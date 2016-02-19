Immune Recognition and Evasion: Molecular Aspects of Host–Parasite Interaction
1st Edition
Description
Immune Recognition and Evasion: Molecular Aspects of Host-Parasite Interaction reviews recent advances in understanding the genetic basis of host-parasite interactions, with emphasis on antigenic epitopes, the genetics of parasites, the molecular mechanisms of immune recognition and evasion, and the way that cytokines and hormones act on host-parasite interactions. Organized into four parts encompassing 25 chapters, this volume begins with an overview of the genomic organization of the T cell receptor genes and the contribution of non-B DNA structures to switch recombination in immunoglobulin genes. It then discusses signal transduction by class II molecules encoded by the major histocompatibility complex la and the biological consequences of this process; allelic polymorphism of HLA class II antigens and its connection to the molecular basis of autoimmunity; mimicry between HLAB27 and bacteria; and genetic control of susceptibility to helminth infection. The reader is also introduced to recognition of protein antigens by antibodies; recognition of influenza antigens by class I-restricted cytotoxic T lymphocytes; the biochemical basis of cachexia of infection; mechanisms of antigenic variation in Plasmodium; and rational design of trypanocidal drugs. Geneticists and molecular biologists will gain valuable information from this book.
Table of Contents
Preface
Part I Mechanisms and Genetic Control of Immune Recognition
1 Genomic Organization of the T Cell Receptor
Introduction
Genomic Organization of the T Cell Receptor Genes
Conclusion
References
2 Contribution of Non-B DNA Structures to Switch Recombination in Immunoglobulin Genes
Introduction
Results
Discussion
References
3 Biological Consequences of Signal Transduction by Class II Molecules Encoded by the Major Histocompatibility Complex la
Introduction
Results and Discussion
Conclusions
References
4 Allelic Polymorphism of HLA Class II Antigens: Clues to the Molecular Basis of Autoimmunity
Introduction
M H C Class II Structure and Function
HLA and Disease
Conclusions
References
5 Mimicry between HLA-B27 and Bacteria: A Spurious Finding or the Link Connecting HLA-B27 and Arthritogenic Bacteria?
Introduction
Cross-Reactivity Using Monoclonal Anti-B 2 7 Antibodies
Evidence for Mimicry Using Synthetic Peptides
General Conclusion
References
6 Genetic Control of Predisposition to Helminth Infection
Introduction
Generation of Predisposition
Analysis of Genetically Determined Predisposition
Conclusions
References
Part II Structure of Antigenic Epitopes: Parasite Antigens
7 Recognition of Protein Antigens by Antibodies: Crystal Structure of Antibody Fab Fragments Complexed with Influenza Virus Neuraminidase
Introduction
Structure of Fab-NA Complexes
Escape Mutants
Structure of Escape Mutants
Mechanisms of Inhibition of NA Activity by Antibody
Antibody Distortion
References
8 Recognition of Influenza Antigens by Class I-Restricted Cytotoxic T Lymphocytes
Introduction
Slightly Altered Versions of Self
How Are Cytoplasmic Antigens Recognized at the Cell Surface?
Recent Work
References
9 The Origin of the Autoimmune Pathology Associated with Trypanosoma cruzi Infection
Introduction
Conclusions
References
10 Advances toward a Vaccine against Schistosomiasis
Introduction
Protective Immunity against Schistosomes
Target Antigens of Immunity
Conclusions
References
11 Stress Proteins as Immune Targets in Bacterial and Parasitic Infections
Introduction
Results and Discussion
References
Part III Cytokines and Hormones in Host-Parasite Interaction
12 Autocrine-Stimulated Immortalization of Lymphocytes by the Parasite Theileria parva
Introduction
Life Cycle
Lymphocyte Proliferation in Vitro
Growth of Theileria in Nonbovine Cells and Animals
Host-Parasite Relationship
References
13 Characteristics, Distribution, and Possible Evolutionary Importance of the Human Growth Hormone-Like Factor from Plerocercoids of the Tapeworm Genus Spirometra
Introduction
Characteristics of Growth Hormone
Characteristics of Plerocercoid Growth Factor
Possible Adaptive Roles for Plerocercoid Growth Factor
Summary and Hypothesis
References
14 The Biochemical Basis of Cachexia of Infection
Introduction
History of the Isolation of Cachectin
Catabolic Cellular Responses to Cachectin/TNF
Cachectin TNF-Induced Cachexia
Summary and Future Directions
References
Part IV Genetic Mechanisms in Immune Evasion: Molecular Genetics of Parasitic Organisms
15 Escape from the Host Humoral Response: Examples from Two Microbial Pathogens
Text
References
16 Multiphasic Antigenic Variation in the Bacterium that Causes Relapsing Fever
Introduction
Biology of Relapsing Fever
The Variable Antigens: Outer Membrane Proteins
Antigenic Variation: The Consequences of DNA Rearrangements
The vmp Genes: On Linear Plasmids
Model Mechanisms of vmp Gene Switching
References
17 Mechanisms of Antigenic Variation in Plasmodium
Introduction
Variations in the Tandem Repeats of Malaria Antigens
Transpositions and Rearrangements Involving Subtelomeric Regions of Chromosomes
Point Mutations and Focal Deletions
Conclusions
References
18 Genome Structure, Transcriptional Control, and Nuclear Organization in Trypanosoma brucei
The Cell Surface Coat and Antigenic Variation
Chromosome Structure
DNA Recombinational Events and Differential VSG Gene Expression
Identification of Transcription Initiation Sites
Discontinuous Transcription and Trans-Splicing
?-Amanitin-Resistant Transcription of Protein-Coding Genes and Telomeres
Analysis of Nuclear Structure
Concluding Remarks
References
19 Antigenic Variation in Giardia lamblia
Text
References
20 Recent Developments in the Analysis of Chromosome-Sized DNA and Their Application to Studies on Giardia lamblia and Trypanosoma brucei
Introduction
Principles of Pulsed-Field Gel Electrophoresis
Sizing Large DNA Molecules
Enzymatic Manipulation of Intact Chromosomes
Pulsed-Field Gel Electrophoretic Analysis of the Giardia lamblia Genome
The Large Chromosomes of Trypanosoma brucei
Prospectus
References
21 Identification and Comparison of Putative Chlamydial Promoter Elements
Introduction
Results
Conclusions
References
22 The Double-Stranded RNA Virus of Giardia lamblia
Introduction
Results
Discussion
References
23 Viruses and Episomes of Leishmania
Introduction
Methods
Results
Discussion
References
24 gp63 as a Surface Metalloproteinase in Leishmania Virulence: Molecular Determinants of Proteolytic Activity and N-Glycosylation
Introduction
gp63 as a Zn-Proteinase
Predicted Amino Acid Sequences at Zinc-Binding and Catalytic Sites of gp63
Functional Significance of gp63 in Leishmanial Virulence
Regulation of gp63 Expression by N-Glycosylation
Increased Dolichol Pathway Enzyme for N-Glycosylation and Leishmania Virulence in Tunicamycin-Resistant Variants
Glycosyltransferase Gene Amplification Responsible for Tunicamycin Resistance and Leishmania Virulence?
Summary
References
25 Rational Design of Trypanocidal Drugs
Trypanosome Glycolysis
Glycolytic Enzymes from Trypanosomes Are Different
Toward the Rational Design of Selective Inhibitors
Antihot Spot Compounds
Outlook
References
Index
