Immune Recognition and Evasion: Molecular Aspects of Host-Parasite Interaction reviews recent advances in understanding the genetic basis of host-parasite interactions, with emphasis on antigenic epitopes, the genetics of parasites, the molecular mechanisms of immune recognition and evasion, and the way that cytokines and hormones act on host-parasite interactions. Organized into four parts encompassing 25 chapters, this volume begins with an overview of the genomic organization of the T cell receptor genes and the contribution of non-B DNA structures to switch recombination in immunoglobulin genes. It then discusses signal transduction by class II molecules encoded by the major histocompatibility complex la and the biological consequences of this process; allelic polymorphism of HLA class II antigens and its connection to the molecular basis of autoimmunity; mimicry between HLAB27 and bacteria; and genetic control of susceptibility to helminth infection. The reader is also introduced to recognition of protein antigens by antibodies; recognition of influenza antigens by class I-restricted cytotoxic T lymphocytes; the biochemical basis of cachexia of infection; mechanisms of antigenic variation in Plasmodium; and rational design of trypanocidal drugs. Geneticists and molecular biologists will gain valuable information from this book.

Table of Contents



Preface

Part I Mechanisms and Genetic Control of Immune Recognition

1 Genomic Organization of the T Cell Receptor

Introduction

Genomic Organization of the T Cell Receptor Genes

Conclusion

References

2 Contribution of Non-B DNA Structures to Switch Recombination in Immunoglobulin Genes

Introduction

Results

Discussion

References

3 Biological Consequences of Signal Transduction by Class II Molecules Encoded by the Major Histocompatibility Complex la

Introduction

Results and Discussion

Conclusions

References

4 Allelic Polymorphism of HLA Class II Antigens: Clues to the Molecular Basis of Autoimmunity

Introduction

M H C Class II Structure and Function

HLA and Disease

Conclusions

References

5 Mimicry between HLA-B27 and Bacteria: A Spurious Finding or the Link Connecting HLA-B27 and Arthritogenic Bacteria?

Introduction

Cross-Reactivity Using Monoclonal Anti-B 2 7 Antibodies

Evidence for Mimicry Using Synthetic Peptides

General Conclusion

References

6 Genetic Control of Predisposition to Helminth Infection

Introduction

Generation of Predisposition

Analysis of Genetically Determined Predisposition

Conclusions

References

Part II Structure of Antigenic Epitopes: Parasite Antigens

7 Recognition of Protein Antigens by Antibodies: Crystal Structure of Antibody Fab Fragments Complexed with Influenza Virus Neuraminidase

Introduction

Structure of Fab-NA Complexes

Escape Mutants

Structure of Escape Mutants

Mechanisms of Inhibition of NA Activity by Antibody

Antibody Distortion

References

8 Recognition of Influenza Antigens by Class I-Restricted Cytotoxic T Lymphocytes

Introduction

Slightly Altered Versions of Self

How Are Cytoplasmic Antigens Recognized at the Cell Surface?

Recent Work

References

9 The Origin of the Autoimmune Pathology Associated with Trypanosoma cruzi Infection

Introduction

Conclusions

References

10 Advances toward a Vaccine against Schistosomiasis

Introduction

Protective Immunity against Schistosomes

Target Antigens of Immunity

Conclusions

References

11 Stress Proteins as Immune Targets in Bacterial and Parasitic Infections

Introduction

Results and Discussion

References

Part III Cytokines and Hormones in Host-Parasite Interaction

12 Autocrine-Stimulated Immortalization of Lymphocytes by the Parasite Theileria parva

Introduction

Life Cycle

Lymphocyte Proliferation in Vitro

Growth of Theileria in Nonbovine Cells and Animals

Host-Parasite Relationship

References

13 Characteristics, Distribution, and Possible Evolutionary Importance of the Human Growth Hormone-Like Factor from Plerocercoids of the Tapeworm Genus Spirometra

Introduction

Characteristics of Growth Hormone

Characteristics of Plerocercoid Growth Factor

Possible Adaptive Roles for Plerocercoid Growth Factor

Summary and Hypothesis

References

14 The Biochemical Basis of Cachexia of Infection

Introduction

History of the Isolation of Cachectin

Catabolic Cellular Responses to Cachectin/TNF

Cachectin TNF-Induced Cachexia

Summary and Future Directions

References

Part IV Genetic Mechanisms in Immune Evasion: Molecular Genetics of Parasitic Organisms

15 Escape from the Host Humoral Response: Examples from Two Microbial Pathogens

Text

References

16 Multiphasic Antigenic Variation in the Bacterium that Causes Relapsing Fever

Introduction

Biology of Relapsing Fever

The Variable Antigens: Outer Membrane Proteins

Antigenic Variation: The Consequences of DNA Rearrangements

The vmp Genes: On Linear Plasmids

Model Mechanisms of vmp Gene Switching

References

17 Mechanisms of Antigenic Variation in Plasmodium

Introduction

Variations in the Tandem Repeats of Malaria Antigens

Transpositions and Rearrangements Involving Subtelomeric Regions of Chromosomes

Point Mutations and Focal Deletions

Conclusions

References

18 Genome Structure, Transcriptional Control, and Nuclear Organization in Trypanosoma brucei

The Cell Surface Coat and Antigenic Variation

Chromosome Structure

DNA Recombinational Events and Differential VSG Gene Expression

Identification of Transcription Initiation Sites

Discontinuous Transcription and Trans-Splicing

?-Amanitin-Resistant Transcription of Protein-Coding Genes and Telomeres

Analysis of Nuclear Structure

Concluding Remarks

References

19 Antigenic Variation in Giardia lamblia

Text

References

20 Recent Developments in the Analysis of Chromosome-Sized DNA and Their Application to Studies on Giardia lamblia and Trypanosoma brucei

Introduction

Principles of Pulsed-Field Gel Electrophoresis

Sizing Large DNA Molecules

Enzymatic Manipulation of Intact Chromosomes

Pulsed-Field Gel Electrophoretic Analysis of the Giardia lamblia Genome

The Large Chromosomes of Trypanosoma brucei

Prospectus

References

21 Identification and Comparison of Putative Chlamydial Promoter Elements

Introduction

Results

Conclusions

References

22 The Double-Stranded RNA Virus of Giardia lamblia

Introduction

Results

Discussion

References

23 Viruses and Episomes of Leishmania

Introduction

Methods

Results

Discussion

References

24 gp63 as a Surface Metalloproteinase in Leishmania Virulence: Molecular Determinants of Proteolytic Activity and N-Glycosylation

Introduction

gp63 as a Zn-Proteinase

Predicted Amino Acid Sequences at Zinc-Binding and Catalytic Sites of gp63

Functional Significance of gp63 in Leishmanial Virulence

Regulation of gp63 Expression by N-Glycosylation

Increased Dolichol Pathway Enzyme for N-Glycosylation and Leishmania Virulence in Tunicamycin-Resistant Variants

Glycosyltransferase Gene Amplification Responsible for Tunicamycin Resistance and Leishmania Virulence?

Summary

References

25 Rational Design of Trypanocidal Drugs

Trypanosome Glycolysis

Glycolytic Enzymes from Trypanosomes Are Different

Toward the Rational Design of Selective Inhibitors

Antihot Spot Compounds

Outlook

References

Index





