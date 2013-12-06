Imaging of the Human Brain in Health and Disease
1st Edition
Brain imaging technology remains at the forefront of advances in both our understanding of the brain and our ability to diagnose and treat brain disease and disorders. Imaging of the Human Brain in Health and Disease examines the localization of neurotransmitter receptors in the nervous system of normal, healthy humans and compares that with humans who are suffering from various neurologic diseases.
Opening chapters introduce the basic science of imaging neurotransmitters, including sigma, acetylcholine, opioid, and dopamine receptors. Imaging the healthy and diseased brain includes brain imaging of anger, pain, autism, the release of dopamine, the impact of cannabinoids, and Alzheimer's disease.
This book is a valuable companion to a wide range of scholars, students, and researchers in neuroscience, clinical neurology, and psychiatry, and provides a detailed introduction to the application of advanced imaging to the treatment of brain disorders and disease.
- A focused introduction to imaging healthy and diseased brains
- Focuses on the primary neurotransmitter release
- Includes sigma, acetylcholine, opioid, and dopamine receptors
- Presents the imaging of healthy and diseased brains via anger, pain, autism, and Alzheimer's disease
Neuroscience, Neurology, Psychiatry
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Chapter One. Neuroimaging of Addiction
Abstract
Acknowledgments
1 Introduction
2.1 Magnetic Resonance-Based Imaging Techniques
2.2 Nuclear Medicine Imaging Techniques
2.3 Clinical Applications of Imaging
3 Conclusions
References
Chapter Two. Brain PET Imaging in the Cannabinoid System
Abstract
1 Introduction
2.1 First Attempts at Imaging CB1R with PET: A Historical Perspective
2.2 The Currently Available PET Radioligands
2.3 Applications of Cannabinoid Imaging
3 Conclusions
References
Chapter Three. Brain Imaging of Cannabinoid Receptors
Abstract
1 Introduction
1.2 ECS in Brain Pathology
2.1 Molecular Imaging of the ECS
2.2 Imaging of Cannabinoid Receptors
3 Conclusions
References
Chapter Four. Human Brain Imaging of Opioid Receptors: Application to CNS Biomarker and Drug Development
Abstract
Acknowledgments
1 Introduction
2.1 CNS Opioid Receptors
2.2 OR-Radiolabeled Tracers
2.3 PET Imaging of µ-OR
2.4 PET Imaging of δ-OR and κ-OR
2.5 PET Imaging Studies of the µ-OR and Drug Use
2.6 Characterizing Actions of Putative OR-Acting Analgesics: Combined Molecular Imaging of Occupancy of µ-OR in Tandem with Reward-Related or Pain-Related Functional Brain Activation in Humans
3 Conclusions
References
Chapter Five. Brain Imaging of Sigma Receptors
Abstract
1 Introduction
2.1 Postmortem Studies
2.2 Radioligands for Imaging Sigma Receptors
2.3 Human Pet Imaging of the Sigma1 Receptor
3 Conclusions
Abbreviations
References
Chapter Six. Human Brain Imaging of Acetylcholine Receptors
Abstract
1 Introduction
2.1 Postmortem Studies
2.2 Radioligands for Imaging AChRs
2.3 Human SPECT/PET Imaging of mAChR
2.4 Human SPECT/PET imaging of mAChR in the Diseased Brain
2.5 Human SPECT/PET Imaging of α4β2 nAChR
2.6 Human SPECT/PET Imaging of α7 nAChR
3 Conclusions
Abbreviations
References
Chapter Seven. Human Brain Imaging of Adenosine Receptors
Abstract
1 Introduction
2.1 Postmortem Studies
2.2 Imaging of A1 and A2A Receptors
2.3 Quantification of Adenosine Receptors
3 Conclusions
Abbreviations
References
Chapter Eight. Human Brain Imaging of Dopamine D1 Receptors
Abstract
1 Introduction
2.1 Affective and Cognitive Functions and D1 Receptors in Humans
2.2 D1 Receptor and Psychiatric Disorders
3 Conclusions
References
Chapter Nine. Human Brain Imaging of Dopamine Transporters
Abstract
1 Introduction
2.1 In Vivo Imaging of the DAT - PART I
2.2 In Vivo Imaging of the DAT - PART II
2.3 In Vivo Imaging of the DAT - PART III
3 Conclusions
References
Chapter Ten. Imaging of Dopamine and Serotonin Receptors and Transporters
Abstract
Acknowledgments
1 Introduction
2.1 Parkinson’s Disease as a Model for Understanding Molecular Imaging
2.2 Tracers for the Assessment of Presynaptic Dopamine Function
2.3 Transporters
2.4 Tracers for the Assessment of Postsynaptic Dopamine Function
2.5 Other Tracers: Serotonergic Binding Ligands
2.6 Clinical Relevance
3. Conclusions
References
Chapter Eleven. Imaging the Dopamine D3 Receptor In Vivo
Abstract
1 Introduction
2.1 PET imaging with [11C]-(+)-PHNO
2.2 D3 Receptor Imaging in Neuropsychiatric Illness
3 Conclusions
References
Chapter Twelve. Dopamine Receptors and Dopamine Release
Abstract
1 Introduction
2.1 Dopamine D1 Family Receptors
2.2 Clinical Studies of the Dopamine D1 Receptor
2.3 DOPAMINE D2 Family Receptors
2.4 Effects of Extracellular DA Levels on Dopamine D2/3 Receptor Binding
2.5 Clinical Studies Using Dopamine D2 Type Receptor Ligands
3 Conclusions
References
Chapter Thirteen. Dopamine Receptor Imaging in Schizophrenia: Focus on Genetic Vulnerability
Abstract
1 Introduction
2.1 Overview of Molecular Imaging Techniques
2.2 Dopamine D2 Receptor Imaging in Schizophrenia
2.3 Dopamine D1 Receptor Imaging in Schizophrenia
2.4 Summary: The Dopamine Hypothesis of Schizophrenia Vulnerability
3 Conclusions
References
Chapter Fourteen. Human Brain Imaging in Tardive Dyskinesia
Abstract
1 Introduction
2.1 Nuclear Medicine Modalities
2.2 Magnetic Resonance Imaging
2.3 Computed Tomography
3 Conclusions
References
Chapter Fifteen. Human Brain Imaging of Autism Spectrum Disorders
Abstract
Acknowledgments
1 Introduction
1.2 Cognitive Psychology
1.3 Neuropathology
1.4 Brain Imaging
2.1 Structural Human Brain Imaging of Autism Spectrum Disorders
2.2 Functional Human Brain Imaging of Autism Spectrum Disorders
3 Conclusions
References
Chapter Sixteen. Radiotracers Used to Image the Brains of Patients with Alzheimer’s Disease
Abstract
1 Introduction
2.1 Overview
2.2 Amyloid Plaques
2.3 Tau Imaging Agents
3 Conclusions
References
Chapter Seventeen. Human Brain Imaging of Anger
Abstract
1 Introduction
2.1 Angered: Neuroimaging of the Subjective Experience of Anger
2.2 Angry Faces, Bodies, and Voices: Neuroimaging of the Perception of Anger
2.3 From Anger to Aggression to Violence
3 Conclusions
References
Chapter Eighteen. Imaging Pain in the Human Brain
Abstract
Acknowledgments
1 Introduction
2.1 Pain Processing in the Brain
2.2 The Descending Pain Modulatory Pathway
2.3 Psychological Modulation of Pain
2.4 Chronic Pain
3 Conclusions
References
Chapter Nineteen. Imaging of Neurochemical Transmission in the Central Nervous System
Abstract
1 Introduction
2.1 Imaging of DA Transmission
2.2 Imaging of Serotonin Transmission
2.3 Imaging of Gamma-Aminobutyric acid Transmission
2.4 Imaging of Glutamate Transmission
2.5 Imaging of Opioid Transmission
3 Conclusions
References
Chapter Twenty. Characterizing Recovery of the Human Brain following Stroke: Evidence from fMRI Studies
Abstract
Acknowledgments
1 Introduction
2.1 fMRI and Stroke
3 Conclusions
References
Index
- No. of pages:
- 532
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2014
- Published:
- 6th December 2013
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780124186842
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780124186774
Philip Seeman
Philip Seeman was born in Winnipeg, Canada. He received a B.Sc. and an M.D. from McGill University. He received a Ph.D. in Life Sciences in 1966, working with Dr. George Palade (1974 Nobel Laureate, Medicine/Physiology) at Rockefeller University. Since 1967 he has been at the University of Toronto, Department of Pharmacology, and served as its Chairman between 1977 and 1987. He is cross-appointed as a Professor of Psychiatry, and has held the University’s Tanenbaum Chair in Neuroscience. His work between 1964 and 1974 on the membrane actions of drugs led him to his discovery of the antipsychotic receptor, now re-named the dopamine D2 receptor. This research forms an experimental basis for the dopamine hypothesis of schizophrenia. In 1990-91 Dr. Seeman and his research group, including H.B. Niznik, H. Van Tol and R. Sunahara, cloned three dopamine receptors: D1, D4 and D5.
He has trained over 100 graduate students and Fellows. He is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Canada. He has received 25 awards, including the Lieber Award of NARSAD (the National Alliance for Research in Schizophrenia and Depression), the Lifetime Achievement Award of the Society for Biological Psychiatry, the Ariens Receptor award of the Dutch Pharmacology Society, the Stanley Dean Award of the American College of Psychiatrists, the first Prix Galien award in North America, the Pasarow Foundation award in Neuropsychiatry, the Canada Council Killam Prize, and the Order of Canada. He has written approximately 750 publications.
Department of Pharmacology, University of Toronto, Toronto, Canada
Bertha Madras
Dr. Madras is Professor of Psychobiology at Harvard Medical School (HMS), is cross-appointed at the Massachusetts General Hospital and founded the Division of Neurochemistry at the HMS Primate Center. She served as Deputy Director for Demand Reduction in the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP), a Presidential appointment confirmed unanimously by the Senate. Her discoveries in addiction neurobiology and pharmacology informed her development of candidate medications and brain imaging probes, the latter widely used in clinical research of drug mechanisms, neurotoxicity, Parkinson’s disease diagnosis, ADHD, other neuropsychiatric disorders. The Division also developed naturalistic primate genotype/phenotype models of psychiatric disorders. Her current research focuses on molecular adaptations which conceivably alter the trajectory of brain development in adolescent drug users. She has authored numerous scientific manuscripts, co-edited the “The Cell Biology of Addiction”, and received 19 patents with collaborators. Her commitment to academic and public education is reflected in her mentorship of students, creation of courses on addiction biology (HMS, Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory) and a Boston Museum of Science exhibit and CD (licensed by Disney Corp. in 2006) on how drugs affect the brain. At ONDCP, her public health approach to Demand Reduction featured medicalization of Screening, Brief Intervention, Referral to Treatment (SBIRT) services. She spearheaded approval of SBIRT CPT® Medicaid and Medicare billing codes, web-based screening/training, and a UN endorsement of SBIRT. Recognition includes NIH-NIDA MERIT, Public Service and Career Scientist awards, an American Academy of Addiction Psychiatry Founders’ Award, Marian Fischman Award, and designation of the imaging agent altropane in “The Better World Report, 2006”, as one of “25 technology transfer innovations that changed the world”. She has delivered hundreds of presentations on addiction and related topics to various groups nationally and globally.
Department of Psychiatry, Harvard Medical School, Cambridge, MA, USA