Imaging of Musculoskeletal Stress Injury - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780815136651

Imaging of Musculoskeletal Stress Injury

2nd Edition

Authors: Theodore Keats Mark Anderson
Hardcover ISBN: 9780815136651
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 12th December 2019
Page Count: 352
Description

Thoroughly revised, updated, and expanded, this book is designed as a comprehensive clinical reference guide and atlas to imaging and diagnosing the broad range of injuries to the bone and soft tissues resulting from musculoskeletal stress. Both normal and abnormal skeleton are covered. Etiology, anatomic distribution, clinical aspects, stress reactions, and each of the relevant imaging modalities are covered in the introduction. Imaging appearance of stress injury is covered in separate chapters devoted to upper extremity, shoulder girdle, thoracic cage, spine, pelvis, and lower extremity. Imaging appearance of stress injuries in patients with an abnormal skeleton and suffering from osteoporosis, osteomalacia, and Paget's disease is covered in a separate chapter. Muscle and skeletal overuse syndromes are covered in a final chapter. This second edition is completely rewritten and updated to present a multimodality approach.

About the Author

Theodore Keats

Alumni Professor of Radiology, Department of Radiology, University of Virginia Health Systems, Charlottesville, VA

Mark Anderson

Mark W. Anderson, MD, Harrison Distinguished Teaching Professor of Radiology; Chief, Musculoskeletal Imaging, Professor of Orthopaedic Surgery, University of Virginia, Charlottesville, Virginia

Harrison Distinguished Teaching Professor of Radiology; Chief, Musculoskeletal Imaging, Professor of Orthopaedic Surgery, University of Virginia, Charlottesville, Virginia

