Here's a New Edition of Petz & Garratty's classic text, Acquired Immune Hemolytic Anemias, originally published in 1980. The scope of the book has now been expanded to include the full spectrum of autoimmune and alloimmune immune hemolytic anemias including hemolysis associated with transplantation, hemolytic disease of the fetus and newborn, and hemolytic transfusion reactions. Completely revised and updated from beginning to end, it presents authoritative coverage of all of today's best laboratory tests as well as the latest diagnostic and treatment methods.