Immunizations, An Issue of Primary Care: Clinics in Office Practice, Volume 47-3
1st Edition
This issue of Primary Care: Clinics in Office Practice, guest edited by Dr. Margot Savoy, is devoted to Immunizations. Articles in this issue include: Establishing and Maintaining a Vaccine Positive Practice Culture, Creating a Sustainable Vaccine Delivery Practice, Communicating About Immunization, Vaccine Safety, Opportunities and Challenges of Vaccinating in Pregnancy, Improving Immunization Coverage in Special Populations, Recognizing Vaccine Preventable Diseases and Managing Outbreaks, Addressing Immunization Health Disparities, Immunizing in a Global Society, What’s New in Vaccine Science, Impact of HPV Vaccination in Reducing Cancer, Vaccine Policy in the United States, and more.
- No. of pages:
- 240
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 30th July 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323755795
