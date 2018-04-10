Imaging of Salivary Glands, An Issue of Neuroimaging Clinics of North America, Volume 28-2
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Foreword: Imaging of Salivary Glands
Preface: State-of-the-Art Imaging of Salivary Glands Disorders
Cross-Sectional Imaging Techniques and Normal Anatomy of the Salivary Glands
Imaging of Benign Neoplastic and Nonneoplastic Salivary Gland Tumors
A Review of Salivary Gland Malignancies: Common Histologic Types, Anatomic Considerations, and Imaging Strategies
Imaging of Sjo¨ gren Syndrome and Immunoglobulin G4-Related Disease of the Salivary Glands
Imaging of Posttreatment Salivary Gland Tumors
Imaging of Pediatric Salivary Glands
Imaging of Submandibular and Sublingual Salivary Glands
Routine and Advanced Diffusion Imaging Modules of the Salivary Glands
Imaging of Inflammatory Disorders of Salivary Glands
Routine and Advanced Ultrasound of Major Salivary Glands
Imaging of Minor Salivary Glands
State-of-the-Art Imaging of Salivary Gland Tumors
Description
This issue of Neuroimaging Clinics of North America focuses on Imaging of Salivary Glands, and is edited by Dr. Ahmed Abdel Khalek Abdel Razek. Articles will include: Cross sectional imaging techniques and normal anatomy of the salivary glands; Imaging of benign salivary gland tumors; Imaging of cancer salivary glands; Imaging of Sjögren's syndrome and immunoglobulin g4-related disorder of salivary glands; Imaging of post treatment of salivary glands; Imaging of pediatric salivary glands; Imaging of submandibular and sublingual salivary glands; Scintigraphy and PET of salivary glands; Imaging of inflammatory disorders of salivary glands; Routine and advanced ultrasound of salivary glands; and more!
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2018
- Published:
- 10th April 2018
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323583671
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323583664
About the Authors
Ahmed Razek Author
Affiliations and Expertise
62 ElNokrasi Street Meet Hadr Mansoura- Eldakahelia- Egypt