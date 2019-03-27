Imaging the Failing Heart, An Issue of Heart Failure Clinics, Volume 15-2

This issue of Heart Failure Clinics, guest edited by Mani A. Vannan, will focus on Imaging the Failing Heart. Topics include, but are not limited to, The Healthcare Burden of Heart Failure; Nomenclature, Classification, Stages of Heart Failure; Left Ventricular Size and Ejection Fraction; Left Ventricular Wall Thickness and Mass; Myocardial Strain and Dyschrony; Myocardial Scar and Fibrosis; Left Atrial size and Function; Right Ventricular Size and Function; Mitral and Tricuspid Regurgitation; Diastolic Function; Intraventricular Flow; Resting and Exercise Doppler Hemodynamics; Ultrasound of the Lung; Role of Imaging in Specific Cardiomyopathies; and Interventional Imaging in Heart Failure.