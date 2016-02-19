Immunobiology of Transfer Factor - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124098503, 9781483277684

Immunobiology of Transfer Factor

1st Edition

Editors: Charles H. Kirkpatrick Denis R. Burger H. Sherwood Lawrence
eBook ISBN: 9781483277684
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1983
Page Count: 462
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
54.95
38.47
38.47
38.47
43.96
38.47
38.47
43.96
72.95
51.06
51.06
51.06
58.36
51.06
51.06
58.36
43.99
30.79
30.79
30.79
35.19
30.79
30.79
35.19
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Immunobiology of Transfer Factor compiles research papers presented at the Fourth International Transfer Factor Workshop, held at the Given Institute of Pathobiology in Aspen, Colorado, on October 3-6, 1982.

This book focuses on the immunologic effects of transfer factor, which are supported by in vitro and in vivo experiments that indicate immunologically specific interactions between transfer factor and antigens. The topics include the selective removal of transfer factor activity with antigen, antigen-specific suppressor factor in human leukocyte dialysates, and specific suppressor dialysates from mice. The kinetics of immune response and production of transfer factor in bovine, dialyzable leukocyte extracts in pulmonary diseases, and mechanisms of action of human transfer factor are also elaborated.

This compilation is suitable for microbiologists, immunologists, and specialists researching on transfer factor.

Table of Contents


﻿Contributors

Preface

Acknowledgments

The Merrill W. Chase Prize in Cellular Immunology

Section I. The Nature of Transfer Factor

The Immunological Enigma of Transfer Factor

Human Transfer Factor: Specificity and Structural Models

Human Transfer Factor: Exogenous Labeling, Purification, and Role of Ribonucleic Acid Segment

Selective Removal of Transfer Factor Activity with Antigen

Antigen-Specific Inducer Factor in Human Leukocyte Dialysates: A Product of TH Cells which Binds to Anti-V Region and Anti-La Region Antibodies

Antigen-Specific Suppressor Factor in Human Leukocyte Dialysates: A Product of Ts Cells which Binds to Anti-V Region and Anti-La Region Antibodies

Isolation and Purification of Antigen-Specific Inducer and Suppressor Factors from Pooled Leukocyte Dialysates of Unselected Donors by Affinity Adsorption

Section II. Studies of Dialyzable Leukocyte Extracts in Animals

Dialyzable Leukocyte Extract Containing Transfer Factor—Its Future in Veterinary Medicine

Effect of Dialyzable Leucocyte Extract and Other Tissue Dialysates on Listeria Resistance

Osteosarcoma-Specific Dialyzable Extracts: Prophylaxis Post Surgery in an Animal Model of Human Osteosarcoma

Antigen-Specific Transfer Factor Induced in Mice by an Attenuated Virus from the Tick-Borne Encephalitis Complex: Biological, Histological, and Concentration Studies

Antigen-Specific Suppressor Factor in Human Leukocyte Dialysates Suppresses in Vivo Footpad Reactivity in Immunized BALB/c Mice

Specific Suppressor Dialysates from Mice

Kinetics of Immune Response and Production of Transer Factor in Bovine

Transfer of Cell-Mediated Immunity in Vitro to Human Lymphocytes Using Dialyzable Leukocyte Extracts from Immune Burros

Section III. Studies of Dialyzable Leukocyte Extracts in ManThe Use of Antigen Specific Transfer Factor in the Management of Infections with Herpes Viruses

Specific Bovine Transfer Factor for the Treatment of Herpes Infections

Oral Bovine Transfer Factor (OTF) Use in the Hyper-IgE Syndrome

Dialyzable Leukocyte Extracts in Pulmonary Diseases (Lung Cancer and Recurrent Bronchitis)

Clinical Use of Leukocyte Dialysate (Transfer Factor) in Osaka Area of Japan

Clinical Applications of the Leukocyte Migration Inhibition Assay—New Methods for Determining Transfer Factor Potency and for Predicting Clinical Response

The Effects of Immune and Nonimmune Dialyzable Leucocyte Extracts on KLH and HCH Reactivity in Unprimed Human Recipients: A Double Blind Study

Section IV. In Vitro Activities in Dialyzable Leukocyte Extracts

Mechanism(s) of Action of Human Transfer Factor: Insights Obtained from Studying "Antigen-Liberated Transfer Factor" Specific for Tuberculin

Dialyzable Leukocytes Extracts (D.L.E.) and Theophylline-Treated Lymphocytes

Dialyzable Leucocyte Extract Stimulates cAMP in Τγ Lymphocytes: Lack of Fc-Receptor Induction or NK-Cell Activation

Porcine Spleen Cell Dialysate Increases the Phagocytic Capacity and Decreases Prostaglandin Levels of Peritoneal Macrophages in Mouse

Initial Characterization of an Ampliative Nucleoside Isolated from Human Dialyzable Leukocyte Lysate

Immunochemical and Physical-Chemical Evidence for the Presence of Thymosin AlpharPeptide in Dialyzable Leukocyte Extracts

Thymosin α1-Like Material in Dialy sates of Leukocyte Extracts

Transfer Factor and Immune RNA

Closing Comments

Index

Details

No. of pages:
462
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1983
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483277684

About the Editor

Charles H. Kirkpatrick

Denis R. Burger

H. Sherwood Lawrence

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.