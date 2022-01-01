COVID-19 Update: We are currently shipping orders daily. However, due to transit disruptions in some geographies, deliveries may be delayed. To provide all customers with timely access to content, we are offering 50% off our Print & eBook bundle option. Terms & conditions.
Imaging of the Spine - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780323401234

Imaging of the Spine

2nd Edition

Expert Radiology Series

Authors: Thomas Naidich Mauricio Castillo Tina Poussaint Joseph Parisi James Smirniotopoulos Mary Fowkes Spyros Kollias
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323401234
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st January 2022
Page Count: 960
Table of Contents

Chapter 1  Imaging Techniques in the Adult Spine

Part II: Paraspinal Structures

Chapter 2 Paraspinal Soft Tissues

Part III: Normal Spinal Column and Cord

Chapter 3 The Normal Spinal Column: Overview and Cervical Spine

Chapter 4 The Normal Spinal Column: Thoracic, Lumbar, Sacral, and Coccygeal Segments

Chapter 5 The Normal Spinal Cord

Part IV: Normal Spinal Aging and Degeneration

Chapter 6 Age-Related Changes in the Spine

Chapter 7 Degenerative Disorders of the Spine

Part V: Normal Vascularization and Ischemia

Chapter 8 Spinal Vascular Anatomy

Chapter 9 Spinal Cord Arterial Ischemia

Part VI: Spinal Trauma

Chapter 10 Extra-axial Hemorrhages

Chapter 11 Trauma to the Spinal Column

Chapter 12 Trauma to the Spinal Cord

Part VII: Spinal Vascular Malformations

Chapter 13 Spinal Vascular Malformations

Part VIII: Spinal Cysts and Tumors

Chapter 14 Spinal Cysts

Chapter 15 Spinal Tumors

Part IX: Metabolic Conditions

Chapter 16 Metabolic Conditions Affecting the Spinal Column

Chapter 17 Metabolic Conditions Affecting the Spinal Cord

Part X: Spinal Infections

Chapter 18 Infections of the Spinal Column

Chapter 19 Infections of the Spinal Cord

Part XI: Spinal Inflammation

Chapter 20 Inflammation of the Spinal Column

Chapter 21 Inflammation of the Spinal Cord

Part XII: Operative Considerations

Chapter 22 Imaging Preparation for Surgery

Chapter 23 Intraoperative Neurophysiologic Monitoring

Chapter 24 Vertebral Body Augmentation Procedures: Vertebroplasty and Kyphoplasty

Chapter 25 Complications of Surgery for Decompression of Spinal Stenosis and Disc Disease

Part XIII: The Brachial and Sacral Plexi, and the Peripheral Nerve

Chapter 26 Imaging of the Brachial Plexus

Chapter 27 Imaging of the Sacral Plexus

Chapter 28 Periperipheral Nerve Imaging: The Carpal Tunnel


 

Description

Well on its way to becoming a classic contribution to medical reference publications and radiology, Imaging of The Spine, 2nd Edition, is an essential resource for neuroradiologists, neurologists, and neurologic surgeons who encounter pain or trauma of the spine. Using an easy-to-read writing style and an unparalleled approach to the importance of anatomy as well as technology, Dr. Thomas Naidich and his team of expert editors and contributors combine the stunning images of an atlas with the comprehensive coverage of a definitive reference work. This exhaustive, full-color reference in the Expert Radiology Series provides in-depth coverage of every aspect of spine imaging and features new content, new images, and more

About the Authors

Thomas Naidich

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Radiology; Professor of Neurosurgery; Director of Neuroradiology, Irving and Dorothy Regenstreif Research Professor of Neuroscience Professor (Neuroimaging), Mt Sinai Medical Center, New York, NY, US

Mauricio Castillo

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Radiology, Chief and Program Director of Neuroradiology, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, Chapel Hill, NC, US

Tina Poussaint

Joseph Parisi

Affiliations and Expertise

MD

James Smirniotopoulos

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Radiology and Neurology; Chairman, Department of Radiology and Nuclear Medicine, Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences, Bethesda, MD, US

Mary Fowkes

Affiliations and Expertise

MD

Spyros Kollias

