Imaging in Urology
1st Edition
Description
Written by a radiologist and a urologist, Imaging in Urology meets the needs of today’s urologists for a high-quality, highly relevant reference for evaluating and understanding the findings of radiologic exams related to urological disorders seen in daily practice. This unique title by Drs. Mitchell Tublin and Joel B. Nelson emphasizes the central role that imaging plays in the successful practice of urology by providing an image-rich review of urologic conditions ideal for both trainees and established urologists. Coverage includes introductory topics, imaging anatomy, and diagnoses, and tumor staging, all highlighted by about 1,600 images, drawings, and gross and microscopic pathology photos
Key Features
- Focuses on imaging interpretation of the diagnostic entities that today’s urologist is likely to encounter in clinical practice
- Features a consistent, bulleted format highlighted by abundant images with detailed captions and annotations, all designed for quick reference at the point of care
- Covers key topics in urologic imaging, including the role of multiparametric MR in the staging and management of prostate carcinoma; the strengths and weaknesses of PI-RADS (Prostate Imaging Reporting and Data System); imaging approaches for characterization of the incidental adrenal lesion; and technical performance and utility of newer imaging modes such as CT urography, MR urography, and diffusion-weighted imaging
- Offers a focused, up-to-date method of meeting the AUA’s imaging expectations regarding imaging, which require training, review, and integration of ultrasound, CT, and other imaging modalities in the daily practice of urology
Table of Contents
OVERVIEW AND INTRODUCTION
Imaging Approaches
RETROPERITONEUM
Introduction to the Retroperitoneum
Congenital
Duplications and Anomalies of IVC
Inflammation
Retroperitoneal Fibrosis
Degenerative
Pelvic Lipomatosis
Treatment Related
Coagulopathic (Retroperitoneal) Hemorrhage
Postoperative Lymphocele
Benign Neoplasms
Retroperitoneal Neurogenic Tumor
Malignant Neoplasms
Retroperitoneal Sarcoma
Retroperitoneal and Mesenteric Lymphoma
Retroperitoneal Metastases
Hemangiopericytoma
Perivascular Epithelioid Cell Tumor (PEComa)
ADREANAL
Introduction to the Adrenals
Infection
Adrenal Tuberculosis and Fungal Infection
Metabolic or Inherited
Adrenal Hyperplasia
Adrenal Insufficiency
Trauma
Neonatal Adrenal Hemorrhage
Adrenal Hemorrhage
Benign Neoplasms
Adrenal Cyst
Adrenal Adenoma
Adrenal Myelolipoma
Pheochromocytoma
Malignant Neoplasms
Neuroblastoma, Adrenal/Retroperitoneal
Adrenal Carcinoma
Adrenal Carcinoma Staging
Adrenal Lymphoma
Adrenal Metastases
Adrenal Collision Tumor
KIDNEY AND RENAL PELVIS
Introduction to Renal Physiology and Contrast
Introduction to the Kidney, Renal Physiology, and Contrast
Normal Variants and Pseudolesions
Renal Fetal Lobation
Junctional Cortical Defect
Column of Bertin
Congenital
Horseshoe Kidney
Renal Ectopia and Fusion
Renal Agenesis
Ureteropelvic Junction Obstruction
Vesicoureteral Reflux
Ureteropelvic Duplications
Ureterocele
Congenital Megacalyces and Megaureter
Megaureter-Megacystis
Megacystis-Microcolon-Intestinal Hypoperistalsis Syndrome
Prune-Belly Syndrome
Posterior Urethral Valves
Renal Lymphangiomatosis
Infection
Acute Pyelonephritis
Chronic Pyelonephritis/Reflux Nephropathy
Xanthogranulomatous Pyelonephritis
Emphysematous Pyelonephritis
Renal Abscess
Pyonephrosis
Opportunistic Renal Infections
Renal Cystic Disease
Renal Cyst
Parapelvic/Peripelvic Cyst
Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease
Polycystic Kidney Disease, Autosomal Recessive
Multicystic Dysplastic Kidney
Acquired Cystic Renal Disease
von Hippel-Lindau Disease
Lithium Nephropathy
Localized Cystic Renal Disease
Benign Neoplasms
Renal Angiomyolipoma
Renal Oncocytoma
Metanephric Adenoma
Multilocular Cystic Nephroma
Mixed Epithelial and Stromal Tumor
Malignant Neoplasms
Renal Cell Carcinoma
Renal Cell Carcinoma Staging
Medullary Carcinoma
Collecting Duct Carcinoma
Renal Urothelial Carcinoma
Renal Pelvis and Ureteral Carcinoma Staging
Renal Lymphoma
Renal Metastases
Pediatric Renal Masses
Wilms Tumor
Nephroblastomatosis
Mesoblastic Nephroma
Rhabdoid Tumor
Clear Cell Sarcoma of Kidney
Ossifying Renal Tumor of Infancy
Metabolic
Nephrocalcinosis
Urolithiasis
Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria
Renal Failure and Medical Renal Disease
Hydronephrosis
Glomerulonephritis
Acute Tubular Necrosis
Renal Cortical Necrosis
Renal Papillary Necrosis
Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome
HIV Nephropathy
Chronic Renal Failure
Renal Lipomatosis
Vascular Disorders
Renal Artery Stenosis
Renal Infarction
Renal Vein Thrombosis
Renal Artery Pseudoaneurysm/AVF
Trauma
Renal Trauma
Urinoma
Perinephric Hematoma
Transplantation
Renal Transplantation
Treatment Related
Postoperative State, Kidney
Radiation Nephritis
Contrast-Induced Nephropathy
URETER
Introduction to the Ureter
Congenital
Duplicated and Ectopic Ureter
Inflammation
Ureteritis Cystica
Ureteral Stricture
Malakoplakia
Trauma
Ureteral Trauma
Neoplasms
Polyps
Ureteral Urothelial Carcinoma
Ureteral Metastases
Miscellaneous
Ureterectasis of Pregnancy
BLADDER
Introduction to the Bladder
Congenital
Urachal Anomalies
Cloaca
Bladder Exstrophy
Infection
Cystitis
Bladder Schistosomiasis
Degenerative
Bladder Calculi
Bladder Diverticulum
Fistulas of the Genitourinary Tract
Neurogenic Bladder
Trauma
Bladder Trauma
Treatment Related
Postoperative State, Bladder
Benign Neoplasms
Mesenchymal Bladder Neoplasms
Bladder Inflammatory Pseudotumor
Bladder and Ureteral Intramural Masses
Malignant Neoplasms
Urinary Bladder Carcinoma
Urinary Bladder Carcinoma Staging
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Adenocarcinoma
Rhabdomyosarcoma, Genitourinary
URETHRA/PENIS
Introduction to the Urethra
Neoplasms
Urethral Carcinoma
Infection
Urethral Stricture
Urethral Diverticulum
Trauma
Urethral Trauma
Erectile Dysfunction
TESTES
Nonneoplastic Conditions
Approach to Scrotal Sonography
Cryptorchidism
Testicular Torsion
Segmental Infarction
Torsion of Testicular Appendage
Tubular Ectasia
Testicular Microlithiasis
Neoplasms
Germ Cell Tumors
Testicular Carcinoma Staging
Stromal Tumors
Testicular Lymphoma and Leukemia
Epidermoid Cyst
EPIDIDYMIS
Epididymitis/Epididymo-Orchitis
Adenomatoid Tumor
Spermatocele/Epididymal Cyst
Sperm Granuloma
SCROTUM
Hydrocele
Varicocele
Pyocele
Hernia
Fournier Gangrene
Scrotal Trauma
Paratesticular Rhabdomyosarcoma
SEMINAL VESICLES
Congenital Lesions
Acquired Seminal Vesicle Lesions
PROSTATE
Prostatitis and Abscess
Introduction to Multiparametric MR of the Prostate
Benign Prostatic Hypertrophy
Prostatic Cyst
Prostate Carcinoma
Prostate Carcinoma Staging
PROCEDURES
Percutaneous Genitourinary Interventions
Kidney Ablation/Embolization
Post Kidney Transplant Procedures
Venous Sampling and Venography (Renal and Adrenal)
Fertility and Sterility Interventions
About the Author
Mitchell E. Tublin
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Vice Chair of Radiology, Chief, Abdominal Imaging Section, University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
Joel Nelson
Affiliations and Expertise
Frederic N. Schwentker Professor and Chairman, Department of Urology, University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine; Chief Clinical Officer, Health Services Division, UPMC, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania