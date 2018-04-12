Imaging in Urology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323548090, 9780323548106

Imaging in Urology

1st Edition

Authors: Mitchell E. Tublin Joel Nelson
eBook ISBN: 9780323548106
eBook ISBN: 9780323548113
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323548090
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 12th April 2018
Page Count: 450
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Written by a radiologist and a urologist, Imaging in Urology meets the needs of today’s urologists for a high-quality, highly relevant reference for evaluating and understanding the findings of radiologic exams related to urological disorders seen in daily practice. This unique title by Drs. Mitchell Tublin and Joel B. Nelson emphasizes the central role that imaging plays in the successful practice of urology by providing an image-rich review of urologic conditions ideal for both trainees and established urologists. Coverage includes introductory topics, imaging anatomy, and diagnoses, and tumor staging, all highlighted by about 1,600 images, drawings, and gross and microscopic pathology photos

Key Features

  • Focuses on imaging interpretation of the diagnostic entities that today’s urologist is likely to encounter in clinical practice

  • Features a consistent, bulleted format highlighted by abundant images with detailed captions and annotations, all designed for quick reference at the point of care

  • Covers key topics in urologic imaging, including the role of multiparametric MR in the staging and management of prostate carcinoma; the strengths and weaknesses of PI-RADS (Prostate Imaging Reporting and Data System); imaging approaches for characterization of the incidental adrenal lesion; and technical performance and utility of newer imaging modes such as CT urography, MR urography, and diffusion-weighted imaging

  • Offers a focused, up-to-date method of meeting the AUA’s imaging expectations regarding imaging, which require training, review, and integration of ultrasound, CT, and other imaging modalities in the daily practice of urology

  • Expert Consult™ eBook version included with purchase. This enhanced eBook experience allows you to search all of the text, figures, and references from the book on a variety of devices.

Table of Contents

OVERVIEW AND INTRODUCTION

Imaging Approaches

RETROPERITONEUM

Introduction to the Retroperitoneum

Congenital

Duplications and Anomalies of IVC

Inflammation

Retroperitoneal Fibrosis

Degenerative

Pelvic Lipomatosis

Treatment Related

Coagulopathic (Retroperitoneal) Hemorrhage

Postoperative Lymphocele

Benign Neoplasms

Retroperitoneal Neurogenic Tumor

Malignant Neoplasms

Retroperitoneal Sarcoma

Retroperitoneal and Mesenteric Lymphoma

Retroperitoneal Metastases

Hemangiopericytoma

Perivascular Epithelioid Cell Tumor (PEComa)

ADREANAL

Introduction to the Adrenals

Infection

Adrenal Tuberculosis and Fungal Infection

Metabolic or Inherited

Adrenal Hyperplasia

Adrenal Insufficiency

Trauma

Neonatal Adrenal Hemorrhage

Adrenal Hemorrhage

Benign Neoplasms

Adrenal Cyst

Adrenal Adenoma

Adrenal Myelolipoma

Pheochromocytoma

Malignant Neoplasms

Neuroblastoma, Adrenal/Retroperitoneal

Adrenal Carcinoma

Adrenal Carcinoma Staging

Adrenal Lymphoma

Adrenal Metastases

Adrenal Collision Tumor

KIDNEY AND RENAL PELVIS

Introduction to Renal Physiology and Contrast

Introduction to the Kidney, Renal Physiology, and Contrast

Normal Variants and Pseudolesions

Renal Fetal Lobation

Junctional Cortical Defect

Column of Bertin

Congenital

Horseshoe Kidney

Renal Ectopia and Fusion

Renal Agenesis

Ureteropelvic Junction Obstruction

Vesicoureteral Reflux

Ureteropelvic Duplications

Ureterocele

Congenital Megacalyces and Megaureter

Megaureter-Megacystis

Megacystis-Microcolon-Intestinal Hypoperistalsis Syndrome

Prune-Belly Syndrome

Posterior Urethral Valves

Renal Lymphangiomatosis

Infection

Acute Pyelonephritis

Chronic Pyelonephritis/Reflux Nephropathy

Xanthogranulomatous Pyelonephritis

Emphysematous Pyelonephritis

Renal Abscess

Pyonephrosis

Opportunistic Renal Infections

Renal Cystic Disease

Renal Cyst

Parapelvic/Peripelvic Cyst

Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease

Polycystic Kidney Disease, Autosomal Recessive

Multicystic Dysplastic Kidney

Acquired Cystic Renal Disease

von Hippel-Lindau Disease

Lithium Nephropathy

Localized Cystic Renal Disease

Benign Neoplasms

Renal Angiomyolipoma

Renal Oncocytoma

Metanephric Adenoma

Multilocular Cystic Nephroma

Mixed Epithelial and Stromal Tumor

Malignant Neoplasms

Renal Cell Carcinoma

Renal Cell Carcinoma Staging

Medullary Carcinoma

Collecting Duct Carcinoma

Renal Urothelial Carcinoma

Renal Pelvis and Ureteral Carcinoma Staging

Renal Lymphoma

Renal Metastases

Pediatric Renal Masses

Wilms Tumor

Nephroblastomatosis

Mesoblastic Nephroma

Rhabdoid Tumor

Clear Cell Sarcoma of Kidney

Ossifying Renal Tumor of Infancy

Metabolic

Nephrocalcinosis

Urolithiasis

Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria

Renal Failure and Medical Renal Disease

Hydronephrosis

Glomerulonephritis

Acute Tubular Necrosis

Renal Cortical Necrosis

Renal Papillary Necrosis

Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome

HIV Nephropathy

Chronic Renal Failure

Renal Lipomatosis

Vascular Disorders

Renal Artery Stenosis

Renal Infarction

Renal Vein Thrombosis

Renal Artery Pseudoaneurysm/AVF

Trauma

Renal Trauma

Urinoma

Perinephric Hematoma

Transplantation

Renal Transplantation

Treatment Related

Postoperative State, Kidney

Radiation Nephritis

Contrast-Induced Nephropathy

URETER

Introduction to the Ureter

Congenital

Duplicated and Ectopic Ureter

Inflammation

Ureteritis Cystica

Ureteral Stricture

Malakoplakia

Trauma

Ureteral Trauma

Neoplasms

Polyps

Ureteral Urothelial Carcinoma

Ureteral Metastases

Miscellaneous

Ureterectasis of Pregnancy

BLADDER

Introduction to the Bladder

Congenital

Urachal Anomalies

Cloaca

Bladder Exstrophy

Infection

Cystitis

Bladder Schistosomiasis

Degenerative

Bladder Calculi

Bladder Diverticulum

Fistulas of the Genitourinary Tract

Neurogenic Bladder

Trauma

Bladder Trauma

Treatment Related

Postoperative State, Bladder

Benign Neoplasms

Mesenchymal Bladder Neoplasms

Bladder Inflammatory Pseudotumor

Bladder and Ureteral Intramural Masses

Malignant Neoplasms

Urinary Bladder Carcinoma

Urinary Bladder Carcinoma Staging

Squamous Cell Carcinoma

Adenocarcinoma

Rhabdomyosarcoma, Genitourinary

URETHRA/PENIS

Introduction to the Urethra

Neoplasms

Urethral Carcinoma

Infection

Urethral Stricture

Urethral Diverticulum

Trauma

Urethral Trauma

Erectile Dysfunction

TESTES

Nonneoplastic Conditions

Approach to Scrotal Sonography

Cryptorchidism

Testicular Torsion

Segmental Infarction

Torsion of Testicular Appendage

Tubular Ectasia

Testicular Microlithiasis

Neoplasms

Germ Cell Tumors

Testicular Carcinoma Staging

Stromal Tumors

Testicular Lymphoma and Leukemia

Epidermoid Cyst

EPIDIDYMIS

Epididymitis/Epididymo-Orchitis

Adenomatoid Tumor

Spermatocele/Epididymal Cyst

Sperm Granuloma

SCROTUM

Hydrocele

Varicocele

Pyocele

Hernia

Fournier Gangrene

Scrotal Trauma

Paratesticular Rhabdomyosarcoma

SEMINAL VESICLES

Congenital Lesions

Acquired Seminal Vesicle Lesions

PROSTATE

Prostatitis and Abscess

Introduction to Multiparametric MR of the Prostate

Benign Prostatic Hypertrophy

Prostatic Cyst

Prostate Carcinoma

Prostate Carcinoma Staging

PROCEDURES

Percutaneous Genitourinary Interventions

Kidney Ablation/Embolization

Post Kidney Transplant Procedures

Venous Sampling and Venography (Renal and Adrenal)

Fertility and Sterility Interventions

Details

No. of pages:
450
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2019
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323548106
eBook ISBN:
9780323548113
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323548090

About the Author

Mitchell E. Tublin

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor and Vice Chair of Radiology, Chief, Abdominal Imaging Section, University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Joel Nelson

Affiliations and Expertise

Frederic N. Schwentker Professor and Chairman, Department of Urology, University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine; Chief Clinical Officer, Health Services Division, UPMC, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.