Imaging of Head and Neck Spaces for Diagnosis and Treatment, An Issue of Otolaryngologic Clinics, Volume 45-6

For Otolaryngologists-Head and Neck Surgeons, the spaces in the neck are the sites of pathologies, from laryngeal cancers to skull base tumors and parotid cysts. This issue takes an in-depth look at these neck spaces through CT and MRI images, looking at normal anatomy and at disease. Beginning with complete anatomical description of the neck spaces, then working through the entire head and neck region with coverage of pharyngeal, masticator, carotid, parotid spaces, retropharyngeal and prevertebral space, larynx, nasopharynx and hypopharynx, base of skull, lymph node evaluation, all emphasizing diagnosis of diseases in these areas, and discussion of imaging in terms of interventional neuroradiology, along with changes in the head and neck post radiation treatment. Guest Editors Sangam Kanekar and Kyle Mannion create a focused presentation for daily clinical use for otolaryngologists and for residents.