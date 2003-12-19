Immune Hemolytic Anemias
2nd Edition
Description
Here's a New Edition of Petz & Garratty's classic text, Acquired Immune Hemolytic Anemias, originally published in 1980. The scope of the book has now been expanded to include the full spectrum of autoimmune and alloimmune immune hemolytic anemias including hemolysis associated with transplantation, hemolytic disease of the fetus and newborn, and hemolytic transfusion reactions. Completely revised and updated from beginning to end, it presents authoritative coverage of all of today's best laboratory tests as well as the latest diagnostic and treatment methods.
Table of Contents
- Historical Concepts of Immune Hemolytic Anemia
2. The Diagnosis of Hemolytic Anemia.
3. Classification and Clinical Characteristics of Autoimmune
Hemolytic Anemias.
4. Mechanisms of Immune Hemolysis
5. The Differential Diagnosis of Immune Hemolytic Anemias
6. The Serologic Investigation of Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia.
7. Specificity of Autoantibodies.
8. Drug-induced Immune Hemolytic Anemias.
9. Unusual Problems Regarding Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemias.
10. Blood Transfusion in Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemias.
11. Management of Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemias.
12. Immune Hemolysis Associated with Transplantation.
13. Hemolytic Disease of the Fetus and Newborn.
14. Hemolytic Transfusion Reactions.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 624
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone 2004
- Published:
- 19th December 2003
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702036699
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780443085598
About the Author
Lawrence Petz
Affiliations and Expertise
Emeritus Professor of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, University of California, Los Angeles, CA; Chief Medical Officer, Stemcyte, Arcadia, CA
George Garratty
Affiliations and Expertise
Scientific Director, American Red Cross Blood Services, Southern California Region; Clinical Professor of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, University of California, Los Angeles, CA