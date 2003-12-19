Immune Hemolytic Anemias - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780443085598, 9780702036699

Immune Hemolytic Anemias

2nd Edition

Authors: Lawrence Petz George Garratty
eBook ISBN: 9780702036699
Hardcover ISBN: 9780443085598
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 19th December 2003
Page Count: 624
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Here's a New Edition of Petz & Garratty's classic text, Acquired Immune Hemolytic Anemias, originally published in 1980. The scope of the book has now been expanded to include the full spectrum of autoimmune and alloimmune immune hemolytic anemias including hemolysis associated with transplantation, hemolytic disease of the fetus and newborn, and hemolytic transfusion reactions. Completely revised and updated from beginning to end, it presents authoritative coverage of all of today's best laboratory tests as well as the latest diagnostic and treatment methods.

Table of Contents

  1. Historical Concepts of Immune Hemolytic Anemia

    2. The Diagnosis of Hemolytic Anemia.

    3. Classification and Clinical Characteristics of Autoimmune
    Hemolytic Anemias.

    4. Mechanisms of Immune Hemolysis

    5. The Differential Diagnosis of Immune Hemolytic Anemias

    6. The Serologic Investigation of Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia.

    7. Specificity of Autoantibodies.

    8. Drug-induced Immune Hemolytic Anemias.

    9. Unusual Problems Regarding Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemias.

    10. Blood Transfusion in Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemias.

    11. Management of Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemias.

    12. Immune Hemolysis Associated with Transplantation.

    13. Hemolytic Disease of the Fetus and Newborn.

    14. Hemolytic Transfusion Reactions.

Details

No. of pages:
624
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Churchill Livingstone 2004
Published:
Imprint:
Churchill Livingstone
eBook ISBN:
9780702036699
Hardcover ISBN:
9780443085598

About the Author

Lawrence Petz

Affiliations and Expertise

Emeritus Professor of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, University of California, Los Angeles, CA; Chief Medical Officer, Stemcyte, Arcadia, CA

George Garratty

Affiliations and Expertise

Scientific Director, American Red Cross Blood Services, Southern California Region; Clinical Professor of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, University of California, Los Angeles, CA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.