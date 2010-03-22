Imaging of Thoracic Diseases, An Issue of Thoracic Surgery Clinics, Volume 20-1
1st Edition
Authors: Mark Ferguson
Hardcover ISBN: 9781437722680
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 22nd March 2010
Description
Advanced imaging technology has greatly improved the practice of thoracic surgery in the past 35 years. Among many other benefits, the advances decreased the rate of futile thoracotomy for lung cancer from more than 20% in the 1970s to the current incidence of only a few percent. This issue of Thoracic Surgery Clinics provides updates about recent advances in imaging of thoracic diseases, and will help practicing thoracic surgeons understand how to best frame requests so that optimally useful information emerges from an examination.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2010
- Published:
- 22nd March 2010
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781437722680
About the Authors
Mark Ferguson Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Surgery, University of Chicago Hospitals, Section of Cardiac and Thoracic Surgery, Chicago, IL
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.