antigens. The topics include the selective removal of transfer factor activity with antigen, antigen-specific suppressor factor in human leukocyte dialysates, and specific suppressor dialysates from mice. The kinetics of immune response and production of transfer factor in bovine, dialyzable leukocyte extracts in pulmonary diseases, and mechanisms of action of human transfer factor are also elaborated.

This compilation is suitable for microbiologists, immunologists, and specialists researching on transfer factor.