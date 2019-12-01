Immunobiology of Dendritic Cells Part B - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128183571

Immunobiology of Dendritic Cells Part B, Volume 349

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: Lorenzo Galluzzi Claire Lhuillier
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128183571
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st December 2019
Page Count: 277
Description

Immunobiology of Dendritic Cells Part B, Volume 349 in the International Review of Cell and Molecular Biology series highlights new advances in the field, with this new volume presenting interesting chapters written by an international board of authors.

Key Features

  • Provides the authority and expertise of leading contributors from an international board of authors
  • Presents the latest release in the International Review of Cell and Molecular Biology series
  • Includes the latest information on the Immunobiology of Dendritic Cells

Readership

Undergraduates, graduates, academics and researchers in the field of cell and molecular biology

Details

No. of pages:
277
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2019
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
Hardcover ISBN:
9780128183571

Ratings and Reviews

About the Serial Volume Editors

Lorenzo Galluzzi

Lorenzo Galluzzi Serial Volume Editor

Lorenzo Galluzzi (born 1980) is currently Assistant Professor of Cell Biology in Radiation Oncology at the Department of Radiation Oncology of the Weill Cornell Medical College (New York, USA), and Honorary Associate Professor at the Faculty of Medicine of the Paris Descartes University (Paris, France). Prior to joining Weill Cornell Medical College (2017), Lorenzo Galluzzi was a Junior Scientist of the Research Team “Apoptosis, Cancer and Immunity” at the Cordeliers Research Center (Paris, France; 2012-2016). Lorenzo Galluzzi did his post-doctoral training at the Gustave Roussy Cancer Center (Villejuif, France; 2009-2011), after receiving his PhD from the Paris Sud University (Le Kremlin-Bicetre, France; 2005-2008). He is also Associate Director of the European Academy for Tumor Immunology (EATI), and Founding Member of the European Research Institute for Integrated Cellular Pathology (ERI-ICP). Lorenzo Galluzzi is best known for major experimental and conceptual contributions to the fields of cell death, autophagy, tumor metabolism and tumor immunology. In particular, he provided profound insights into the links between adaptive stress responses in cancer cells and the activation of a clinically relevant tumor-targeting immune response in the context of chemotherapy and radiation therapy. Lorenzo Galluzzi has published more than 350 scientific articles in international peer-reviewed journals. According to a survey published by Lab Times, he is currently the 6th and the youngest of the 30 most-cited European cell biologists (relative to the period 2007–2013). Lorenzo Galluzzi currently operates as Editor-in-Chief of three journals: OncoImmunology (which he co-founded in 2011), International Review of Cell and Molecular Biology, and Molecular and Cellular Oncology (which he co-founded in 2013). In addition, Lorenzo Galluzzi currently serves as Founding Editor for Microbial Cell and Cell Stress, and Associate Editor for Cell Death and Disease.

Affiliations and Expertise

Weill Cornell Medical College, USA

Claire Lhuillier Serial Volume Editor

Claire Lhuillier is a Postdoctoral Associate in Radiation Oncology at Weill Cornell Medicine

Affiliations and Expertise

Weill Cornell Medicine

