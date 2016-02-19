Immobilized Microbial Cells, Volume 4
1st Edition
Applied Biochemistry and Bioengineering, Vol. 4
Editors: Ichiro Chibata Lemuel B. Wingard
eBook ISBN: 9781483215860
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th October 1983
Page Count: 372
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
Contents of Previous Volumes
Immobilized Cells: Historical Background
I. Improvement of Enzyme Characteristics: Immobilization of Enzymes
II. Immobilization of Microbial Cells
III. Immobilization of Microbial Cells in Living or Growing State
IV. Immobilization of Subcellular Particles and of Plant and Animal Cells
V. Conclusion
References
Methods for the Immobilization of Microbial Cells
I. Introduction
II. Principal Strategies of Immobilization
III. Carriers from Different Origins
IV. The Chemistry of Entrapment in Polymeric Carriers
V. Networks for Hydrophilic-Hydrophobic Reactions
VI. Interaction of Microbial Cell-Support
VII. Operational Stability
VIII. Engineering Aspects
References
Applications of Immobilized Microbial Cells
I. Introduction
II. Food-Related Carbohydrate Transformations
III. Amino Acid Production
IV. Production of Organic Acids
V. Production of Alcohols
VI. Chemical Transformations for Medical and Pharmaceutical Applications
VII. Other Potential Applications of Immobilized Microbial Cells
VIII. Conclusions and Future Prospects
Reference
Immobilized Organelles
I. Introduction
II. Chloroplasts
III. Immobilization of Chromatophores and Its Application
IV. Utilization of Thermostable Living Chloroplasts
V. Mitochondria
VI. Microsomes
VII. Peroxisomes (Microbodies)
VIII. Conclusions
References
Immobilized Living Cells and Their Applications
I. Introduction
II. Techniques of Whole-Cell Immobilization
III. Effects of Immobilization on the Kinetics and Properties of Living Cells
IV. Immobilized-Cell Reactors
V. Applications of Immobilized Living Cells
VI. Future Trends in Immobilized-Living-Cell Technology
References
Energy Production with Immobilized Cells
I. Introduction
II. Biogas Production by Immobilized Cells
III. Microbial Fuel Cells Using Immobilized Cells
IV. Conclusions
References
Chemical Engineering Analysis of Immobilized-Cell Systems
I. Introduction
II. Types of Immobilized-Cell Reactors and Their Applications
III. Choice of Reactor Type
IV. Analysis of Immobilized-Cell Reactors: Background
V. Single-Enzyme-Type IMC Reactors
VI. Immobilized-Live-Cell Reactors
VII. Practical Considerations for Design and Operation of Immobilized-Cell Systems 341
VIII. Epilogue
IX. List of Symbols
References
Index
Description
Immobilized Microbial Cells, Volume 4 provides an overview of the methods of immobilization, applications, and ways of utilizing immobilized microbial cells and subcellular organelles and chloroplasts as biocatalysts.
This volume is comprised of seven chapters. It begins with the historical background of immobilized cell research. Subsequent chapters focus on the methods of immobilization and applications of immobilized microbial cells, living cells, and organelles. The last two chapters discuss gas production of immobilized cells for energy generation and the chemical engineering analysis of immobilized-cell systems.
The book will be of great use to chemists and chemical engineers.
