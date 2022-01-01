Imaging of the Spine
2nd Edition
Expert Radiology Series
Table of Contents
Chapter 1 Imaging Techniques in the Adult Spine
Part II: Paraspinal Structures
Chapter 2 Paraspinal Soft Tissues
Part III: Normal Spinal Column and Cord
Chapter 3 The Normal Spinal Column: Overview and Cervical Spine
Chapter 4 The Normal Spinal Column: Thoracic, Lumbar, Sacral, and Coccygeal Segments
Chapter 5 The Normal Spinal Cord
Part IV: Normal Spinal Aging and Degeneration
Chapter 6 Age-Related Changes in the Spine
Chapter 7 Degenerative Disorders of the Spine
Part V: Normal Vascularization and Ischemia
Chapter 8 Spinal Vascular Anatomy
Chapter 9 Spinal Cord Arterial Ischemia
Part VI: Spinal Trauma
Chapter 10 Extra-axial Hemorrhages
Chapter 11 Trauma to the Spinal Column
Chapter 12 Trauma to the Spinal Cord
Part VII: Spinal Vascular Malformations
Chapter 13 Spinal Vascular Malformations
Part VIII: Spinal Cysts and Tumors
Chapter 14 Spinal Cysts
Chapter 15 Spinal Tumors
Part IX: Metabolic Conditions
Chapter 16 Metabolic Conditions Affecting the Spinal Column
Chapter 17 Metabolic Conditions Affecting the Spinal Cord
Part X: Spinal Infections
Chapter 18 Infections of the Spinal Column
Chapter 19 Infections of the Spinal Cord
Part XI: Spinal Inflammation
Chapter 20 Inflammation of the Spinal Column
Chapter 21 Inflammation of the Spinal Cord
Part XII: Operative Considerations
Chapter 22 Imaging Preparation for Surgery
Chapter 23 Intraoperative Neurophysiologic Monitoring
Chapter 24 Vertebral Body Augmentation Procedures: Vertebroplasty and Kyphoplasty
Chapter 25 Complications of Surgery for Decompression of Spinal Stenosis and Disc Disease
Part XIII: The Brachial and Sacral Plexi, and the Peripheral Nerve
Chapter 26 Imaging of the Brachial Plexus
Chapter 27 Imaging of the Sacral Plexus
Chapter 28 Periperipheral Nerve Imaging: The Carpal Tunnel
Description
Well on its way to becoming a classic contribution to medical reference publications and radiology, Imaging of The Spine, 2nd Edition, is an essential resource for neuroradiologists, neurologists, and neurologic surgeons who encounter pain or trauma of the spine. Using an easy-to-read writing style and an unparalleled approach to the importance of anatomy as well as technology, Dr. Thomas Naidich and his team of expert editors and contributors combine the stunning images of an atlas with the comprehensive coverage of a definitive reference work. This exhaustive, full-color reference in the Expert Radiology Series provides in-depth coverage of every aspect of spine imaging and features new content, new images, and more
Details
- No. of pages:
- 960
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2021
- Published:
- 1st January 2022
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323401234
About the Authors
Thomas Naidich
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Radiology; Professor of Neurosurgery; Director of Neuroradiology, Irving and Dorothy Regenstreif Research Professor of Neuroscience Professor (Neuroimaging), Mt Sinai Medical Center, New York, NY, US
Mauricio Castillo
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Radiology, Chief and Program Director of Neuroradiology, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, Chapel Hill, NC, US
Tina Poussaint
Joseph Parisi
Affiliations and Expertise
MD
James Smirniotopoulos
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Radiology and Neurology; Chairman, Department of Radiology and Nuclear Medicine, Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences, Bethesda, MD, US
Mary Fowkes
Affiliations and Expertise
MD
Spyros Kollias
