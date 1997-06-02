Imidazole and Benzimidazole Synthesis
Table of Contents
Ring Synthesis by Formation of One Bond
Ring Synthesis Involving Formation of Two Bonds: [4+1] Fragments
Ring Synthesis Involving Formation of Two Bonds: [3+2] Fragments
Ring Synthesis Which Involve Formation of Three or Four Bonds
Syntheses from Other Heterocycles
Aromatic Substitution Approaches to Synthesis
Syntheses of Specifically Substituted Imidazoles and Benzimidazoles
Appendix, Abbreviations and Acronyms
Index to Detailed Syntheses
Description
Imidazole and Benzimidazole Synthesis is a comprehensive survey of the known methods of syntheses and ring modification. It brings together the multitude of synthesis of the imidazole ring in a systemic way interms of specific bond formation, and recommends the most attractive synthetic approaches. It also collects non-ring-synthetic approaches to classes of compounds such as nitro-, halogeno-, and amino-imidazoles, and covers the synthesis of N-substituted compounds and preparations of specific isomers.
Key Features
- The only book in print dealing specifically with this topic
- Comprehensive survey of the known methods of synthesis and ring modification
- Recommends the most attractive synthetic approaches
Readership
Synthetic chemists in academia and industry
Details
- No. of pages:
- 265
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1997
- Published:
- 2nd June 1997
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080534459
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123031907
About the Series Editors
O. Meth-Cohn Series Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Sunderland, UK
Alan Katritzky Series Editor
Alan Katritzky was educated at Oxford and has held faculty positions at Cambridge and East Anglia before he migrated in 1980 to the University of Florida, where he was Kenan Professor and Director for the Institute for Heterocyclic Compounds. During his career he has trained more than 1000 graduate students and post-docs, and lectured and consulted world-wide. He led the team, which produced “Comprehensive Heterocyclic Chemistry” and its sequels, "CHEC-II" and "CHEC-III”, has edited “Advances in Heterocyclic Chemistry, Vols. 1 through 111” and conceived the plan for “Comprehensive Organic Functional Group Transformations”. He founded Arkat-USA, a non-profit organization which publishes “Archive for Organic Chemistry” (ARKIVOC) an electronic journal completely free to authors and readers at (www.arkat-usa.org). Honors include 14 honorary doctorates from 11 countries and membership of foreign membership of the National Academies of Britain, Catalonia, India, Poland, Russia and Slovenia.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Chemistry, University of Florida, Gainesville, USA
About the Authors
M. Grimmett Author
M. Ross Grimmett was born in Dunedin, New Zealand, and he was educated at Otago and Massay Universities in New Zealand. His major research interests have been agolo allagladions and studies of nucleophilic substitution.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Otago