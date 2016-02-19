Immobilized Microbial Cells - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120411047, 9781483215860

Immobilized Microbial Cells, Volume 4

1st Edition

Applied Biochemistry and Bioengineering, Vol. 4

Editors: Ichiro Chibata Lemuel B. Wingard
eBook ISBN: 9781483215860
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th October 1983
Page Count: 372
Table of Contents


Contributors

Preface

Contents of Previous Volumes

Immobilized Cells: Historical Background

I. Improvement of Enzyme Characteristics: Immobilization of Enzymes

II. Immobilization of Microbial Cells

III. Immobilization of Microbial Cells in Living or Growing State

IV. Immobilization of Subcellular Particles and of Plant and Animal Cells

V. Conclusion

References

Methods for the Immobilization of Microbial Cells

I. Introduction

II. Principal Strategies of Immobilization

III. Carriers from Different Origins

IV. The Chemistry of Entrapment in Polymeric Carriers

V. Networks for Hydrophilic-Hydrophobic Reactions

VI. Interaction of Microbial Cell-Support

VII. Operational Stability

VIII. Engineering Aspects

References

Applications of Immobilized Microbial Cells

I. Introduction

II. Food-Related Carbohydrate Transformations

III. Amino Acid Production

IV. Production of Organic Acids

V. Production of Alcohols

VI. Chemical Transformations for Medical and Pharmaceutical Applications

VII. Other Potential Applications of Immobilized Microbial Cells

VIII. Conclusions and Future Prospects

Reference

Immobilized Organelles

I. Introduction

II. Chloroplasts

III. Immobilization of Chromatophores and Its Application

IV. Utilization of Thermostable Living Chloroplasts

V. Mitochondria

VI. Microsomes

VII. Peroxisomes (Microbodies)

VIII. Conclusions

References

Immobilized Living Cells and Their Applications

I. Introduction

II. Techniques of Whole-Cell Immobilization

III. Effects of Immobilization on the Kinetics and Properties of Living Cells

IV. Immobilized-Cell Reactors

V. Applications of Immobilized Living Cells

VI. Future Trends in Immobilized-Living-Cell Technology

References

Energy Production with Immobilized Cells

I. Introduction

II. Biogas Production by Immobilized Cells

III. Microbial Fuel Cells Using Immobilized Cells

IV. Conclusions

References

Chemical Engineering Analysis of Immobilized-Cell Systems

I. Introduction

II. Types of Immobilized-Cell Reactors and Their Applications

III. Choice of Reactor Type

IV. Analysis of Immobilized-Cell Reactors: Background

V. Single-Enzyme-Type IMC Reactors

VI. Immobilized-Live-Cell Reactors

VII. Practical Considerations for Design and Operation of Immobilized-Cell Systems 341

VIII. Epilogue

IX. List of Symbols

References

Index

Description

Immobilized Microbial Cells, Volume 4 provides an overview of the methods of immobilization, applications, and ways of utilizing immobilized microbial cells and subcellular organelles and chloroplasts as biocatalysts.

This volume is comprised of seven chapters. It begins with the historical background of immobilized cell research. Subsequent chapters focus on the methods of immobilization and applications of immobilized microbial cells, living cells, and organelles. The last two chapters discuss gas production of immobilized cells for energy generation and the chemical engineering analysis of immobilized-cell systems.

The book will be of great use to chemists and chemical engineers.

