Imaging of Arthritis and Metabolic Bone Disease

I. GENERAL IMAGING PRINCIPLES



1 Clinical Applications of Multi Detector Computed Tomography in Musculoskeletal Imaging, Joshua M. Farber



2 Scintigraphy of the Musculoskeletal System, Nayer Nikpoor



3 Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI), Hiroshi Yoshioka, Philipp M. Schlechtweg, Katsumi Kose



4 Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) of Articular Cartilage, Philipp Lang, Mathias Brem, Gesa Neumann, Hiroshi Yoshioka, Christian Glaser, Bernd Bittersohl, Jeff Duryea



5 Arthrography and Injection Procedures, Kevin Carter, Sanjay Mudigonda



6 Dual X-ray Absorptiometry, Leon Lenchik



7 Ultrasound, Gandikota Girish, Jon A. Jacobson



II. IMAGING OF DEGENERATIVE AND TRAUMATIC CONDITIONS



8 Osteoarthritis of the Apendicular Skeleton, Barbara N. Weissman



9 Degenerative Disorders of the Spine, Tarak H. Patel, John A. Carrino



10 Imaging of Diabetes Mellitus and Neuropathic Arthropathy: The Diabetic Foot, Mark E. Schweitzer, Melissa Birnbaum



11 Stress Injuries to Bone, Richard H. Daffner



12 Traumatic Muscle Injuries, Tara Lawrimore, William Palmer



13 Imaging of Tendons and Bursae, Mary G. Hochman



14 Entrapment Syndromes, Mary G. Hochman



15 Drug Related Disorders, Barbara N. Weissman



16 Infarction and Osteonecrosis, Murray Dalinka



17 Hematologic and Malignant Disorders, HPOA, Barbara N. Weissman



18 Juxta-Articular Cysts and Fluid Collections: Imaging and Intervention, Joel S. Newman



19 Imaging of Infection, Amy Rosen Lecomte, Mohamad Ossiani, Piran Aliabadi



20 Imaging of Rheumatoid Arthritis, John D. MacKenzie, David Karasick



21 Scleroderma and Related Disorders, Leyla Alparlslan



22 Systemic Lupus Erythematosus, Antiphospholipid syndrome and Related Conditions, Vasculitic Syndromes, Barbara N. Weissman



23 Seronegative Spondyloarthropathies and SAPHO Syndrome, Joel Rubenstein



24 Imaging Investigation of Arthritis in Children, Andrea Doria, Paul Babyn



25 Pediatric developmental and chronic traumatic conditions, the osteochondroses, and childhood osteoporosis, Marc J. Lee, Jeannette M. Perez-Rossello, Barbara N. Weissman



26 Crystal Diseases, Catherine C. Roberts, Ethan M. Braunstein



27 Gaucher's Disease, Andrew A. Wade, Daniel I. Rosenthal



28 Hemochromatosis, Wilson’s Disease, Ochronosis, Fabry Disease, Multicentric Reticulohistiocytosis, Barbara N. Weissman



29 Paget’s Disease, Fibrous Dysplasia, Sarcoidosis and Amyloidosis of Bone, Hakan Ilaslan, Murali Sundaram



30 Imaging of Total Joint Replacement, Barbara N. Weissman



III. IMAGING OF METABOLIC CONDITIONS



31 Imaging Evaluation of Osteoporosis, Judith E. Adams



32 Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy: Migratory Osteoporosis, Osteogenesis Imperfecta, Kevin Carter, Joel Nielsen



33 Imaging Hyperparathyroidism and Renal Osteodystrophy, D. Lee Bennett, Georges Y. El-Khoury



34 Hypoparathyroidism and PTH Resistance, Parham Pezeshk, John A. Carrino



35 Rickets and Osteomalacia, Parham Pezeshk, John A. Carrino



36 Oncogenic Osteomalacia, Frieda Feldman



37 Hypophosphatasia, Parham Pezeshk, John A. Carrino



38 Fanconi Syndrome and Renal Tubular Acidosis, Parham Pezeshk, John A. Carrino



39 Soft Tissue Ossification and Calcification, Arthur H. Newberg



IV. INTERVENTIONS



40 Percutaneous Spine Interventions: Discography, Injection Procedures (Epidural Steroids, Facet Joint and Sacroiliac Joint Injections), and (Vertebral Augmentation, Vertebroplasty and Kyphoplasty), Tarak H. Patel, John A. Carrino



41 Bone Disease Following Organ Transplantation, Raul Galvez-Trevino, Carolyn Boltin, Parham Pezeshk, Anil K Chandraker



Appendix: Glossary