Imaging of Airway Diseases, An Issue of Radiologic Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781437705362

Imaging of Airway Diseases, An Issue of Radiologic Clinics of North America, Volume 47-2

1st Edition

Authors: Philippe Grenier
Hardcover ISBN: 9781437705362
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 26th March 2009
Page Count: 240
Description

Starting with the mouth and nose, airways are the part of the respiratory system in which air is transported to the lungs. If any of these airways become compromised, then respiration can become more difficult. Most common among the causes of these types of illnesses is asthma. Also prominent is chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, which is a significant cause of death worldwide. In addition to reviews of diseases affecting the airways, this issue also covers airway anatomy and variants, congenital anomalies of airways, and CT-bronchoscopic correlations.

Details

No. of pages:
240
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2009
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
Hardcover ISBN:
9781437705362

