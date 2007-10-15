Immigrant Medicine
1st Edition
Text with CD-ROM
Description
Immigrant Medicine is the first comprehensive guide to caring for immigrant and refugee patient populations. Edited by two of the best-known contributors to the growing canon of information about immigrant medicine, and written by a geographically diverse collection of experts, this book synthesizes the most practical and clinically relevant information and presents it in an easy-to-access format. An invaluable resource for front-line clinicians and other healthcare professionals, public health officials, and policy makers, Immigrant Medicine is destined to become the benchmark reference in this emerging field.
Key Features
- Features expert guidance on data collection, legal, interpretive and social adjustment issues, as well as best practices in caring for immigrants to help you confidently manage all aspects of immigrant medicine.
- Includes detailed discussions on major depression, post traumatic stress disorder, and issues related to torture so you can effectively diagnose and treat common psychiatric issues.
- Covers international and new-arrival screening and immunizations offering you invaluable advice.
- Presents a templated diseases/disorders section with discussions on tuberculosis, hepatitis B, and common parasites that helps you easily manage the diseases and syndromes you are likely to encounter.
- Provides boxed features and tables, differential diagnoses, and treatment algorithms to help you absorb information at a glance.
- Includes a CD containing multi-lingual health education sheets and links to further multi-lingual resources so you can easily educate your patients.
Table of Contents
James M. Jaranson, MD, MA, MPH, Consultant, Division of Epidemiology and Community Health, School of Public Health, University of Minnesota, Minneapolis, MN; and William M. Stauffer, MD, MSPH & DTMH, Assistant Professor, Department of Internal Medicine, Division of Infectious Disease & International Medicine, School of Public Health, University of Minnesota, Minneapolis, MN.
Section 1: Introduction to Immigrant Medicine
1. An Introduction to the Field of Refugee and Immigrant Healthcare (Walker & Barnett)
2. Compassion (Shlim)
3. Health and Well-being of Immigrants:The Healthy Migrant Phenomenon (Fennely)
4. Action Steps to Improve the Health of New Americans (Ohmans & Smith)
5. Language Assistance for Limited English Proficient Patients: Legal Issues (Hunt)
6. Communicating with Limited English Proficient Patients: Interpreter Services (Berg & van Dyke)
7. Multicultural Medicine (Culhane-Pera & Borkan)
8. Cultural Competence: A Patient-Based Approach to Caring for Immigrants (Green, Betancourt & Carillo)
9. Cultural Competence: Healthcare Disparities and Political Issues (Betancourt, Green, Carillo and Park)
Section 2: Medical Screenings and Immunizations for New Immigrants
10. Overseas Medical Screening for Immigrants and Refugees (Maloney, Ortega and Cetron)
11. US Medical Screening for Immigrants and Refugees: Public Health Issues.(Cochran, O'Fallon and Geltman)
12. US Medical Screening for Immigrants and Refugees: Clinical Issues.(Seybolt, Barnett & Stauffer)
13. Immunizations for Immigrants.(Barnett)
Section 3: Epidemiology of Diseases and Disorders in Immigrants (edited by Dr. W Stauffer)
14. Differential Diagnoses of Ill Immigrants by Organ System. (Neild & Rothenberger)
15. Diseases by Country of Origin (Wilson)
16. Diseases by Race/Ethnicity .(Summer & Stauffer)
17. Diseases with Long Latency Periods .(Boulware)
18. Emerging Infectious Diseases of Immigrant Patients .(Sellman & Pederson)
Section 4: Major Diseases and Disorders in Immigrants
19. Tuberculosis . (Bernardo)
20. Intestinal Parasites . (Mody)
21. Eosinophilia . (Kim & Nutman)
22. Hepatitis B: Global Epidemiology, Diagnosis, and Prevention . (Amstrong, Goldstein)
23. Management of Chronic Hepatitis B . (Ricci)
24. HIV Infection . (Crosby, Piwowarczyk & Cooper)
25. Skin Problems . .(Keystone)
Section 5: Additional Diseases and Disorders in Immigrants
26. Chagas’ Disease (American Trypanosomiasis) (Maguire)
27. Taenia Solium and Neurocysticercosis .(White Jr and Yancey)
28. Echinococcosis . (Moro & Schantz
29. Giardiasis . ((Barnett). . . . . 421
30. Helicobacter Pylori. (Gebhard & Gebhard)
31. Hepatitis C. .(Amstrong & Williams)
32. Hookworm Infection. (Hotez)
33. Leishmaniasis . .(Juckett)
34. Leprosy . (Joyce)
35. Loiasis . .(Barnett)
36. Lymphatic Filariasis .(Barnett)
37. Malaria . (Stauffer)
38. Onchocerciasis . (Barnett)
39. Schistosomiasis . (Posey & Stauffer)
40. Strongyloides .(Boulware)
Section 6: Chronic Illness in Immigrants
41. Preventive Healthcare in Children . (Mody)
42. Preventive Healthcare and Management of Chronic Diseases in Adults. (Walker)
43. Women’s Health Issues (Bruce)
44. Women’s Reproductive Health . (Gagnon, Merry & Robinson)
45. Dental Diseases and Disorders. . (Cote & Singh)
46. Anemia and Red Blood Cell Disorders. (Hurley)
Section 7: Mental Health and Illness in Immigrants (edited by Dr. J Jaranson)
Overview of the Mental Health Section
47. Epidemiology and Risk Factors. (Jaranson, Ekblad, Kroupin & Eisenman)
48. Screening for Mental Health Problems and History of Torture .(Eisenman)
49. Diagnosis and Treatment of Mental Illness. (Kinzie, Jaranson & Kroupin)
50. Survivors of Torture: A Hidden Population .(Wenzel, Kastrup & Eisenman)
51. Interpersonal Violence Towards Women . (Ekblad, Kastrup, Eisenman & Arcel)
52. Children and Adolescents . (Ellis & Betancourt)
Section 8: Special Issues in Immigrant Medicine
53. Religion and Spirituality in the Lives of Immigrants in the United States (Barnes)
54. School Readiness and Bilingual Education .(Augustyn)
55. Vocational Considerations . (Piwowarczyk, Clark & Caballes)
56. Health Literacy. (Larsen)
57. Healthcare for Migrant Workers. (Piper-Jenks, Nolon & Dubois-Adach)
58. Visiting Friends and Relatives. .(Keystone)
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 784
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2007
- Published:
- 15th October 2007
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323070577
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323034548
About the Editor
Patricia Walker
Affiliations and Expertise
MD, DTM&H, Medical Director, HealthPartners Center for International Health, Assistant Professor, Department of Internal Medicine, University of Minnesota, Minneapolis, MN
Elizabeth Barnett
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor of Pediatrics, Boston University School of Medicine