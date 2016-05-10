Imaging of Select Multisystem Disorders, An issue of Radiologic Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323444798, 9780323444804

Imaging of Select Multisystem Disorders, An issue of Radiologic Clinics of North America, Volume 54-3

1st Edition

Authors: Srinivasa Prasad
eBook ISBN: 9780323444804
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323444798
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 10th May 2016
Table of Contents

  1. Preface: Imaging of Select Multisystem Disorders
    2. Erratum
    3. von Hippel-Lindau Disease: Review of Genetics and Imaging
    4. Cross-sectional Imaging Review of Tuberous Sclerosis
    5. Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia Syndromes: A Comprehensive Imaging Review
    6. Imaging Manifestations of Thoracic Tuberculosis
    7. Imaging Spectrum of Extrathoracic Tuberculosis
    8. Multidetector Computed Tomography and MR Imaging Findings in Mycotic Infections
    9. Imaging of Sarcoidosis: A Contemporary Review
    10. Immunoglobulin G4–Related Disease: Recent Advances in Pathogenesis and Imaging
    Findings
    11. Inflammatory Myofibroblastic Tumors: Current Update
    12. Solitary Fibrous Tumors: 2016 Imaging Update
    13. State-of-the-Art Imaging and Staging of Plasma Cell Dyscrasias
    14. Taxonomy and Imaging Manifestations of Systemic Amyloidosis
    15. Systemic Vasculopathies: Imaging and Management
    16. Index

Description

This issue of Radiologic Clinics of North America focuses on Imaging of Selected Multi-System Disorders. Articles will include: von Hippel-Lindau syndrome: Review of Genetics and Imaging; Cross-sectional Imaging Review of Tuberous Sclerosis; Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia Syndromes: A Comprehensive Imaging Review; Imaging Manifestations of Thoracic Tuberculosis; Imaging Spectrum of Extra-Thoracic Tuberculosis; MDCT and MRI Findings of Mycotic Infections; Imaging of Sarcoidosis: A Contemporary Review; Imaging of Inflammatory Myofibroblastic Tumor; Recent Advances in Imaging of IgG4-related Disease; Systemic Vasculopathy Syndromes: Overview of Imaging & Management; Taxonomy and Imaging Manifestations of Systemic Amyloidosis; State of the Art Imaging & Staging of Multiple Myeloma & Plasmacytoma; Solitary Fibrous Tumor: 2016 Imaging Update; and more!

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2016
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323444804
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323444798

About the Authors

Srinivasa Prasad Author

Professor

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Department of Radiology, The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston, Texas

