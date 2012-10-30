Immune System
1st Edition
General Practice: The Integrative Approach
Immune System - General Practice: The Integrative Approach Series. The human immune system is extremely complex, with intricate multidirectional connections between our gastrointestinal, psychological, endocrinological and other systems, and communication via various neuro transmitters, cytokines and other immune system messengers. This chapter presents a simplified view of the principles of immunology, with specific focus on some of the most recently researched complementary therapies known to improve immune system health. A comprehensive listing of further resources and references is listed at the end of the chapter.
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone 2010
- Published:
- 30th October 2012
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780729581875
About the Author
Kerryn Phelps
Affiliations and Expertise
Conjoint Professor, School of Public Health and Community Medicine, University of NSW
Craig Hassed
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Clinical Lecturer, Deputy Head of Department, Department of General Practice, Monash University