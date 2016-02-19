Immune Regulators in Transfer Factor is a collection of papers presented at the Third International Symposium on Transfer Factor held on October 12-14, 1978 at the Wadley Institutes of Molecular Medicine in Dallas, Texas. Contributors focus on immune regulators occurring in transfer factor, a dialyzable component of leukocyte lysates. The isolation and characterization of the immunologically active molecules, as well as tests for in vitro and in vivo, are described. This volume is organized into five sections encompassing 73 chapters and begins with an overview of animal models used in research on dialyzable leukocyte extracts, their modulation of suppressor activity, effects in mice, and activity and specificity of human and bovine transfer factor. The next section considers in vitro testing, touching on topics such as the quantification and biological assays of transfer factor; the specificity of transfer factor action on macrophage migration; and the effect of transfer factor therapy on antibody-dependent cytotoxic activity in humans. The reader is then introduced to the preparation, purification, and characterization of transfer factor, as well as clinical investigations ranging from phase I studies to randomized controlled trials. This book will be of interest to scientists and researchers in fields such as molecular medicine, biomedicine, microbiology, immunology, oncology, pathology, and immunotherapy.

Section I Animal Models

Modulation of Suppressor Activity by Treatment with Dialyzable Leucocyte Extract

Evidence for Specific and Nonspecific Effects of Dialyzable Leukocyte Extracts (Containing Transfer Activity) in Mice

A Murine Model for Studying the Transfer of DTH with Dialyzable Human Transfer Factor

Bovine Dialyzable Transfer Factor: Stimulation of Antigen-Specific Leukocyte Reactivity in C57BL/6 Mice

Guinea Pig as an Experimental Model for Testing Activity and Specificity of Human and Bovine Transfer Factor

Specificity Determinants of Dialyzable Transfer Factor (DTF) in the Rhesus Monkey Model

Nonspecificity of the Transfer of KLH Hypersensitivity to Marmoset Monkeys with TFd Prepared from the Leucocytes of KLH-Sensitive Rhesus Monkeys

The in Vitro Augmentation of Antigen-Induced Proliferation of Spleen Cells Obtained from Human Dialyzable Leukocyte Lysate (HDLL)-Recipient Mice Sensitized to KLH

Detection of a New Protein Component in Canine Plasma after Transfer Factor Administration: Correlation with Delayed-Type Skin Reactivity

Section II In Vitro Testing

Induction of Cortisone Resistance and Increased Mitogen Responsiveness in Thymocytes by Transfer Factor

Effects of Transfer Factor (TF) and Thymosin on the Recovery of E-Rosetting Capacity in Trypsinised Lymphocytes

Contribution of Prostaglandins to the Biological Activity of Dialyzable Leukocyte Extracts Containing Transfer Factor Activity

Quantification and Biological Assays of Transfer Factor

In Vitro Effects of Bovine Dialyzable Lymph Node Extracts on Human Cell-Mediated Immunity

Effects of Human Dialyzable Leukocyte Extract on the Leukocyte Migration Inhibition Assay

Possible Identification of an Antigen-Independent Leukocyte Migration Inhibitory Activity in Human Dialyzable Leukocyte Extracts as Neutrophil Immobilizing Factor

In Vitro Augmentation of LIF Synthesis by Transfer Factor and by Its Components L-Serine and Glycine

The Relationship of L-Serine, O-Phospho-L-Serine, and Glycine to the in Vitro Activity of Human Transfer Factor

Mechanism of the in Vitro Augmentation of Lymphocyte Transformation by Transfer Factor and by Other Cellular Dialysates

Augmentation of Lymphocyte Transformation: An Assay for Transfer Factor?

Specificity of Transfer Factor Action on Macrophage Migration

Effect of Transfer Factor Therapy on Antibody-Dependent Cytotoxic Activity in Humans

Section III Preparation, Purification and Characterization

Comparison of Polymorphonuclear and Mononuclear Cell "Transfer Factor" Preparation

Transfer of DTH to SK-SD and Tetanus Toxoid in BALB/c Mice by TFd Prepared from Purified Subpopulations of Murine Lymphocytes

Comparison of Different Modes of Lymphapheresis for Transfer Factor

Concern for Variables in Production of Transfer Factor in Relationship to Different Biological Activities Obtained

In Vitro Produced Transfer Factor: Clinical Observations and Antiviral Activity

Variations of Antitumor Antibodies in Patients Treated with Transfer Factor

Modification of Intradermal Delayed Hypersensitivity by Components of Leukocyte Dialysates

Production of Rabbit Antibodies to Human Leukocyte Dialysates Containing Transfer Factor (TFd)

Appearance of New Components in Guinea Pig T-Cell Extracts after Sensitization

A Structural Model for Human Transfer Factor Suggested by Enzymatic Susceptibilities

Biological Activity and Characterization of Immunopeptide

Transfer of Cutaneous DTH with Human TFd to BALB/c Mice: Partial Purification of Active Components

Purification and Structural Analysis of the Transfer Factorlike Activity Detected in Vitro by Leukocyte Migration Inhibition

Section IV Clinical Investigation

Part 1

Intravenous Long-Term Transfer Factor Therapy

Oral Administration of Bovine and Human Dialyzable Transfer Factor to Human Volunteers

Modulation of Immunoglobulin Synthesis in Vitro by Dialyzable Transfer Factor

Transfer Factor in the Treatment of B-Cell Disorders: Effects and Potential Risks

Part 2

Transfer Factor in the Treatment of Disseminated Herpes Zoster (Hz) Infection in Immune-Suppressed Patients

Management of Viral Infections with Transfer Factor

Passive Transfer of Reactivity to Varicella-Zoster Antigen in the Compromised Host

Transfer Factor Therapy in Viral Diseases: Results, Adverse Effects, Indications

Atopic Dermatitis, Specific Virus Infections, and Behcet's Syndrome, Transfer Factor Therapy

Treatment of Behcet's Disease with Transfer Factor

Treatment of Chronic Mucocutaneous Candidiasis with Transfer Factor

Transfer Factor Therapy in Human Cutaneous Leishmania Infection (CLI): A Double Blind Clinical Trail

Transfer Factor Therapy in Ataxia-Telangiectasia: A Three- Year Follow-Up

Immunotherapy of Stage II Malignant Melanoma and Renal Cell Carcinoma with Transfer Factor: Clinical Results

Transfer Factor as an Additional Therapeutic Agent in Mycosis Fungoides

Experiences with TFd in Advanced Gynecological Cancer and Two Nongynecological Sarcomas

Transfer Factor Treatment in Patients with Psoriasis

Section V Poster Discussion

Effects of the Injection of Human Dialyzable Leukocyte Lysate (HDLL) Fractions into Mice on Subsequent Responses to Mitogens

Human Transfer Factor in Rats

Effects of in Vivo Dialyzable Leukocyte Lysate Treatment on the Development of Allogeneic Cell-Mediated Cytotoxicity

Augmentation of Skin Reactivities in Antigen Primed Guinea Pigs by Transfer Factor and Other Cellular Dialysates

Transfer Factor as an Adjuvant for Antibody Production in the Mouse

Experiments to Prevent Herpesvirus saimiri Induced Lymphoma In Marmosets with Nonhuman Primate Transfer Factor and Immune RNA

Studies on the Transfer of Tuberculin Specific CMI in the Dog

Transfer to Man of Sensitization to Keyhole Limpet Haemocyanin by Mouse Transfer Factor

Chemical Analysis of Transfer Factor Fractions with in Vivo Activity

Rabbit Antibody versus Leukocyte Dialysates Detects Lymphocyte Surface Antigens

TF Activity in Vitro

A Possible Identity for the Transfer Factor

Transfer Factor, Autoimmunity, and T-Cell Immune Deficiencies

Clinical Trials with Transfer Factor Preparations Zurich (TFZ) - 7 Series of Patients

