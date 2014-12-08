Imaging Skeletal Trauma
4th Edition
Description
Last published over a decade ago, this classic radiology text has been exhaustively updated by leading experts to provide the latest techniques and advances available in radiology today. Exceptional in scope and lavishly illustrated throughout, Imaging of Skeletal Trauma continues to offer a comprehensive view of diagnostic imaging in the evaluation of skeletal trauma, now in one consolidated single volume.
".. the change in focus from an authoritative reference to primer has been a good one.." Reviewed by RAD Magazine, June 2015
Key Features
- Master imaging techniques for the patient with multiple injuries , and understand the epidemiology and classification of various fractures, including chondral, osteochondral, stress, and pathologic.
- Explore the effects of various traumatic childhood injuries on the growing skeleton.
- Address the diagnostic pitfalls for a complete range of common, rare, and acute injuries.
- Access up-to-date information on the role of helical CT and MR imaging in the evaluation of acute skeletal trauma.
- View nearly 3,000 radiographs, CTs, and MR images, along with a wealth of line drawings that richly depict the principal features of all common fractures and dislocations.
Table of Contents
Chapter 1: Introduction
Chapter 2: The Shoulder
Chapter 3: The Elbow
Chapter 4: The Wrist
Chapter 5: The Hand
Chapter 6: The Cervical Spine
Chapter 7: The Thoracolumbar Spine
Chapter 8: The Pelvis
Chapter 9: The Hip
Chapter 10: The Knee
Chapter 11: The Ankle
Chapter 12: The Foot
Details
- No. of pages:
- 240
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2015
- Published:
- 8th December 2014
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323278195
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323295758
About the Author
Lee Rogers
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor Emeritus, Feinberg School of Medicine, Northwestern University, Chicago, Illinois; Wake Forest School of Medicine, Wake Forest University, Winston-Salem, North Carolina
O. Clark West
Affiliations and Expertise
Director, Emergency Radiology Section, Department of Diagnostic and Interventional Imaging, Level 1 Trauma Center, Memorial Hermann Hospital, Texas Medical Center; Professor, University of Texas Health Science Center, Houston Medical School, Houston, Texas