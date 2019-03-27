Imaging the Failing Heart, An Issue of Heart Failure Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323677974

Imaging the Failing Heart, An Issue of Heart Failure Clinics, Volume 15-2

1st Edition

Authors: Mani Vannan
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323677974
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 27th March 2019
Table of Contents

The Healthcare Burden of Heart Failure

Nomenclature, Classification, Stages of Heart Failure

Left Ventricular Size and Ejection Fraction

Left Ventricular Wall Thickness and Mass

Myocardial Strain and Dyschrony

Myocardial Scar and Fibrosis

Left Atrial size and Function

Right Ventricular Size and Function

Mitral and Tricuspid Regurgitation

Diastolic Function

Intraventricular Flow

Resting and Exercise Doppler Hemodynamics

Ultrasound of the Lung

Role of Imaging in Specific Cardiomyopathies

Interventional Imaging in Heart Failure

Description

This issue of Heart Failure Clinics, guest edited by Mani A. Vannan, will focus on Imaging the Failing Heart. Topics include, but are not limited to, The Healthcare Burden of Heart Failure; Nomenclature, Classification, Stages of Heart Failure; Left Ventricular Size and Ejection Fraction; Left Ventricular Wall Thickness and Mass; Myocardial Strain and Dyschrony; Myocardial Scar and Fibrosis; Left Atrial size and Function; Right Ventricular Size and Function; Mitral and Tricuspid Regurgitation; Diastolic Function; Intraventricular Flow; Resting and Exercise Doppler Hemodynamics; Ultrasound of the Lung; Role of Imaging in Specific Cardiomyopathies; and Interventional Imaging in Heart Failure.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2019
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323677974

About the Authors

Mani Vannan Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Chief Cardiovascular Imaging Piedmont Heart Institute, Director Echocardiography Fuqua Heart Center, Piedmont Atlanta Hospital, Co-Chief Structural and Valvular Center of Excellence Piedmont Heart Institute, Atlanta, Georgia

