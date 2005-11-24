Immune Function in Sport and Exercise
1st Edition
Advances in Sport and Exercise Science Series
Table of Contents
Preface
1. Exercise and infection risk
2. Introduction to the immune system
3. Methods of assessing immune function
4. Acute exercise and innate immune function
5. Acute exercise and acquired immune function
6. Immune responses to intensified training and overtraining
7. Immune response to exercise in extreme environments
8. Exercise, nutrition and immune function: I Macronutrients and amino acids
9. Exercise, nutrition and immune function: II Micronutrients, antioxidants and other supplements
10. Exercise and cytokines
11. Psychological stress and immune function
12. Monitoring immune function in athletes and guidelines for minimizing the risk of infection
13. Exercise, infection risk and immune function in special populations
Glossary
Description
This title is directed primarily towards health care professionals outside of the United States. Designed to help readers understand and evaluate the relationship between exercise, immune function and infection risk, this book presents evidence for the "J-shaped" relationship between exercise load and infection risk. It also describes the components of the human immune system and key functions that protect the body from disease, the impact of acute and chronic psychological stress on immune function, and practical guidelines for minimizing the risk of immunodepression and infection in athletes. Further chapters explore different ways of measuring immune function, as well as the effects of heavy training on innate and specific (acquired) immunity, exercise in environmental extremes, and nutrition. Connections between exercise, infection risk, and immune function in special populations (elderly, obese, diabetic and HIV patients) are also addressed.
Key Features
- Authored by a team of highly experienced experts.
- The "J-shaped" relationship between exercise load and infection risk is described, backed by current research and evidence.
- Components of the immune system and normal immune function are explained in detail, as well as methods for measuring immune function.
- The impact of acute and chronic psychological stress on immune function is presented, along with suggestions for minimizing the risk of immunodepression and infection in athletes.
- The effects of heavy training, exercise in environmental extremes, and nutrition are discussed with regard to their impact on innate and specific (acquired) immunity.
- Immune function in special populations (elderly, obese, diabetic and HIV patients) is also addressed, exploring links between exercise and infection risk in these groups.
- Evidence-based coverage includes a list of references in each chapter, as well as suggestions for further reading that direct readers to important texts and review articles.
- Information is presented in an easily accessible format, following a logical progression of material.
- LEach chapter begins with a list of learning objectives and ends with a list of key points to reinforce learning.
- A glossary at the end of the book defines all key terms and abbreviations.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 338
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone 2006
- Published:
- 24th November 2005
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702036804
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780443101182
About the Series Editors
Neil Spurway Series Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Emeritus Professor of Exercise Physiology, University of Glasgow, Glasgow, UK
Don MacLaren Series Editor
Editor of over 5 books and book chapters, and over 50 peer reviewed scientific papers. Fellow of the European College of Sports Sciences; Fellow of the British Association of Sport & Exercise Sciences; Chair 'Sports Nutrition Interest Group' - BASES; Committee member - Nutrition Society's 'Sports & Exercise Nutrition Working Party'
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Sports Nutrition, School of Sport & Exercise Sciences, Liverpool John Moores University, Liverpool, UK
About the Editors
Michael Gleeson Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Exercise Biochemistry, School of Sport and Exercise Sciences, Loughborough University, Leicestershire, UK