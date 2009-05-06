Imaging of Arthritis and Metabolic Bone Disease
1st Edition
Description
Get state-of-the-art coverage of the full range of imaging techniques available to assist in the diagnosis and therapeutic management of rheumatic diseases. Written by acknowledged experts in musculoskeletal imaging, this richly illustrated, full-color text presents the latest diagnostic and disease monitoring modalities - MRI, CT, ultrasonography, nuclear medicine, DXA — as well as interventional procedures. You'll find comprehensive coverage of specific rheumatic conditions, including osteoarticular and extraarticular findings. This superb new publication puts you at the forefront of imaging in arthritis and metabolic bone disease — a must have reference for the clinician and imaging specialist.
Key Features
- Includes all imaging modalities relevant to rheumatic disease, and applications and contraindications of each, for balanced coverage.
- Incorporates a user-friendly, consistent full-color format for quick and easy reference.
- Provides osteoarticular and extra-articular features and findings to show how imaging benefits diagnosis and management of complex rheumatologic conditions.
- Creates a one-stop shop with comprehensive coverage of imaging for all rheumatic conditions, including metabolic conditions and pediatric disorders.
- Presents interventional techniques—injections, arthrography, radiofrequency ablation—to create the perfect
diagnostic and interventional clinical tool.
Table of Contents
I. GENERAL IMAGING PRINCIPLES
1 Clinical Applications of Multi Detector Computed Tomography in Musculoskeletal Imaging, Joshua M. Farber
2 Scintigraphy of the Musculoskeletal System, Nayer Nikpoor
3 Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI), Hiroshi Yoshioka, Philipp M. Schlechtweg, Katsumi Kose
4 Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) of Articular Cartilage, Philipp Lang, Mathias Brem, Gesa Neumann, Hiroshi Yoshioka, Christian Glaser, Bernd Bittersohl, Jeff Duryea
5 Arthrography and Injection Procedures, Kevin Carter, Sanjay Mudigonda
6 Dual X-ray Absorptiometry, Leon Lenchik
7 Ultrasound, Gandikota Girish, Jon A. Jacobson
II. IMAGING OF DEGENERATIVE AND TRAUMATIC CONDITIONS
8 Osteoarthritis of the Apendicular Skeleton, Barbara N. Weissman
9 Degenerative Disorders of the Spine, Tarak H. Patel, John A. Carrino
10 Imaging of Diabetes Mellitus and Neuropathic Arthropathy: The Diabetic Foot, Mark E. Schweitzer, Melissa Birnbaum
11 Stress Injuries to Bone, Richard H. Daffner
12 Traumatic Muscle Injuries, Tara Lawrimore, William Palmer
13 Imaging of Tendons and Bursae, Mary G. Hochman
14 Entrapment Syndromes, Mary G. Hochman
15 Drug Related Disorders, Barbara N. Weissman
16 Infarction and Osteonecrosis, Murray Dalinka
17 Hematologic and Malignant Disorders, HPOA, Barbara N. Weissman
18 Juxta-Articular Cysts and Fluid Collections: Imaging and Intervention, Joel S. Newman
19 Imaging of Infection, Amy Rosen Lecomte, Mohamad Ossiani, Piran Aliabadi
20 Imaging of Rheumatoid Arthritis, John D. MacKenzie, David Karasick
21 Scleroderma and Related Disorders, Leyla Alparlslan
22 Systemic Lupus Erythematosus, Antiphospholipid syndrome and Related Conditions, Vasculitic Syndromes, Barbara N. Weissman
23 Seronegative Spondyloarthropathies and SAPHO Syndrome, Joel Rubenstein
24 Imaging Investigation of Arthritis in Children, Andrea Doria, Paul Babyn
25 Pediatric developmental and chronic traumatic conditions, the osteochondroses, and childhood osteoporosis, Marc J. Lee, Jeannette M. Perez-Rossello, Barbara N. Weissman
26 Crystal Diseases, Catherine C. Roberts, Ethan M. Braunstein
27 Gaucher's Disease, Andrew A. Wade, Daniel I. Rosenthal
28 Hemochromatosis, Wilson’s Disease, Ochronosis, Fabry Disease, Multicentric Reticulohistiocytosis, Barbara N. Weissman
29 Paget’s Disease, Fibrous Dysplasia, Sarcoidosis and Amyloidosis of Bone, Hakan Ilaslan, Murali Sundaram
30 Imaging of Total Joint Replacement, Barbara N. Weissman
III. IMAGING OF METABOLIC CONDITIONS
31 Imaging Evaluation of Osteoporosis, Judith E. Adams
32 Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy: Migratory Osteoporosis, Osteogenesis Imperfecta, Kevin Carter, Joel Nielsen
33 Imaging Hyperparathyroidism and Renal Osteodystrophy, D. Lee Bennett, Georges Y. El-Khoury
34 Hypoparathyroidism and PTH Resistance, Parham Pezeshk, John A. Carrino
35 Rickets and Osteomalacia, Parham Pezeshk, John A. Carrino
36 Oncogenic Osteomalacia, Frieda Feldman
37 Hypophosphatasia, Parham Pezeshk, John A. Carrino
38 Fanconi Syndrome and Renal Tubular Acidosis, Parham Pezeshk, John A. Carrino
39 Soft Tissue Ossification and Calcification, Arthur H. Newberg
IV. INTERVENTIONS
40 Percutaneous Spine Interventions: Discography, Injection Procedures (Epidural Steroids, Facet Joint and Sacroiliac Joint Injections), and (Vertebral Augmentation, Vertebroplasty and Kyphoplasty), Tarak H. Patel, John A. Carrino
41 Bone Disease Following Organ Transplantation, Raul Galvez-Trevino, Carolyn Boltin, Parham Pezeshk, Anil K Chandraker
Appendix: Glossary
Details
- No. of pages:
- 772
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2009
- Published:
- 6th May 2009
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323074681
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323315449
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323041775
About the Author
Barbara Weissman
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor of Radiology, Harvard Medical School, Chief, Section of Skeletal Radiology, Brigham and Women's Hospital, Boston, MA