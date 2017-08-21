Imaging of Rheumatology, An Issue of Radiologic Clinics of North America, Volume 55-5
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Radiologic Clinics of North America
Imaging of Rheumatology
Preface: Imaging in Rheumatology: An Update
What the Rheumatologist Is Looking for and What the Radiologist Should Know in Imaging for Rheumatoid Arthritis
Conventional Radiology in Rheumatoid Arthritis
Conventional Radiology in Spondyloarthritis
Conventional Radiology in Crystal Arthritis: Gout, Calcium Pyrophosphate Deposition, and Basic Calcium Phosphate Crystals
Ultrasound in Arthritis
Computed Tomography and MR Imaging in Rheumatoid Arthritis
Computed Tomography and MR Imaging in Spondyloarthritis
Computed Tomography and MR Imaging in Crystalline-Induced Arthropathies
SAPHO and Recurrent Multifocal Osteomyelitis
Imaging of Myopathies
Imaging of Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis
Imaging in Osteoarthritis
Interventions and Therapy in Rheumatology
Imaging of Posttraumatic Arthritis, Avascular Necrosis, Septic Arthritis, Complex
Regional Pain Syndrome, and Cancer Mimicking Arthritis
Imaging of Childhood Vasculitis
Description
This issue of Radiologic Clinics of North America focuses on Imaging of Rheumatology, and is edited by Dr. Giuseppe Guglielmi. Articles will include: What the Rheumatologist is Looking For and What the Radiologist Should Know; Conventional Radiology in Rheumatoid Arthritis; Conventional Radiology in Spondyloarthritis; Conventional Radiology in Crystal Arthritis: Gout, Calcium Pyrophosphate Deposition, and Basic Calcium Phosphate Crystals; Ultrasound in Arthritis; Computed Tomography and Magnetic Resonance Imaging in Rheumatoid Arthritis; Computed Tomography and Magnetic Resonance Imaging in Spondyloarthritis; Computed Tomography and Magnetic Resonance Imaging in Crystal Arthritis; SAPHO and Recurrent Multifocal Osteomyelitis; Paediatric Vasculitis; Myopathies; Juvenile Arthritis and Other Pediatric Rheumatologic Disorders; Imaging of Post-Traumatic Arthritis, Aseptic Necrosis, Septic Arthritis, Sudek's Osteodystrophy, and Cancer Mimicking Arthritis; Imaging in Osteoarthritis; Interventions and Therapy in Rheumatology, and more!
Details
- English
- © Elsevier 2017
- 21st August 2017
- Elsevier
- 9780323545716
- 9780323545709
About the Authors
Giuseppe Guglielmi Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Radiology University of Foggia Scientific Institute Hospital San Giovanni Rotondo, Italy