Imaging of Select Multisystem Disorders, An issue of Radiologic Clinics of North America, Volume 54-3
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Preface: Imaging of Select Multisystem Disorders
2. Erratum
3. von Hippel-Lindau Disease: Review of Genetics and Imaging
4. Cross-sectional Imaging Review of Tuberous Sclerosis
5. Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia Syndromes: A Comprehensive Imaging Review
6. Imaging Manifestations of Thoracic Tuberculosis
7. Imaging Spectrum of Extrathoracic Tuberculosis
8. Multidetector Computed Tomography and MR Imaging Findings in Mycotic Infections
9. Imaging of Sarcoidosis: A Contemporary Review
10. Immunoglobulin G4–Related Disease: Recent Advances in Pathogenesis and Imaging
Findings
11. Inflammatory Myofibroblastic Tumors: Current Update
12. Solitary Fibrous Tumors: 2016 Imaging Update
13. State-of-the-Art Imaging and Staging of Plasma Cell Dyscrasias
14. Taxonomy and Imaging Manifestations of Systemic Amyloidosis
15. Systemic Vasculopathies: Imaging and Management
16. Index
Description
This issue of Radiologic Clinics of North America focuses on Imaging of Selected Multi-System Disorders. Articles will include: von Hippel-Lindau syndrome: Review of Genetics and Imaging; Cross-sectional Imaging Review of Tuberous Sclerosis; Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia Syndromes: A Comprehensive Imaging Review; Imaging Manifestations of Thoracic Tuberculosis; Imaging Spectrum of Extra-Thoracic Tuberculosis; MDCT and MRI Findings of Mycotic Infections; Imaging of Sarcoidosis: A Contemporary Review; Imaging of Inflammatory Myofibroblastic Tumor; Recent Advances in Imaging of IgG4-related Disease; Systemic Vasculopathy Syndromes: Overview of Imaging & Management; Taxonomy and Imaging Manifestations of Systemic Amyloidosis; State of the Art Imaging & Staging of Multiple Myeloma & Plasmacytoma; Solitary Fibrous Tumor: 2016 Imaging Update; and more!
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2016
- Published:
- 10th May 2016
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323444804
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323444798
About the Authors
Srinivasa Prasad Author
Professor
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Department of Radiology, The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston, Texas