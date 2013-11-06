Imaging of the Pediatric Abdomen and Pelvis, An Issue of Magnetic Resonance Imaging Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323242271, 9780323242288

Imaging of the Pediatric Abdomen and Pelvis, An Issue of Magnetic Resonance Imaging Clinics, Volume 21-4

1st Edition

Authors: Jonathan Dillman Ethan Smith
eBook ISBN: 9780323242288
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323242271
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 6th November 2013
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Guest edited by Jonathan Dillman and Ethan Smith, this issue of MRI Clinics covers pediatric MRI imaging of lower body structures, such as the liver, kidneys, urinary tract, bowel, pancreas and pelvis. Certain pathologies such as anorectal malformations, Crohn disease, inflammatory bowel disease and oncologic imaging are also discussed.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2013
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323242288
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323242271

About the Authors

Jonathan Dillman Author

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Michigan

Ethan Smith Author

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Michigan

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.