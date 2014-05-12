Imaging of the Postoperative Spine, An Issue of Neuroimaging Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323297172, 9780323297189

Imaging of the Postoperative Spine, An Issue of Neuroimaging Clinics, Volume 24-2

1st Edition

Authors: Orlando Ortiz
eBook ISBN: 9780323297189
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323297172
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 12th May 2014
Description

Editor Orlando Ortiz and authors review important areas in Imaging of the Postoperative Spine. Articles will include: Post-operative spine imaging in cancer patients; Minimally invasive spine intervention; Post-vertebral augmentation spine imaging; Imaging of lumbar spine fusion; Motion sparing spine instrumentation; Imaging of spine surgery complications; Post-operative fluid collections; Emerging techniques of post-operative spine imaging, What the spine surgeon needs to know about post-operative spine; Post-operative spine infection evaluation; and more!

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2014
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323297189
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323297172

About the Authors

Orlando Ortiz Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Radiology, State University of New York - Stony Brook

