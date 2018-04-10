Imaging of Salivary Glands, An Issue of Neuroimaging Clinics of North America, Volume 28-2

This issue of Neuroimaging Clinics of North America focuses on Imaging of Salivary Glands, and is edited by Dr. Ahmed Abdel Khalek Abdel Razek. Articles will include: Cross sectional imaging techniques and normal anatomy of the salivary glands; Imaging of benign salivary gland tumors; Imaging of cancer salivary glands; Imaging of Sjögren's syndrome and immunoglobulin g4-related disorder of salivary glands; Imaging of post treatment of salivary glands; Imaging of pediatric salivary glands; Imaging of submandibular and sublingual salivary glands; Scintigraphy and PET of salivary glands; Imaging of inflammatory disorders of salivary glands; Routine and advanced ultrasound of salivary glands; and more!