Immune System - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780729581875

Immune System

1st Edition

General Practice: The Integrative Approach

Authors: Kerryn Phelps Craig Hassed
eBook ISBN: 9780729581875
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 30th October 2012
Description

Immune System - General Practice: The Integrative Approach Series. The human immune system is extremely complex, with intricate multidirectional connections between our gastrointestinal, psychological, endocrinological and other systems, and communication via various neuro transmitters, cytokines and other immune system messengers. This chapter presents a simplified view of the principles of immunology, with specific focus on some of the most recently researched complementary therapies known to improve immune system health. A comprehensive listing of further resources and references is listed at the end of the chapter.

English
© Churchill Livingstone 2010
Churchill Livingstone
9780729581875

Kerryn Phelps

Conjoint Professor, School of Public Health and Community Medicine, University of NSW

Craig Hassed

Senior Clinical Lecturer, Deputy Head of Department, Department of General Practice, Monash University

