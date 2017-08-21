Imaging of Rheumatology, An Issue of Radiologic Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323545709, 9780323545716

Imaging of Rheumatology, An Issue of Radiologic Clinics of North America, Volume 55-5

1st Edition

Authors: Giuseppe Guglielmi
eBook ISBN: 9780323545716
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323545709
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 21st August 2017
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Radiologic Clinics of North America

Imaging of Rheumatology

Preface: Imaging in Rheumatology: An Update

What the Rheumatologist Is Looking for and What the Radiologist Should Know in Imaging for Rheumatoid Arthritis

Conventional Radiology in Rheumatoid Arthritis

Conventional Radiology in Spondyloarthritis

Conventional Radiology in Crystal Arthritis: Gout, Calcium Pyrophosphate Deposition, and Basic Calcium Phosphate Crystals

Ultrasound in Arthritis

Computed Tomography and MR Imaging in Rheumatoid Arthritis

Computed Tomography and MR Imaging in Spondyloarthritis

Computed Tomography and MR Imaging in Crystalline-Induced Arthropathies

SAPHO and Recurrent Multifocal Osteomyelitis

Imaging of Myopathies

Imaging of Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis

Imaging in Osteoarthritis

Interventions and Therapy in Rheumatology

Imaging of Posttraumatic Arthritis, Avascular Necrosis, Septic Arthritis, Complex

Regional Pain Syndrome, and Cancer Mimicking Arthritis

Imaging of Childhood Vasculitis

Description

This issue of Radiologic Clinics of North America focuses on Imaging of Rheumatology, and is edited by Dr. Giuseppe Guglielmi. Articles will include: What the Rheumatologist is Looking For and What the Radiologist Should Know; Conventional Radiology in Rheumatoid Arthritis; Conventional Radiology in Spondyloarthritis; Conventional Radiology in Crystal Arthritis: Gout, Calcium Pyrophosphate Deposition, and Basic Calcium Phosphate Crystals; Ultrasound in Arthritis; Computed Tomography and Magnetic Resonance Imaging in Rheumatoid Arthritis; Computed Tomography and Magnetic Resonance Imaging in Spondyloarthritis; Computed Tomography and Magnetic Resonance Imaging in Crystal Arthritis; SAPHO and Recurrent Multifocal Osteomyelitis; Paediatric Vasculitis; Myopathies; Juvenile Arthritis and Other Pediatric Rheumatologic Disorders; Imaging of Post-Traumatic Arthritis, Aseptic Necrosis, Septic Arthritis, Sudek's Osteodystrophy, and Cancer Mimicking Arthritis; Imaging in Osteoarthritis; Interventions and Therapy in Rheumatology, and more!

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2017
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323545716
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323545709

About the Authors

Giuseppe Guglielmi Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Radiology University of Foggia Scientific Institute Hospital San Giovanni Rotondo, Italy

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.