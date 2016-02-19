Immune Recognition
Immune Recognition is a modified compilation of an experimental leukocyte culture conference about various aspects of macrophage and lymphocyte biology in relation to the eponymous central theme. The book is divided into nine sections. Section I covers non-antigenic signals and receptors for lymphocyte activation; the recognition of chemically modified autologous cells; surface membrane saccharides; and B and T cell activation. Section II is about antigenic signals; the activation of macrophages; and the induction of autosensitization of initiator lymphocytes. Sections III and IV discuss the early membrane and biochemical events in lymphocyte activation. Sections V to IX cover the coupling of cytoplasmic and nuclear events to membrane cycles; cellular and molecular basis of cell recognition and interaction in nonlymphocyte systems; the genetic control of immunocompetent cell interactions; and cellular mechanisms that regulate the immune response. The text is intended for doctors who specialize in immunology and want to know more about the different factors that cause the recognition of the immune system.
Section I. Signals for Lymphocyte Activation I: Nonantigenic Signals and Receptors
Scratching the Surface
Recognition of Chemically Modified Autologous Cells: Importance of the Murine Major Histocompatibility Complex
Lymphocyte Activation Induced by Modifications of Surface Membrane Saccharides
Signals and Receptors in B Cell Activation
Differential Stimulation of Murine T and B Cell Populations by Purified Mitogens from Poke weed
Discussion
Session Summary
Section II. Signals for Lymphocyte Activation II: Antigenic Signals and Receptors
The Mechanism of Action of Macrophages in the Activation of T-Lymphocytes In Vitro by Antigens and Mitogens
The Role of Antigen Presentation in B Cell Activation: Analysis with Two DNP-Polymer Conjugates
Immune Response to Phosphorylcholine: A Model System for the Study of Antibody Diversity
Recognition in MLC and CML: The LD-SD Dichotomy
Molecular Events in the Induction of Autosensitization of Initiator T Lymphocytes
Generation of Cytotoxic Lymphocytes and Inhibition of Cell-Mediated Lympholysis by Soluble HL-A Antigens
The Specificity of Guinea Pig T Lymphocyte Responses to Chemically Defined Antigens
Discussion
Section III. Early Events in Lymphocyte Activation I: Membrane and Biochemical Events
Regulation of Cell Surface Topography
The Modulation of Immunoglobulin in B Lymphocytes and Its Relevance to Immune Stimulation
The Role of Phospholipids in Lymphocyte Activation
Modulation in the Organization of Plasma Membranes Intramembranous Particles in Fibroblasts and Lymphocytes
Discussion
Section IV. Early Events in Lymphocyte Activation II: Membrane and Biochemical Events
Possible Mechanisms of Lymphocyte Activation
The Role of Cyclic Nucleotides in Lymphocyte Activation
Cyclic GMP and Lymphocyte Activation
Lymphocyte Transformation and Cation Transport
Discussion
Section V. Coupling of Cytoplasmic and Nuclear Events to Membrane Signals
Coupling of Nuclear and Cytoplasmic Events to Membrane Signals
The Role of Divalent Cations in the Initiation of Lymphocyte Activation
Microtubules, Cyclic GMP and Control of Cell Surface Topography
Receptor-Cytoplasmic Interactions and Lymphocyte Activation
Lymphocyte Junctions: Permeability and Structure
The Relationship between "Early Events" and DNA Synthesis in Mitogen Stimulated Lymphocytes
Discussion
Session Summary
Section VI. Cellular and Molecular Basis of Cell Recognition and Interaction in Nonlymphocyte Systems
Studies on the Cell Surface Receptors for IgE
Cell Interaction in the Packaging of Lysosomal Enzymes
Studies on the Hepatic Recognition and Removal of Circulating Glycoproteins
Intercellular Recognition and Communication by Cell Surface Glycosyltransferases and Oligosaccharides
Section VII. The Role of The Macrophage in The Initiation and Regulation of The Immune Response
The Saga of the Macrophage
The Role of Macrophages in T Lymphocyte Antigen Recognition
Secretion by Macrophages of Two Molecules Modulating Cell Proliferation
GVH Induced Immunosuppression: Regulatory Function of Macrophages in the Humoral Immune Response
A Novel Adherent Cell in Mouse Lymphoid Organs
The Macrophage as Secretory Cell
Discussion
Section VIII. Genetic Control of Immunocompetent Cell Interactions
Genetic Control of Immunocompetent Cell Interactions
Genetic Control of Macrophage-T Lymphocyte Interaction
On the Mechanism of Alloantiserum Mediated Suppression of Histocompatibility-Linked IrGene Controlled Immune Responses
In Vitro Studies of the Cellular Interactions in an Antibody Response Controlled by an Immune Response (Ir) Gene(s)
Genetic Control of the Stimulator and Effector Function in Allogeneic Lymphocyte Interaction: The Expression of/ Region Gene Products on T and B Lymphocytes
Discussion
Session Summary
Section IX. Regulation of The Immune Response: Cellular Mechanisms
Regulation of Interaction of Immunocompetent Cells
Evidence for the Control of Lymphocyte Interactions by Gene Products of the / Region of the H-2 Complex
Cell Interactions in Antibody Production—Problems of Heterogeneity, Diversity and Regulation
Antigen-Specific Enhancing and Suppressive T Cell Factors in the Regulation of Antibody Response
Antigen-Specific T Cell Factor in Cell Cooperation and Genetic Control of the Immune Response
Tolerance Induction Towards Determinants of the Major Histocompatibility Complex: Evidence for Deletion of T Cell Subsets
Suppression of Lymphocyte Proliferative Responses by Murine Lymphoma Cells
Suppressor and Helper Effects of Sensitized T-Cell Subpopulations on Proliferative T-Cell Responses
Discussion
Session Summary
