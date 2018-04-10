Imaging of Salivary Glands, An Issue of Neuroimaging Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323583664, 9780323583671

Imaging of Salivary Glands, An Issue of Neuroimaging Clinics of North America, Volume 28-2

1st Edition

Authors: Ahmed Razek
eBook ISBN: 9780323583671
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323583664
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 10th April 2018
Table of Contents

Foreword: Imaging of Salivary Glands

Preface: State-of-the-Art Imaging of Salivary Glands Disorders

Cross-Sectional Imaging Techniques and Normal Anatomy of the Salivary Glands

Imaging of Benign Neoplastic and Nonneoplastic Salivary Gland Tumors

A Review of Salivary Gland Malignancies: Common Histologic Types, Anatomic Considerations, and Imaging Strategies

Imaging of Sjo¨ gren Syndrome and Immunoglobulin G4-Related Disease of the Salivary Glands

Imaging of Posttreatment Salivary Gland Tumors

Imaging of Pediatric Salivary Glands

Imaging of Submandibular and Sublingual Salivary Glands

Routine and Advanced Diffusion Imaging Modules of the Salivary Glands

Imaging of Inflammatory Disorders of Salivary Glands

Routine and Advanced Ultrasound of Major Salivary Glands

Imaging of Minor Salivary Glands

State-of-the-Art Imaging of Salivary Gland Tumors

Description

This issue of Neuroimaging Clinics of North America focuses on Imaging of Salivary Glands, and is edited by Dr. Ahmed Abdel Khalek Abdel Razek. Articles will include: Cross sectional imaging techniques and normal anatomy of the salivary glands; Imaging of benign salivary gland tumors; Imaging of cancer salivary glands; Imaging of Sjögren's syndrome and immunoglobulin g4-related disorder of salivary glands; Imaging of post treatment of salivary glands; Imaging of pediatric salivary glands; Imaging of submandibular and sublingual salivary glands; Scintigraphy and PET of salivary glands; Imaging of inflammatory disorders of salivary glands; Routine and advanced ultrasound of salivary glands; and more!

About the Authors

Ahmed Razek Author

