Immunoassay Automation
1st Edition
A Practical Guide
Description
Immunoassay Automation: A Practical Guide describes automation of immunoassay from the practical viewpoint of the clinical laboratory. General introduction and evaluation sections demonstrate principles and practice. A comprehensive selection of available systems are detailed by experts, with a view towards popularity, technical advances, and operational efficiency. This laboratory guide is essential for practitioners in clinical chemistry laboratories, and will have lasting value in the evolution of automated systems.
Key Features
Focuses on automation of immunoassay for the clinical laboratory Emphasizes principles, method evaluation, and the systems approach Aids system selection by evaluation of technical, clinical, operational, and economical parameters Contains complete descriptions by experts on the latest automated immunoassay systems Based upon the editor's well-received workshops on automated immunoassay
Readership
Directors, researchers, students, and technicians in clinical chemistry laboratories, medical technologists; physicians, clinical and basic researchers in university, medical, and industrial settings.
Table of Contents
Introduction: D.W. Chan, General Introduction. D.W. Chan, Automation of Immunoassay. Evaluation: D.W. Chan, Selection of Automated Immunoassay Systems. D.W. Chan, Technical Evaluation. D.W. Chan, Clinical Evaluation. D.W. Chan, Operational Evaluation. D.W. Chan, Economical Evaluation. Automated Immunoassay Systems: D.W. Chan, Introduction of Automated Systems. D.W. Chan and C. Kelley, Affinity Immunoassay System. D.W. Chan and P.L. Thornton, The AIA-1200 Immunoassay System. J.D. Faix, Amerlite Immunoassay System. B. Goldsmith, COBAS FARA II Analyzer. G. Ellis, CyberFluor Immunoassay System. J.D. Faix, DELFIA (Dissociation-Enhanced Lanthanide Fluoroimmunoassay) Analyzer. W.C. Mahoney, K.E. Opheim, T.M. Fleck, P.A. Schueler, D.L. Enfield, and J.T. Kingsley, Eclipse ICA: An Immunoassay and Clinical Chemistry System. M.A. Sagona, R.H. Gadsden, Sr., and W.E. Collingsworth, ES-300 Immunoassay System. P.P. Chou, IMx System. J. O'Brien, G.G. Klee, and C.L. Shellum, The Magic Lite System and Acridinium Ester-Based Immunoassays. M. Lehrer, L.Miller, and J. Natale, The OPUS System. R. Frye, The Photon-ERA Immunoassay Analyzer. L.M. Demers, The SR1 Immunoassay System. S. Kahn and E. Bermes, Jr., Stratus II Immunoassay System. S.H.Y. Wong, TDX Systems, T. Li, The Vista Immunoassay System. R. H. Ng, Immunoassay Systems for the Physician's Office. Chapter References. Index.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 367
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1992
- Published:
- 6th May 1992
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323137812
About the Editor
Daniel Chan
Affiliations and Expertise
The John Hopkins Hospital and University, Baltimore, Maryland, USA