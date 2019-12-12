Imaging of Musculoskeletal Stress Injury

Thoroughly revised, updated, and expanded, this book is designed as a comprehensive clinical reference guide and atlas to imaging and diagnosing the broad range of injuries to the bone and soft tissues resulting from musculoskeletal stress. Both normal and abnormal skeleton are covered. Etiology, anatomic distribution, clinical aspects, stress reactions, and each of the relevant imaging modalities are covered in the introduction. Imaging appearance of stress injury is covered in separate chapters devoted to upper extremity, shoulder girdle, thoracic cage, spine, pelvis, and lower extremity. Imaging appearance of stress injuries in patients with an abnormal skeleton and suffering from osteoporosis, osteomalacia, and Paget's disease is covered in a separate chapter. Muscle and skeletal overuse syndromes are covered in a final chapter. This second edition is completely rewritten and updated to present a multimodality approach.