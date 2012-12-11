Imaging of Head and Neck Spaces for Diagnosis and Treatment, An Issue of Otolaryngologic Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781455758708, 9781455758692

Imaging of Head and Neck Spaces for Diagnosis and Treatment, An Issue of Otolaryngologic Clinics, Volume 45-6

1st Edition

Authors: Sangam Kanekar Kyle Mannion
eBook ISBN: 9781455758692
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455758708
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 11th December 2012
Description

For Otolaryngologists-Head and Neck Surgeons, the spaces in the neck are the sites of pathologies, from laryngeal cancers to skull base tumors and parotid cysts. This issue takes an in-depth look at these neck spaces through CT and MRI images, looking at normal anatomy and at disease. Beginning with complete anatomical description of the neck spaces, then working through the entire head and neck region with coverage of pharyngeal, masticator, carotid, parotid spaces, retropharyngeal and prevertebral space, larynx, nasopharynx and hypopharynx, base of skull, lymph node evaluation, all emphasizing diagnosis of diseases in these areas, and discussion of imaging in terms of interventional neuroradiology, along with changes in the head and neck post radiation treatment. Guest Editors Sangam Kanekar and Kyle Mannion create a focused presentation for daily clinical use for otolaryngologists and for residents.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2012
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
eBook ISBN:
9781455758692
Hardcover ISBN:
9781455758708

About the Authors

Sangam Kanekar Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor, Departments of Radiology and Neurology, Hershey Medical Center, The Pennsylvania State University, Hershey, Pennsylvania

Kyle Mannion Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Vanderbilt University

