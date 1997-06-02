Imidazole and Benzimidazole Synthesis - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123031907, 9780080534459

Imidazole and Benzimidazole Synthesis

1st Edition

Series Editors: O. Meth-Cohn Alan Katritzky
Authors: M. Grimmett
eBook ISBN: 9780080534459
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123031907
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 2nd June 1997
Page Count: 265
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
19800.00
16830.00
258.18
219.45
255.00
216.75
155.00
131.75
195.00
165.75
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
19800.00
16830.00
225.00
191.25
145.00
123.25
180.00
153.00
240.00
204.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Ring Synthesis by Formation of One Bond
Ring Synthesis Involving Formation of Two Bonds: [4+1] Fragments
Ring Synthesis Involving Formation of Two Bonds: [3+2] Fragments
Ring Synthesis Which Involve Formation of Three or Four Bonds
Syntheses from Other Heterocycles
Aromatic Substitution Approaches to Synthesis
Syntheses of Specifically Substituted Imidazoles and Benzimidazoles
Appendix, Abbreviations and Acronyms
Index to Detailed Syntheses

Description

Imidazole and Benzimidazole Synthesis is a comprehensive survey of the known methods of syntheses and ring modification. It brings together the multitude of synthesis of the imidazole ring in a systemic way interms of specific bond formation, and recommends the most attractive synthetic approaches. It also collects non-ring-synthetic approaches to classes of compounds such as nitro-, halogeno-, and amino-imidazoles, and covers the synthesis of N-substituted compounds and preparations of specific isomers.

Key Features

  • The only book in print dealing specifically with this topic
  • Comprehensive survey of the known methods of synthesis and ring modification
  • Recommends the most attractive synthetic approaches

Readership

Synthetic chemists in academia and industry

Details

No. of pages:
265
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1997
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080534459
Hardcover ISBN:
9780123031907

Ratings and Reviews

About the Series Editors

O. Meth-Cohn Series Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Sunderland, UK

Alan Katritzky

Alan Katritzky Series Editor

Alan Katritzky was educated at Oxford and has held faculty positions at Cambridge and East Anglia before he migrated in 1980 to the University of Florida, where he was Kenan Professor and Director for the Institute for Heterocyclic Compounds. During his career he has trained more than 1000 graduate students and post-docs, and lectured and consulted world-wide. He led the team, which produced “Comprehensive Heterocyclic Chemistry” and its sequels, "CHEC-II" and "CHEC-III”, has edited “Advances in Heterocyclic Chemistry, Vols. 1 through 111” and conceived the plan for “Comprehensive Organic Functional Group Transformations”. He founded Arkat-USA, a non-profit organization which publishes “Archive for Organic Chemistry” (ARKIVOC) an electronic journal completely free to authors and readers at (www.arkat-usa.org). Honors include 14 honorary doctorates from 11 countries and membership of foreign membership of the National Academies of Britain, Catalonia, India, Poland, Russia and Slovenia.

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Chemistry, University of Florida, Gainesville, USA

About the Authors

M. Grimmett Author

M. Ross Grimmett was born in Dunedin, New Zealand, and he was educated at Otago and Massay Universities in New Zealand. His major research interests have been agolo allagladions and studies of nucleophilic substitution.

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Otago

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.