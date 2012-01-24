Immunity to Listeria Monocytogenes, Volume 113
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Series Page
- Studies with Listeria Monocytogenes Lead the Way
- Interactions of Listeria monocytogenes with the Autophagy System of Host Cells
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Phagosome Escape
- 3. Autophagy and L. monocytogenes
- 4. Conclusion
- Virulence Factors That Modulate the Cell Biology of Listeria Infection and the Host Response
- 1. Introduction
- 2. The Cell Biology of Listeria Infection
- 3. Bacterial Interaction with Host Defenses
- 4. Conclusions and Perspectives
- Dendritic Cells in Listeria monocytogenes Infection
- 1. Introduction
- 2. DCs in Establishment of Lm Infection
- 3. DC Cytokine Production During Lm Infection
- 4. DCs as Antigen-Presenting Cells During Lm Infection
- 5. Conclusions
- Acknowledgments
- Probing CD8 T Cell Responses with Listeria monocytogenes Infection
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Recombinant L. monocytogenes as a Versatile Vehicle to Probe Antigen-specific CD8 T Cell Responses
- 3. Primary CD8 T Cell Responses
- 4. Memory CD8 T Cell Responses
- 5. Surrogate Markers to Track Antigen-specific CD8 T Cell Responses
- 6. Future Directions
- 7. Conclusion
- Acknowledgments
- Listeria monocytogenes and Its Products as Agents for Cancer Immunotherapy
- 1. The Challenge of Tumor Immunotherapy
- 2. The Biology of L. monocytogenes
- 3. The Pleiotropic Effects of Listeria in Tumor Immunotherapy
- 4. The Use of Listeria to Target Tumor Vasculature
- 5. Listeria as a Vector for cDNA and mRNA Delivery
- 6. Listeria Virulence Factors as Protein Carriers
- 7. Direct Tumor Killing by Listeria
- 8. Challenges in Moving Listeria-Based Tumor Immunotherapy into the Clinic
- Acknowledgment
- Innate Immune Pathways Triggered by Listeria monocytogenes and Their Role in the Induction of Cell-Mediated Immunity
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Innate Immune Responses to L. monocytogenes
- 3. Identification of Bacterial Mutants that Induce Diminished or Enhanced Induction of the Cytosolic Surveillance Pathway and/or Inflammasome Activation
- 4. Relationship Between Innate and Acquired Immunity
- 5. Conclusions and Future Prospects
- Acknowledgments
- Mechanisms and Immunological Effects of Apoptosis Caused by Listeria Monocytogenes
- 1. Introduction: Apoptosis Following Infection With L. monocytogenes
- 2. Modulation of In vivo Apoptotic Lesion Formation Following Infection
- 3. Induction of Lymphocyte Apoptosis by LLO
- 4. Induction of Cell Death in Dendritic Cells or Macrophages Following Infection with L. monocytogenes or Treatment with LLO
- 5. Increased Resistance to Infection in Type I Interferon-Deficient Mice and its Relationship with Cell Death
- 6. Increased Resistance to Infection in Lymphocyte-Deficient Mice
- 7. Concluding Remarks
- Acknowledgments
Description
Advances in Immunology, a long-established and highly respected publication, presents current developments as well as comprehensive reviews in immunology. Articles address the wide range of topics that comprise immunology, including molecular and cellular activation mechanisms, phylogeny and molecular evolution, and clinical modalities. Edited and authored by the foremost scientists in the field, each volume provides up-to-date information and directions for the future.
Key Features
- Contributions from leading authorities
- Informs and updates on all the latest developments in the field
Readership
Immunologists and infectious disease specialists, cell biologists and hematologists
Details
- No. of pages:
- 202
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2012
- Published:
- 24th January 2012
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123947987
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123945907
Reviews
"The series which all immunologists need." --The Pharmaceutical Journal
"Advances in Immunology must find itself among the most active volumes in the libraries of our universities and institutions." --Science
"Deserves a permanent place in biomedical libraries as an aid in research and in teaching." --Journal of Immunological Methods