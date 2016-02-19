Immobilized pH Gradients: Theory and Methodology, Volume 20

Immobilized pH gradients (IPG) represent the most advanced development of isoelectric focusing (IEF). Originally developed to overcome all the problems of IEF in soluble amphoteric buffers (CA) (such as pH gradient instability, complexation with CA chemicals, unreproducibility of pH gradients, protein precipitation at the pI), it turned out to be an entirely new technique, quite different in principle and operation from conventional IEF. The book is thus meant to bring the reader up to date with this fast developing field.

The book is divided into six chapters containing information on: detailed treatment of all the chemistry of the Immobiline chemicals; theory of pH gradient generation (computer simulations, tables with all the possible pH recipes); all analytical aspects of IPGs, including staining techniques, blotting etc.; two-dimensional maps, with a detailed treatise of advantages and limitations; preparative aspects of IPGs, including comparison with other preparative electrophoretic techniques; some examples of applications, including genetic and forensic analysis, blood polymorphism etc.

The book is extensive and up-to-date, while also extensively covering the theory. Clearly written, with easily accessible information, the volume is a worthy asset to the Lab. Techniques series.