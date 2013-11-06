Imaging of the Pediatric Abdomen and Pelvis, An Issue of Magnetic Resonance Imaging Clinics, Volume 21-4
1st Edition
Authors: Jonathan Dillman Ethan Smith
eBook ISBN: 9780323242288
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323242271
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 6th November 2013
Description
Guest edited by Jonathan Dillman and Ethan Smith, this issue of MRI Clinics covers pediatric MRI imaging of lower body structures, such as the liver, kidneys, urinary tract, bowel, pancreas and pelvis. Certain pathologies such as anorectal malformations, Crohn disease, inflammatory bowel disease and oncologic imaging are also discussed.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2013
- Published:
- 6th November 2013
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323242288
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323242271
About the Authors
Jonathan Dillman Author
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Michigan
Ethan Smith Author
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Michigan
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.