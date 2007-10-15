James M. Jaranson, MD, MA, MPH, Consultant, Division of Epidemiology and Community Health, School of Public Health, University of Minnesota, Minneapolis, MN; and William M. Stauffer, MD, MSPH & DTMH, Assistant Professor, Department of Internal Medicine, Division of Infectious Disease & International Medicine, School of Public Health, University of Minnesota, Minneapolis, MN.



Section 1: Introduction to Immigrant Medicine



1. An Introduction to the Field of Refugee and Immigrant Healthcare (Walker & Barnett)

2. Compassion (Shlim)

3. Health and Well-being of Immigrants:The Healthy Migrant Phenomenon (Fennely)

4. Action Steps to Improve the Health of New Americans (Ohmans & Smith)

5. Language Assistance for Limited English Proficient Patients: Legal Issues (Hunt)

6. Communicating with Limited English Proficient Patients: Interpreter Services (Berg & van Dyke)

7. Multicultural Medicine (Culhane-Pera & Borkan)

8. Cultural Competence: A Patient-Based Approach to Caring for Immigrants (Green, Betancourt & Carillo)

9. Cultural Competence: Healthcare Disparities and Political Issues (Betancourt, Green, Carillo and Park)



Section 2: Medical Screenings and Immunizations for New Immigrants



10. Overseas Medical Screening for Immigrants and Refugees (Maloney, Ortega and Cetron)

11. US Medical Screening for Immigrants and Refugees: Public Health Issues.(Cochran, O'Fallon and Geltman)

12. US Medical Screening for Immigrants and Refugees: Clinical Issues.(Seybolt, Barnett & Stauffer)

13. Immunizations for Immigrants.(Barnett)



Section 3: Epidemiology of Diseases and Disorders in Immigrants (edited by Dr. W Stauffer)



14. Differential Diagnoses of Ill Immigrants by Organ System. (Neild & Rothenberger)

15. Diseases by Country of Origin (Wilson)

16. Diseases by Race/Ethnicity .(Summer & Stauffer)

17. Diseases with Long Latency Periods .(Boulware)

18. Emerging Infectious Diseases of Immigrant Patients .(Sellman & Pederson)



Section 4: Major Diseases and Disorders in Immigrants



19. Tuberculosis . (Bernardo)

20. Intestinal Parasites . (Mody)

21. Eosinophilia . (Kim & Nutman)

22. Hepatitis B: Global Epidemiology, Diagnosis, and Prevention . (Amstrong, Goldstein)

23. Management of Chronic Hepatitis B . (Ricci)

24. HIV Infection . (Crosby, Piwowarczyk & Cooper)

25. Skin Problems . .(Keystone)



Section 5: Additional Diseases and Disorders in Immigrants



26. Chagas’ Disease (American Trypanosomiasis) (Maguire)

27. Taenia Solium and Neurocysticercosis .(White Jr and Yancey)

28. Echinococcosis . (Moro & Schantz

29. Giardiasis . ((Barnett). . . . . 421

30. Helicobacter Pylori. (Gebhard & Gebhard)

31. Hepatitis C. .(Amstrong & Williams)

32. Hookworm Infection. (Hotez)

33. Leishmaniasis . .(Juckett)

34. Leprosy . (Joyce)

35. Loiasis . .(Barnett)

36. Lymphatic Filariasis .(Barnett)

37. Malaria . (Stauffer)

38. Onchocerciasis . (Barnett)

39. Schistosomiasis . (Posey & Stauffer)

40. Strongyloides .(Boulware)



Section 6: Chronic Illness in Immigrants



41. Preventive Healthcare in Children . (Mody)

42. Preventive Healthcare and Management of Chronic Diseases in Adults. (Walker)

43. Women’s Health Issues (Bruce)

44. Women’s Reproductive Health . (Gagnon, Merry & Robinson)

45. Dental Diseases and Disorders. . (Cote & Singh)

46. Anemia and Red Blood Cell Disorders. (Hurley)



Section 7: Mental Health and Illness in Immigrants (edited by Dr. J Jaranson)



Overview of the Mental Health Section

47. Epidemiology and Risk Factors. (Jaranson, Ekblad, Kroupin & Eisenman)

48. Screening for Mental Health Problems and History of Torture .(Eisenman)

49. Diagnosis and Treatment of Mental Illness. (Kinzie, Jaranson & Kroupin)

50. Survivors of Torture: A Hidden Population .(Wenzel, Kastrup & Eisenman)

51. Interpersonal Violence Towards Women . (Ekblad, Kastrup, Eisenman & Arcel)

52. Children and Adolescents . (Ellis & Betancourt)



Section 8: Special Issues in Immigrant Medicine



53. Religion and Spirituality in the Lives of Immigrants in the United States (Barnes)

54. School Readiness and Bilingual Education .(Augustyn)

55. Vocational Considerations . (Piwowarczyk, Clark & Caballes)

56. Health Literacy. (Larsen)

57. Healthcare for Migrant Workers. (Piper-Jenks, Nolon & Dubois-Adach)

58. Visiting Friends and Relatives. .(Keystone)



Index