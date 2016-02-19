Immobilized Microbial Cells, Volume 4 provides an overview of the methods of immobilization, applications, and ways of utilizing immobilized microbial cells and subcellular organelles and chloroplasts as biocatalysts.

This volume is comprised of seven chapters. It begins with the historical background of immobilized cell research. Subsequent chapters focus on the methods of immobilization and applications of immobilized microbial cells, living cells, and organelles. The last two chapters discuss gas production of immobilized cells for energy generation and the chemical engineering analysis of immobilized-cell systems.

The book will be of great use to chemists and chemical engineers.