Imaging the Failing Heart, An Issue of Heart Failure Clinics, Volume 15-2
1st Edition
The Healthcare Burden of Heart Failure
Nomenclature, Classification, Stages of Heart Failure
Left Ventricular Size and Ejection Fraction
Left Ventricular Wall Thickness and Mass
Myocardial Strain and Dyschrony
Myocardial Scar and Fibrosis
Left Atrial size and Function
Right Ventricular Size and Function
Mitral and Tricuspid Regurgitation
Diastolic Function
Intraventricular Flow
Resting and Exercise Doppler Hemodynamics
Ultrasound of the Lung
Role of Imaging in Specific Cardiomyopathies
Interventional Imaging in Heart Failure
This issue of Heart Failure Clinics, guest edited by Mani A. Vannan, will focus on Imaging the Failing Heart. Topics include, but are not limited to, The Healthcare Burden of Heart Failure; Nomenclature, Classification, Stages of Heart Failure; Left Ventricular Size and Ejection Fraction; Left Ventricular Wall Thickness and Mass; Myocardial Strain and Dyschrony; Myocardial Scar and Fibrosis; Left Atrial size and Function; Right Ventricular Size and Function; Mitral and Tricuspid Regurgitation; Diastolic Function; Intraventricular Flow; Resting and Exercise Doppler Hemodynamics; Ultrasound of the Lung; Role of Imaging in Specific Cardiomyopathies; and Interventional Imaging in Heart Failure.
- English
- © Elsevier 2019
- 27th March 2019
- Elsevier
- 9780323677974
Mani Vannan Author
Chief Cardiovascular Imaging Piedmont Heart Institute, Director Echocardiography Fuqua Heart Center, Piedmont Atlanta Hospital, Co-Chief Structural and Valvular Center of Excellence Piedmont Heart Institute, Atlanta, Georgia