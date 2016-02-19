Immune Surveillance - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780126522501, 9780323146265

Immune Surveillance

1st Edition

Editors: Richard T. Smith
eBook ISBN: 9780323146265
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1970
Page Count: 552
Description

Immune Surveillance deals with the issues regarding tumor immunology and surveillance, in which the central theme is all about the life span of the mammalian host that is depleted by the environment with mutagenic agents and solutions. The book is divided into six chapters. It includes discussions on the organization and modulation of cell membrane receptors, as well as the origin and expression of membrane antigens. It also covers the topics on the triggering mechanisms for and effector mechanisms activated by the cellular recognition. These topics analyze and evaluate alternatives for the recognition and destruction mechanisms in the knowledge of cell cooperation and requirements for immune recognition. A chapter provides discourse on a solution for the paradox of thriving tumors based on the demonstrable in vitro host immunity. Another discusses the generation of antibody diversity and the theory of self-tolerance. The last chapter explains the evaluation of the evidence for immune surveillance. This reference will be invaluable to those who specialize in immunology.

Table of Contents


Conferees

Preface

Introductory Note

I. Organization and Modulation of Cell Membrane Receptors

II. Triggering Mechanisms for Cellular Recognition

III. Effector Mechanisms Activated b y Cellular Recognition

IV. Routes of Escape from Surveillance

V. Generation of Antibody Diversity and Self Tolerance — A New Theory

VI. Evaluation of the Evidence for Immune Surveillance

Abbreviations

Author Index

Subject Index






Details

No. of pages:
552
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1970
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780323146265

About the Editor

Richard T. Smith

