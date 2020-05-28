Imaging of Disorders Spanning the Spectrum from Childhood ,An Issue of Radiologic Clinics of North America, Volume 58-3
1st Edition
Description
This issue of Radiologic Clinics of North America focuses on Imaging of Disorders Spanning the Spectrum from Childhood into Adulthood, and is edited by Dr. Edward Y. Lee. Articles will include: Brain Malformations at All Ages: From Aunt Minnie to Zebras for General Radiologists; Cystic Fibrosis from Childhood to Adulthood: What is New in Imaging Assessment; Interstitial Lung Diseases in Adolescent and Young Adults: Different from Older Patients; Repaired Congenital Heart Disease in Older Children and Adults: Up-to-Date Practical Assessment and Characteristic Imaging Findings; Imaging Assessment of Complications from Transplantation from Pediatric to Adult Patients: Part 1 – Solid Organ Transplantation; Imaging Assessment of Complications from Transplantation from Pediatric to Adult Patients: Part 2 – Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation; Beyond Crohn’s Disease: Current Role of Radiologist in Diagnostic Imaging Assessment of Inflammatory Bowel Disease Transitioning from Pediatric to Adult Patients; Imaging Manifestations of Childhood Musculoskeletal Disorders in Adults: Spectrum of Expected to Surprising Findings for General Radiologists; Genetic Syndromes Affecting Both Children and Adults: A Practical Guide to Imaging Based Diagnosis and Management; Spectrum of Imaging Manifestations of Vascular Tumors and Malformations Beyond Childhood: What General Radiologists Need to Know; Congenital Incidental Findings in Children That Can be Mistaken as True Pathologies in Adults: Pearls and Pitfalls of Imaging Diagnosis; and more!
Details
- No. of pages:
- 240
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 28th May 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323711166
About the Editors
Edward Lee
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
Elsevier.com visitor survey
We are always looking for ways to improve customer experience on Elsevier.com.
We would like to ask you for a moment of your time to fill in a short questionnaire, at the end of your visit.
If you decide to participate, a new browser tab will open so you can complete the survey after you have completed your visit to this website.
Thanks in advance for your time.