Imides
1st Edition
Medicinal, Agricultural, Synthetic Applications and Natural Products Chemistry
Table of Contents
Isolation and Identification of naturally-occurring imides (Includes Review of Techniques and Sources in the Isolation of Imide Natural Products); Total Synthesis of Imide Natural Products (Review and Critique of Naturally-occurring Imide Total Synthesis)
Description
Imides: Medicinal, Agricultural, Synthetic Applications and Natural Products Chemistry provides a comprehensive overview of imides being developed as pharmaceuticals or experimental therapeutics. Featuring a diverse range of experts in the field of imides, each chapter reviews the state-of-the-art, including the isolation and identification of naturally-occurring imides, as well as the total synthesis of imide natural products. As there is a need for a comprehensive review of imides as a class of naturally-occurring, biologically active molecules, this book will be invaluable to those in pharmaceuticals, academia, and anyone looking for clinical applications.
Key Features
- Features cutting-edge research in the field of imides for pharmaceutical and experimental therapeutic applications
- Includes coverage of naturally occurring imides, along with medicinal chemistry-inspired imides
- Focuses on the presentation of selected targets for their complex multistep synthesis
- Discusses new reagents and strategies for synthesis
- Includes contributions from leading experts in the field of imide research, working in both natural product chemistry and medicinal chemistry
Readership
Researchers and organic chemists working in the areas of synthetic organic chemistry, medicinal chemistry, and natural product chemistry
Details
- No. of pages:
- 468
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2019
- Published:
- 18th May 2019
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128156766
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128156759
About the Editors
Frederick Luzzio Editor
Frederick A Luzzio, Professor, Organic Chemistry, Department of Chemistry, University of Louisville. Dr. Luzzio has been an academic scientist for over thirty years with five years of industrial experience and over 60 publications, including 15 reviews (Organic Reactions, Science of Synthesis, Tetrahedron Reports, etc.). He has published several articles on Imides, including imide synthesis reviews and reviews on thalidomide.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Chemistry, University of Louisville, Kentucky, USA