Imaging Skeletal Trauma - 4th Edition

Imaging Skeletal Trauma

4th Edition

Authors: Lee Rogers O. Clark West
eBook ISBN: 9780323278195
eBook ISBN: 9780323295758
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 8th December 2014
Page Count: 240
Description

Last published over a decade ago, this classic radiology text has been exhaustively updated by leading experts to provide the latest techniques and advances available in radiology today. Exceptional in scope and lavishly illustrated throughout, Imaging of Skeletal Trauma continues to offer a comprehensive view of diagnostic imaging in the evaluation of skeletal trauma, now in one consolidated single volume.

".. the change in focus from an authoritative reference to primer has been a good one.." Reviewed by RAD Magazine, June 2015

Key Features

  • Master imaging techniques for the patient with multiple injuries, and understand the epidemiology and classification of various fractures, including chondral, osteochondral, stress, and pathologic.
  • Explore the effects of various traumatic childhood injuries on the growing skeleton.
  • Address the diagnostic pitfalls for a complete range of common, rare, and acute injuries.
  • Access up-to-date information on the role of helical CT and MR imaging in the evaluation of acute skeletal trauma.
  • View nearly 3,000 radiographs, CTs, and MR images, along with a wealth of line drawings that richly depict the principal features of all common fractures and dislocations.

Table of Contents

Chapter 1: Introduction

Chapter 2: The Shoulder

Chapter 3: The Elbow

Chapter 4: The Wrist

Chapter 5: The Hand

Chapter 6: The Cervical Spine

Chapter 7: The Thoracolumbar Spine

Chapter 8: The Pelvis

Chapter 9: The Hip

Chapter 10: The Knee

Chapter 11: The Ankle

Chapter 12: The Foot

Lee Rogers

Professor Emeritus, Feinberg School of Medicine, Northwestern University, Chicago, Illinois; Wake Forest School of Medicine, Wake Forest University, Winston-Salem, North Carolina

O. Clark West

Director, Emergency Radiology Section, Department of Diagnostic and Interventional Imaging, Level 1 Trauma Center, Memorial Hermann Hospital, Texas Medical Center; Professor, University of Texas Health Science Center, Houston Medical School, Houston, Texas

